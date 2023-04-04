Коарктація аорти

Coarctation of the aorta usually occurs at the proximal thoracic aorta just beyond the left subclavian artery and just across from the opening of the ductus arteriosus. Coarctation rarely involves the abdominal aorta. Thus, in utero and before the patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) closes, much of the cardiac output bypasses the coarctation via the PDA. Coarctation may occur alone or with various other congenital anomalies (eg, bicuspid aortic valve, ventricular septal defect, aortic stenosis, patent ductus arteriosus, mitral valve disorders, intracerebral aneurysms). The aneurysms associated with coarctation are usually saccular and are referred to as berry aneurysms.

Physiologic consequences involve 2 phenomena:

Pressure overload in the arterial circulation proximal to the coarctation

Hypoperfusion distal to the coarctation

Pressure overload causes left ventricular hypertrophy and hypertension in the upper part of the body, including the brain.

Hypoperfusion affects the abdominal organs and lower extremities. Malperfusion of the intestine increases the risk of sepsis due to enteric organisms.

Ultimately, the pressure gradient increases collateral circulation to the abdomen and lower extremities via intercostal, internal mammary, scapular, and other arteries.

Untreated coarctation may result in left ventricular hypertrophy, heart failure, collateral vessel formation, bacterial endocarditis, intracranial hemorrhage, hypertensive encephalopathy, and hypertensive cardiovascular disease during adulthood. Patients with untreated coarctation are at increased risk of aortic dissection or rupture later in life or in association with pregnancy. The ascending aorta is the area most frequently involved in dissection or rupture. Current data suggest that this risk is less likely a direct consequence of the coarctation and more likely related to a bicuspid aortic valve and associated aortopathy.