Синдром Айзенменгера

Medications to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (eg, prostacyclin analogs, endothelin antagonists, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors)

"Treat and repair" approach

Supportive care

Heart and lung transplantation

Ideally, corrective operations should have been done earlier to prevent Eisenmenger syndrome. There is no specific treatment once the syndrome develops, other than heart and lung transplantation, but medications that may lower pulmonary artery pressure have been shown to have at least a modest beneficial effect on survival (1, 2).

Prostacyclin analogs (eg, treprostinil, epoprostenol), endothelin antagonists (eg, bosentan), and phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors (eg, sildenafil, tadalafil) have been shown to improve performance on 6-minute walk tests and to reduce N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) levels. In a small number of patients, aggressive therapy with pulmonary vasodilating drugs has resulted in net left-to-right shunting, allowing surgical repair of the underlying cardiac defect and significant reduction in mean pulmonary artery pressure. This has been called the treat and repair approach.

Supportive treatment includes avoidance of conditions that may exacerbate the syndrome (eg, pregnancy, volume depletion, isometric exercise, high altitudes, smoking). Supplemental oxygen may provide some benefit.

Symptomatic polycythemia can be treated by cautious phlebotomy to lower hematocrit to 55 to 65% plus simultaneous volume replacement with normal saline. However, compensated and asymptomatic polycythemia does not require phlebotomy, regardless of hematocrit. Phlebotomy eventually leads to iron deficiency, which is associated with a higher risk of adverse outcomes. In case of confirmed iron deficiency, supplemental iron should be carefully administered to replenish iron stores.

Hyperuricemia can be treated with allopurinol 300 mg orally once a day.

Anticoagulation therapy is controversial because the risk of pulmonary artery thrombosis and other thromboembolic phenomena must be balanced with the risk of pulmonary hemorrhage. Warfarin therapy is potentially harmful due to the risk of pulmonary hemorrhage, so anticoagulant use should be individualized (1). Although there is no clear evidence, low-dose aspirin potentially may prevent thrombotic complications.

Life expectancy depends on type and severity of the underlying congenital anomaly and ranges from 20 to 50 years. In untreated patients, low exercise tolerance and secondary complications severely limit quality of life. Use of advanced pulmonary vasodilator therapies has been shown to improve functional capacity and appears to improve survival.

Heart and lung transplantation or lung transplantation with cardiac repair may be an option, but transplantation is reserved for patients with severe symptoms and unacceptable quality of life. Long-term prognosis after transplantation is guarded.

All patients should be given endocarditis prophylaxis before dental or surgical procedures that are likely to cause bacteremia.