Повний аномальний легенево-венозне повернення (TAPVR) За Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Lee B. Beerman , MD , Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2023

In total anomalous pulmonary venous return, the pulmonary veins drain to a confluence adjacent to the posterior wall of the left atrium but do not connect to the left atrium. Instead, the entire pulmonary venous return enters the systemic venous circulation through one or more persistent embryologic connections. Filling of the left heart structures and systemic blood flow is dependent on having an adequate atrial communication (stretched patent foramen ovale or actual atrial septal defect). If there is no obstruction to pulmonary venous return, cyanosis is mild, but pulmonary blood flow is markedly increased. Patients may be only mildly symptomatic or have significant heart failure symptoms. Severe obstruction of the pulmonary venous return may occur, resulting in severe neonatal cyanosis, pulmonary edema, and pulmonary hypertension. Diagnosis is by echocardiography. Surgical repair is required.