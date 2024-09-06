Шлуночкова піруетна тахікардія

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Diagnosis is by ECG showing an undulating QRS axis, with the polarity of complexes shifting around the baseline (see figure Torsades de Pointes Ventricular Tachycardia). ECG between episodes shows a long QT interval after correction for heart rate (QTc). Normal QTc values are < 0.43 second for males and < 0.45 second for females. Values are considered prolonged when they are > 0.45 second for males or > 0.47 second for females (1). A family history may suggest a congenital syndrome.

ECG warning signs of impending TdeP VT in addition to prolongation of the QT interval include

T-wave and U-wave fusion (sometimes with giant TU waves)

Post-extrasystolic changes in repolarization pattern

Macroscopic T-wave alternans (visible alternation of two different appearing T-waves)

Frequent polymorphic ventricular premature beats representing single beats of TdeP (often in bigeminy)

Repetitive short runs of polymorphic ventricular tachycardia

The TdeP VT is suspected by recognizing a rapid, polymorphic VT, often that self-terminates. Onset typically follows a short-long-short RR interval initiation sequence (although this sequence is not specific for TdeP VT): the first short RR interval is between a baseline beat (usually a normal beat) and a premature beat (usually a ventricular premature beat). The long RR interval is the post-extrasystolic pause and ends with a baseline beat (usually a normal beat). The pause further prolongs the QT interval of this baseline beat, and it is followed by a short RR interval when the TdeP VT begins. Although patients may have a normal QTc at other times, the QTc is usually substantially prolonged around the time of TdeP VT and the QT interval of the last QRS complex prior to TdeP VT must be long (often with a giant TU wave).

