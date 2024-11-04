Перинатальна анемія

Hemolysis may be caused by

Immune-mediated disorders

Red blood cell (RBC) membrane disorders

Enzyme deficiencies

Hemoglobinopathies

Infections

All of these can also cause hyperbilirubinemia, which may cause jaundice and, if untreated, kernicterus.

Immune-mediated hemolysis may occur when fetal RBCs with surface antigens (most commonly Rh and ABO blood antigens but also Kell, Duffy, and other minor group antigens) that differ from maternal RBC antigens enter the maternal circulation and stimulate production of IgG antibody directed against fetal RBCs.

Most commonly, an Rh (D antigen)-negative mother becomes sensitized to the D antigen during a previous pregnancy with an Rh-positive fetus by fetal-to-maternal passage of blood. A later pregnancy with an Rh-positive fetus may then prompt an anamnestic maternal IgG response when the mother is re-exposed to fetal blood during this later pregnancy that may result in hemolytic disease of the fetus or neonate. Less often, fetal-maternal transfusion early in a pregnancy can stimulate an IgG response that affects the current pregnancy.

Intrauterine hemolysis may be severe enough to cause hydrops or fetal death. Postnatally, the infant may have significant anemia and hyperbilirubinemia with ongoing hemolysis secondary to persistent maternal IgG (half-life about 28 days).

With widespread prophylactic use of anti-Rh D to prevent sensitization, only approximately 1/1000 at-risk infants of Rh-negative women develops hemolytic disease (5).

ABO incompatibility may cause hemolysis by a similar mechanism. Mothers are sensitized by antigens present in their food or intestinal flora that are homologous to A and B antigens (thus, a prior pregnancy is not necessary for sensitization). These exogenous antigens trigger a maternal IgM response depending on the mother's blood type. The response is anti-A if the mother is type B, anti-B if the mother is type A, or both if the mother is type O. These IgM antibodies do not cross the placenta. However, when incompatible fetal blood gets into the maternal circulation, an anamnestic IgG response occurs, and these anti-A or anti-B IgG antibodies are capable of crossing the placenta in large amounts and causing hemolysis in the fetus.

ABO incompatibility usually is less severe than Rh incompatibility because the initial IgM antibodies clear at least some of the fetal blood cells from the maternal circulation before IgG antibody production can occur, and there is less ABO antigen on the fetal RBC membrane than Rh antigen. Unlike Rh-mediated hemolysis, the direct antiglobulin test (DAT [Coombs test]) may be negative in newborns with hemolysis.

RBC membrane disorders alter RBC shape and deformability and cause increased fragility, resulting in premature destruction and/or removal of RBCs from the circulation. The most common disorders are hereditary spherocytosis and hereditary elliptocytosis.

Enzyme deficiencies of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) and pyruvate kinase are the most common enzyme disorders causing hemolysis.

G6PD deficiency is an X-linked disorder. It is most common among people with African ancestry (6), occurring in > 10% of African American males (7, 8). It occurs in lower frequencies among people from the Mediterranean basin (eg, Italian, Greek, Arab, or Sephardic Jewish ancestry) and people with Asian ancestry.

G6PD deficiency has many variants, some mild, some severe. The most common variant is class III, which is moderate in severity. G6PD deficiency is thought to help protect against malaria parasites and has an estimated allele frequency of 8% in malarious regions. In the United States, some states screen newborns for G6PD deficiency (by DNA testing or by measuring enzyme activity).

Pyruvate kinase deficiency is an autosomal recessive disorder that is more prevalent among European populations and, in the United States, the Pennsylvania Dutch. Pyruvate kinase deficiency is rare and occurs in about 1 of 20,000 White people; screening for this disorder is not routinely done in the United States.

Hemoglobinopathies are caused by deficiencies and structural abnormalities of globin chains. At birth, 55 to 90% of the neonate’s hemoglobin (Hb) is fetal hemoglobin (Hb F), which is composed of 2 alpha and 2 gamma globin chains (alpha2gamma2). After birth, gamma-chain production decreases (to < 2% by 2 to 4 years of age) and beta-chain production increases until adult hemoglobin (Hb A, alpha2beta2) becomes predominant.

Alpha-thalassemia is a genetically inherited disorder of depressed alpha globin chain production and is the most common hemoglobinopathy causing anemia. Beta-thalassemia is an inherited decrease in beta-chain production. Because beta globin is naturally low at birth, beta-thalassemia and structural abnormalities of the beta globin chain (eg, Hb S [sickle cell disease], Hb C) are not clinically apparent at birth and symptoms do not appear until fetal hemoglobin levels have fallen to sufficiently low levels at 3 to 4 months of age and are replaced by adult hemoglobin containing either a pathologic mutation in the beta chain (as in sickle cell anemia) or a decreased percentage of beta chain (as in beta-thalassemia).

Intrauterine infections by certain bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa (most notably malaria) also may trigger hemolytic anemia (9). In malaria, the Plasmodium parasite invades and ultimately ruptures the RBCs. Immune-mediated destruction of parasitized RBCs and excess removal of nonparasitized cells occur. Associated bone marrow dyserythropoiesis results in inadequate compensatory erythropoiesis. Intravascular hemolysis, extravascular phagocytosis, and dyserythropoiesis can lead to anemia.