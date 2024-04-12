Вимірювання газообміну

ABG sampling is done to obtain accurate measures of the partial pressure of arterial oxygen (PaO2), the partial pressure of arterial carbon dioxide (PaCO2), and arterial pH; these variables, adjusted for the patient’s temperature, allow for calculation of bicarbonate level (which can also be measured directly from venous blood) and oxygen saturation. ABG sampling can also accurately measure carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin.

The radial artery is usually used. Because arterial puncture in rare cases leads to thrombosis and impaired perfusion of distal tissue, the Allen test may be done to assess adequacy of collateral circulation. With this maneuver, the radial and ulnar pulses are simultaneously occluded until the patient's hand becomes pale. The ulnar pulse is then released while pressure on the radial pulse is maintained. If the entire hand returns to baseline color within 7 seconds of release of the ulnar pulse suggests adequate flow through the ulnar artery.

Under sterile conditions, a 22- to 25-gauge needle attached to a heparin-treated syringe is inserted just proximal to the maximal impulse of the radial arterial pulse and advanced slightly distally into the artery until pulsatile blood is returned. Systolic blood pressure is usually sufficient to push back the syringe plunger. After 3 to 5 mL of blood is collected, the needle is quickly withdrawn, and firm pressure is applied to the puncture site to facilitate hemostasis. Simultaneously, the ABG specimen is placed on ice to reduce oxygen consumption and carbon dioxide production by white blood cells and is sent to the laboratory.

Гіпоксемія Hypoxemia is a decrease in the partial pressure of oxygen (PO2) in arterial blood. Hypoxia is a decrease in the PO2 in the tissue. ABGs accurately assess the presence of hypoxemia, which is generally defined as a PaO2 low enough to reduce the SaO2 below 90% (ie, PaO2 < 60 mm Hg). Abnormalities in hemoglobin (eg, methemoglobin), higher temperatures, lower pH, and higher levels of 2,3-diphosphoglycerate reduce hemoglobin SaO2 despite an adequate PaO2, as indicated by the oxyhemoglobin dissociation curve (see figure Oxyhemoglobin Dissociation Curve). Крива дисоціації оксигемоглобіну Causes of hypoxemia can be classified based on whether the alveolar-arterial PO2 gradient [(A-a)DO2], defined as the difference between alveolar oxygen tension (PAO2) and PaO2, is elevated or normal (see table Equations for Calculating Alveolar Oxygen Pressure and Alveolar to Arterial Oxygen Gradient). For patients at sea level and breathing room air, FIO2 = 0.21, and the (A-a)DO2 can be simplified. Estimations of normal (A-a)DO2 values as < (2.5 + [FIO2× age in years]) or as less than the absolute value of the FIO2 (eg, < 21 while breathing room air; < 30 on 30% FIO2) correct for these effects. Таблиця Формули для розрахунку тиску кисню в альвеолах та альвеолярно-артеріального градієнту кисню Таблиця Клінічний калькулятор Градієнт A-a Гіпоксемія з підвищенням (A-a)DO2 Hypoxemia with increased (A-a)DO2 is caused by Low ventilation/perfusion (V/Q) ratio (a type of V/Q mismatch)

Right-to-left shunting

Severely impaired diffusing capacity Low V/Q ratio is one of the more common reasons for hypoxemia and contributes to the hypoxemia occurring in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. In normal lungs, regional perfusion closely matches regional ventilation because arteriolar vasoconstriction occurs in response to alveolar hypoxia. In disease states, dysregulation leads to perfusion of alveolar units that are receiving less than complete ventilation (V/Q mismatch). As a result, systemic venous blood passes through the pulmonary capillaries without achieving normal levels of PaO2. V/Q mismatch can also occur when there is increased blood flow even when ventilation is normal, as in liver disease. Supplemental oxygen can correct hypoxemia due to low V/Q ratio by increasing the PAO2, although the increased (A-a)DO2 persists. Right-to-left shunting is an extreme example of low V/Q ratio. With shunting, deoxygenated pulmonary arterial blood arrives at the left side of the heart without having passed through ventilated lung segments. Shunting may occur through lung parenchyma, through abnormal connections between the pulmonary arterial and venous circulations, or through intracardiac communications (eg, patent foramen ovale). Hypoxemia due to right-to-left shunting does not respond to supplemental oxygen. Impaired diffusing capacity only rarely occurs in isolation; usually it is accompanied by low V/Q ratio. Because oxygen completely saturates hemoglobin after only a fraction of the time that blood is in contact with alveolar gas, hypoxemia due to impaired diffusing capacity occurs only when cardiac output is increased (eg, during exercise), when barometric pressure is low (eg, at high altitudes), or when > 50% of the pulmonary parenchyma is destroyed. As with low V/Q ratio, the (A-a)DO2 is increased, but PaO2 can be increased by increasing the FIO2. Hypoxemia due to impaired diffusing capacity responds to supplemental oxygen. Гіпоксемія з нормальним (A-a)DO2 Hypoxemia with normal (A-a)DO2 is caused by Hypoventilation

