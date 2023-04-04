Гіпопластичний синдром лівого серця

Survival ultimately requires staged surgical procedures that enable the right ventricle to function as the systemic ventricle and establishing a controlled source of pulmonary blood flow.

Stage 1, done during the first week of life, is the Norwood procedure. The main pulmonary artery is divided, the distal stump is closed with a patch, and the hypoplastic aorta and proximal pulmonary artery are combined into a neoaorta. The ductus arteriosus is ligated. Pulmonary blood flow is reestablished by inserting a right-sided modified Blalock-Taussig-Thomas shunt or a right ventricular-pulmonary artery conduit (Sano modification). Finally, the atrial septal communication is enlarged.

An alternative, hybrid procedure, often a joint effort of heart surgeons and interventional cardiologists, involves inserting a stent into the ductus arteriosus (to maintain systemic blood flow) and placing bilateral branch pulmonary artery bands (to limit pulmonary blood flow). In some centers, the hybrid procedure is reserved for higher risk patients (eg, preterm or low birth weight infants, those with multisystem organ dysfunction).

Norwood Procedure Зображення

Stage 2, done at 3 to 6 months of age, consists of a bidirectional Glenn or a hemi-Fontan procedure. These procedures connect the superior vena cava to the right pulmonary artery, which allows about half of the systemic venous return to bypass the right atrium and flow directly to the lungs for oxygenation. Unlike the bidirectional Glenn, the hemi-Fontan does not completely detach the superior vena cava from the right atrium.

The 3rd stage, done at 18 to 36 months, is a modified Fontan procedure, the inferior vena cava flow is diverted to the confluence of the superior vena cava and pulmonary artery. Diversion can be done via a baffle within the right atrium or by an extracardiac tube graft.

The mortality risk for children with hypoplastic left heart syndrome is highest in the first year of life (1). About 90% of patients who survive infancy will survive up to age 18. As with other children with complex congenital heart disease, survivors may have some degree of neurodevelopmental disability, which may be due to preexisting developmental abnormalities of the central nervous system (CNS) or to overt or occult CNS hypoperfusion or thromboemboli occurring during the multistage procedures.

In some infants with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, particularly those with severe tricuspid valve or ventricular dysfunction, heart transplantation is considered the procedure of choice; however, prostaglandin E1 infusion must be continued along with careful management of pulmonary and systemic vascular resistance until a donor heart is available. Because availability of donor hearts is very limited, about 20% of infants die while awaiting transplant. The 5-year survival rates after transplantation and after multistage surgery are similar. After heart transplantation, immunosuppressants are required. These drugs make patients more susceptible to infections and cause pathologic changes in the coronary arteries of the transplanted heart in a significant percentage of patients over a 5-year period. The only known treatment for allograft coronary artery disease is retransplantation.

Endocarditis prophylaxis is recommended for at least 6 months after each surgical intervention and subsequently for as long as the patient remains cyanotic or has a residual defect adjacent to a surgical patch or prosthetic material.