Атрезія тристулкового клапана

For severely cyanotic neonates, prostaglandin E1 infusion

Rarely balloon atrial septostomy

Staged surgical repair

Most neonates with tricuspid atresia, although cyanotic, are well compensated in the first several weeks of life. In severely cyanotic neonates, prostaglandin E1 (beginning at 0.05 to 0.1 mcg/kg/minute IV) is infused to prevent closure of the ductus arteriosus or to reopen the constricted ductus before cardiac catheterization or surgical repair.

Rarely, when the patent foramen ovale/atrial septal defect is restrictive, balloon atrial septostomy (Rashkind procedure) may be done as part of the initial catheterization to decompress the right atrium and facilitate unrestricted right-to-left atrial shunting. In the balloon atrial septostomy, a balloon-tipped catheter is advanced into the left atrium through the patent foramen ovale. The balloon is inflated and abruptly withdrawn to the right atrium thereby enlarging the opening in the atrial septum. The procedure immediately improves systemic arterial oxygen saturation.

Some infants with transposition of the great arteries and signs of heart failure require medical treatment (eg, diuretics, digoxin, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors).

Definitive repair requires staged operations. If intervention is needed for hypoxemia within the first 4 to 8 weeks of life, a modified Blalock-Taussig-Thomas shunt (connection of a systemic and a pulmonary artery by a synthetic tube) is done.

Modified Blalock-Taussig-Thomas Shunt Зображення

In infants with excess pulmonary blood flow and signs of heart failure, a pulmonary artery band may be placed to limit pulmonary blood flow. Otherwise, if the infant remains stable with good growth, the first procedure would be a bidirectional Glenn or a hemi-Fontan procedure (anastomosis between the superior vena cava and right pulmonary artery) at 3 to 6 months of age. A modified Fontan procedure is then done, usually between 1 year and 2 years.

The Fontan procedure involves diverting the inferior vena cava flow directly to the pulmonary artery using either a baffle created within the right atrium (lateral tunnel) or an extracardiac conduit that completely bypasses the right atrium. The proximal pulmonary root is ligated, which prevents anterograde flow across the pulmonary outflow tract, and an adequate interatrial opening is created, if not already present, to allow equalization of right and left atrial pressures and free communication between these chambers. A fenestration (small opening) is frequently made between the Fontan pathway and the right atrium. Right-to-left shunting from the Fontan pathway to the atria and left ventricle allows decompression of the systemic venous pressure and improvement in cardiac output, albeit at the expense of mild arterial desaturation. This approach has increased early survival rates to > 90%, 5-year survival rates to > 80%, and 10-year survival rates to >70%.

Endocarditis prophylaxis is recommended preoperatively and for at least 6 months after each surgical intervention and for as long as the patient remains cyanotic or has a residual defect adjacent to a surgical patch or prosthetic material.