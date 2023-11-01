Стеноз легеневої артерії

Widened second heart sound (S2) and delayed pulmonic component of S2 (P2)

Harsh crescendo-decrescendo ejection murmur

On auscultation, the first heart sound (S1) is normal and the normal splitting of the S2 is widened because of prolonged pulmonic ejection (P2 is delayed). In RV failure and hypertrophy, the third and fourth heart sounds (S3 and S4) are rarely audible at the left parasternal fourth intercostal space. A click in congenital PS is thought to result from abnormal ventricular wall tension. The click occurs early in systole (very near S1) and is not affected by hemodynamic changes. A harsh crescendo-decrescendo ejection murmur is audible and is heard best at the left parasternal second (valvular stenosis) or fourth (infundibular stenosis) intercostal space with the diaphragm of the stethoscope when the patient leans forward.

Unlike the aortic stenosis murmur, a pulmonic stenosis murmur does not radiate, and the crescendo component lengthens as stenosis progresses. The murmur grows louder immediately with Valsalva release and with inspiration; the patient may need to be standing for this effect to be heard.