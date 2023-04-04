Тетралогія Фалло

In some children with unrepaired tetralogy of Fallot, most often those several months up to 2 years of age, sudden episodes of profound cyanosis and hypoxia (hypercyanotic or "tet" spells) may occur, which may be lethal. A spell may be triggered by any event that slightly decreases oxygen saturation (eg, crying, defecating) or that suddenly decreases systemic vascular resistance (eg, playing, kicking legs when awakening) or by sudden onset of tachycardia or hypovolemia.

The mechanism of a hypercyanotic spell remains uncertain, but several factors are probably important in causing an increase in right-to-left shunting and a fall in arterial oxygen saturation. Factors include

An increase in right ventricular outflow tract obstruction

An increase in pulmonary vascular resistance

A decrease in systemic resistance

These factors lead to a vicious circle caused by the initial fall in arterial PO2, which stimulates the respiratory center and causes hyperpnea and increased adrenergic tone. The increased circulating catecholamines then stimulate increased contractility, which increases outflow tract obstruction.