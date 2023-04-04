(аномалія Ебштейна')

The primary abnormality in Ebstein anomaly is adherence of variable portions of the septal and inferior tricuspid valve leaflets to the endocardial surface of the right ventricle. The adherence of the valve leaflets results in displacement of the effective tricuspid valve orifice distally, compromising the functional size of the right ventricle with an atrialized portion of the right ventricle that is proximal to the valve opening. This anomaly has been associated with maternal use of lithium during pregnancy and is frequently part of the spectrum of abnormalities with congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries.

Ebstein anomaly is associated with abnormalities that commonly include severe dysplasia and variable dysfunction of the tricuspid valve leaflets, atrial septal defect, pulmonic stenosis, and Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. Multiple factors may lead to enlargement of the right atrium and elevated right atrial pressure, such as "atrialized ventricle," tricuspid regurgitation and/or stenosis, abnormal diastolic function, and limited capacity of the effective right ventricle distal to the tricuspid valve origin. Right atrial pressure will often exceed pressure in the left atrium and lead to right-to-left shunting through a patent foramen ovale or atrial septal defect and subsequent cyanosis. In very severe forms of the anomaly, during the newborn period, the right ventricle might not be able to generate a systolic pressure greater than the elevated pulmonary artery pressure, leading to "functional pulmonary atresia" (failure of a normal pulmonary valve to open in systole).