Повторні (пароксизмальні) суправентрикулярні тахікардії (ПСВТ)

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Diagnosis of supraventricular tachycardia is by ECG showing rapid, regular tachycardia. Previous tracings, if available, are reviewed for ECG signs of manifest WPW syndrome or pre-existing bundle branch block.

P waves vary. In most cases of typical (slow-fast) AV nodal reentrant tachycardia, retrograde P waves are in the terminal portion of the QRS complex (often producing a pseudo-R′ deflection in lead V1); about one-third occur just after the QRS complex, and very few occur immediately before. P waves always follow the QRS complex in orthodromic typical atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia using an accessory AV connection as in WPW syndrome. In either instance the P wave, when identified, is in the first half of the RR interval (RP < PR), a short RP tachycardia. The exception is the rare typical AV nodal reentrant tachycardia with a P wave immediately (≤ 0.12 seconds) before the QRS complex; this tachycardia is too short to have conducted through the AV node to have created that QRS complex.

The P wave, when identified, in atypical (fast-slow) AV nodal reentrant tachycardia, in permanent junctional reentrant tachycardia (PJRT), and in antidromic atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia is in the second half of the RR interval (RP > PR), a long RP tachycardia. In each of these paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardias, the P-wave morphology is negative in the inferior leads (II, III, and AVF), indicating that the atrial activation wavefront is moving from low to high through the atria. In atrial reentrant tachycardia, the P-wave may fall anywhere in the RR interval as determined by the relationship between the tachycardia rate and the AV conduction delay; the P-wave morphology may or may not be negative in the inferior leads (II, III, and AVF), depending on the site of origin of atrial depolarization.

The QRS complex is narrow except with coexisting bundle branch block. Wide QRS complexes also result from activation of the ventricles exclusively down an accessory AV connection in antidromic atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia or dual accessory connection atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia. If a wide-complex tachycardia is not known to be supraventricular in origin, it must be treated acutely as ventricular tachycardia.

In addition to the position of the P-wave, the 2 most common forms of reentrant (paroxysmal) supraventricular tachycardia, typical AV nodal reentrant tachycardia amd orthodromic atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia, also differ in that typical AV nodal reentrant tachycardia patients are more often female and usually present in their third or fourth decade with a tachycardia in the 150 to 200 beats/minute range. Patients with orthodromic atrioventricular tachycardia are more often male and usually present in their second or third decade with a tachycardia in the 180 to 220 beats/minute range.

The reentrant SVTs may also differ in their response to vagal maneuvers or adenosine administration. Although each of the reentrant SVTs may have no response to these interventions, the SVTs with conduction through the AV as part of their reentrant circuit must terminate if a single AV nodal transmission is blocked. These SVTs are both typical and atypical AV nodal reentrant tachycardias and both orthodromic and antidromic atrioventricular reentrant tachycardias. Other than no response, the most common response of an atrial reentrant tachycardia to vagal maneuvers or adenosine is for AV nodal block to occur transiently without termination of the tachycardia. This produces a long RR interval in which previously hidden P-wave should become more evident on the ECG. Although atrial reentrant tachycardias do not require AV nodal conduction for their perpetuation, some such rhythms may terminate with vagal maneuvers or adenosine, particularly if their mechanism is triggered automaticity or micro-reentry. Termination with the final event being a P-wave on the ECG strongly suggests that the SVT is not atrial in origin as this would require the coincidence that the atrial driver terminated at exactly the same time as the AV node failed to conduct.

Vagal maneuvers or adenosine are also useful to distinguish reentrant SVTs from atrial flutter (the usual response being to produce AV block without termination of the flutter but with the flutter waves being evident on the ECG) or sinus tachycardia (the usual response being gradual slowing to a new rate followed by gradual acceleration to the previous rate).

Цінні поради та підводні камені