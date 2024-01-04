Chest x-ray

Diagnosis of dilated cardiomyopathy is by history, physical examination, and exclusion of other common causes of ventricular failure (eg, systemic hypertension, primary valvular disorders, myocardial infarction—see table Diagnosis and Treatment of Cardiomyopathies). Particularly in cases of dilated cardiomyopathy without a clear cause, a careful family history should be taken to identify family members with possible early-onset heart disease, heart failure, or sudden death. In many centers, first-degree family members are screened for cardiac dysfunction (such as with echocardiography). Because other common causes of ventricular failure must be excluded, chest x-ray, ECG, echocardiography, and cardiac MRI are required. Endomyocardial biopsy is done in selected cases.

Serum cardiac biomarkers are measured if acute symptoms or chest pain is present. Although typically indicative of coronary ischemia, troponin elevation often occurs in heart failure, especially if renal function is decreased. Serum natriuretic peptide levels are typically elevated when heart failure is present.

Specific causes suspected clinically are diagnosed (see elsewhere in THE MANUAL). If no specific cause is clinically apparent, serum ferritin and iron-binding capacity and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels are measured.

Serologic tests for Toxoplasma, T. cruzi, coxsackievirus, HIV, and echovirus may be done in appropriate cases.

Chest x-ray shows cardiomegaly, usually of all chambers. Pleural effusion, particularly on the right, often accompanies increased pulmonary venous pressure and interstitial edema.

Дилатаційна кардіоміопатія (рентгенологічне дослідження органів груд... Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

The ECG may show sinus tachycardia and nonspecific ST-segment depression with low voltage or inverted T waves. Sometimes pathologic Q waves are present in the precordial leads, simulating previous myocardial infarction. Left bundle branch block and atrial fibrillation are common.

Echocardiography shows dilated, hypokinetic cardiac chambers and rules out primary valvular disorders. Segmental wall motion abnormalities can also occur in dilated cardiomyopathy because the process may be patchy. Echocardiography may also show a mural thrombus.

Cardiac MRI is useful in providing detailed imaging of myocardial structure and function. MRI with gadolinium contrast may show abnormal myocardial tissue texture or scarring pattern (ie, late gadolinium enhancement, or LGE). The pattern of LGE can be diagnostic in active myocarditis, sarcoidosis, muscular dystrophy, or Chagas disease).

MRI Findings of Cardiac Sarcoidosis Зображення © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD.

Positron-emission tomography (PET) has been shown to be sensitive for diagnosis of cardiac sarcoidosis.

Coronary angiography may be required to exclude coronary artery disease as the cause of LV dysfunction when the diagnosis is in doubt after noninvasive tests. Patients with chest pain or several cardiovascular risk factors and older patients are more likely to have coronary artery disease. Biopsy of either ventricle can be done during catheterization in select cases where the results will change management.

Endomyocardial biopsy is indicated if giant cell myocarditis, eosinophilic myocarditis, or sarcoidosis is suspected, as the results will affect management.