Трисомія 13

Trisomy 13 is caused by an extra chromosome 13 and causes abnormal forebrain, midface, and eye development; severe intellectual disability; heart defects; and small birth size. Diagnosis is with cytogenetic testing. Treatment is supportive.

(See also Overview of Chromosomal Abnormalities.)

Trisomy 13 occurs in approximately 1.7/10,000 pregnancies (based on data from induced abortion for fetal anomalies, stillbirths, and live births) (1); approximately 80% of cases are complete trisomy 13. Advanced maternal age increases the likelihood, and the extra chromosome is usually maternally derived.

Infants tend to be small for gestational age. Midline anomalies are common and include holoprosencephaly (failure of the forebrain to divide properly), facial anomalies such as cleft lip and cleft palate, microphthalmia, colobomas (fissures) of the iris, and retinal dysplasia. Supraorbital ridges are shallow, and palpebral fissures usually are slanted.

The ears are abnormally shaped and usually low-set. Hearing loss is common. Scalp defects and dermal sinuses are also common. Loose folds of skin often are present over the back of the neck.

A single transverse palmar crease, polydactyly, and hyperconvex narrow fingernails are also common. Approximately 80% of cases have severe congenital cardiovascular anomalies; dextrocardia is common.

Genitals are frequently abnormal in both sexes; cryptorchidism and an abnormal scrotum occur in boys, and a bicornuate uterus occurs in girls.

Apneic spells in early infancy are frequent. Intellectual disability is severe.

Довідковий матеріал загального характеру 1. Goel N, Morris JK, Tucker D, et al: Trisomy 13 and 18-Prevalence and mortality-A multi-registry population based analysis. Am J Med Genet A 179(12):2382-2392, 2019. doi: 10.1002/ajmg.a.61365

Treatment of Trisomy 13 Supportive care The underlying genetic abnormality cannot be cured. Support for the family is critical.

Prognosis for Trisomy 13 In the past, most infants died during the neonatal period; however, 5-year survival has improved in recent times (1). Довідковий матеріал щодо прогнозу 1. Meyer RE, Liu G, Gilboa SM, et al: Survival of children with trisomy 13 and trisomy 18: A multi-state population-based study. Am J Med Genet A 170A(4):825-837, 2016. doi: 10.1002/ajmg.a.37495