Low partial pressures of inspired oxygen (PIO2) Hypoventilation (reduced alveolar ventilation) decreases the PAO2 and increases the PaCO2, thereby decreasing PaO2. In cases of pure hypoventilation, the (A-a)DO2 is normal. Causes of hypoventilation include decreased respiratory rate or depth (eg, due to neuromuscular disorders, severe obesity, or drug overdose, or in compensation for metabolic alkalosis) or an increase in the fraction of dead space ventilation in patients already at their maximal ventilatory limit (eg, an exacerbation of severe COPD). Hypoventilatory hypoxemia responds to supplemental oxygen. Decreased PIO2 is an uncommon cause of hypoxemia that in most cases occurs only at high altitude. Although FIO2 does not change with altitude, ambient air pressure decreases exponentially; thus, PIO2 decreases as well. For example, PIO2 is only 43 mm Hg at the summit of Mt. Everest (altitude, 8848 m [29,028 ft]). The (A-a)DO2 remains normal. Hypoxic stimulation of respiratory drive increases alveolar ventilation and decreases PaCO2 level. This type of hypoxemia responds to supplemental oxygen.

Гіперкапнія та гіпокапнія Partial pressure of carbon dioxide (PCO2) normally is maintained between 35 and 45 mm Hg. A dissociation curve similar to that for oxygen exists for carbon dioxide but is nearly linear over the physiologic range of PaCO2. Abnormal PCO2 is almost always linked to disorders of ventilation (unless occurring in compensation for a metabolic abnormality) and is always associated with acid-base changes. Гіперкапнія Hypercapnia is PCO2 > 45 mm Hg. Causes of hypercapnia are the same as those of hypoventilation (eg, disorders that decrease respiratory rate or depth or increase the fraction of dead space ventilation in patients already at their maximal ventilatory limit). Disorders that increase carbon dioxide production (eg, hyperthyroidism, fever), when combined with an inability to increase ventilation, also cause hypercapnia. Гіпокапнія Hypocapnia is PCO2 < 35 mm Hg. Hypocapnia is always caused by hyperventilation due to conditions related to Lungs (eg, pulmonary edema, pulmonary embolism)

Heart (eg, heart failure)

Metabolism (eg, acidosis)

Medications (eg, aspirin, progesterone)

Central nervous system (eg, infection, tumor, bleeding, increased intracranial pressure)

Physiologic conditions (eg, pain, pregnancy) Hypocapnia is thought to directly increase bronchoconstriction and lower the threshold for cerebral and myocardial ischemia, perhaps through its effects on acid-base status.

Carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin with an affinity 210 times that of oxygen and prevents oxygen transport. Clinically, toxic carboxyhemoglobin levels are most often the result of exposure to exhaust fumes or from smoke inhalation, although people who smoke have detectable carboxyhemoglobin levels. Patients with carbon monoxide poisoning may present with nonspecific symptoms such as malaise, headache, and nausea. Because poisoning often occurs during colder months (because of indoor use of combustible fuel heaters), symptoms may be confused with a viral syndrome such as influenza. Clinicians must be alert to the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning and measure levels of carboxyhemoglobin when indicated. Carboxyhemoglobin can be directly measured from venous blood—an arterial sample is unnecessary. Oxygen saturation determined by pulse oximetry will be normal or high (because standard pulse oximetry cannot distinguish between oxyhemoglobin and carboxyhemoglobin) and cannot be used to screen for carbon monoxide poisoning. Carboxyhemoglobin can be measured by co-oximetry. Treatment is the administration of 100% oxygen (which shortens the half-life of carboxyhemoglobin) and sometimes the use of a hyperbaric chamber.