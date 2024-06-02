Синдром Бругада

Brugada syndrome is an inherited channelopathy, characterized by large J-waves and coved ST elevation with associated T-wave inversion in leads V1-V3, that causes an increased risk of ventricular tachycardia (VT) and ventricular fibrillation (VF), leading to syncope and sudden death. Diagnosis is by ECG and often provocative electrodiagnostic testing and/or genetic testing. Treatment is with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator. Family members should be screened.
(See also Overview of Arrhythmias and Overview of Channelopathies.)
Overall the incidence of Brugada syndrome is approximately 5 in 10,000 (1) but shows wide variation with ethnicity and, consequently geographical region, being highest is Southeast Asia (37 in 10,000), the Middle East (18/10,000), and the rest of Asia (17 in 10,000) and much lower in Europe (1/10,000) and North America (0.5/10,000) (1). The majority of patients with clinically apparent Brugada syndrome are male (85%) (1).
Pathophysiology of Brugada Syndrome
Brugada syndrome results from mutations that
Decrease inward sodium or calcium currents OR
Increase early outward potassium currents
These abnormalities lead to early loss of the action potential plateau, particularly in the epicardial cells of the right ventricular outflow tract that produce characteristic right precordial ECG changes and a propensity to ventricular tachyarrhythmias. Although different mutations have been reported, most are in the SCN5A gene, producing a loss-of-function of the inward sodium current (1).
Typically, patients have no structural heart disease. Nevertheless, relationships with other genetic and acquired structural heart diseases are increasingly being recognized, as are overlap syndromes with long QT syndrome type 3, with the early repolarization syndrome, and with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC).
Symptoms and Signs of Brugada Syndrome
In some patients, Brugada syndrome has no clinical expression. However, in many patients it leads to syncope or sudden cardiac death due to polymorphic ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation. Ventricular arrhythmias can cause sudden death during sleep. About 10% of patients develop atrial tachyarrhythmias, predominantly atrial fibrillation (1), and some even present with atrial fibrillation (2).
Events occur more often at night and are not usually related to exercise. Events may also be brought on by fever and by certain medications, including sodium channel blockers, beta-blockers, certain antidepressants and antipsychotics, lithium, alcohol, and cocaine (3).
Diagnosis of Brugada Syndrome
Electrocardiography (ECG)
Family history
Provocative testing to induce characteristic ECG changes
Genetic testing
Diagnosis should be considered in patients with unexplained cardiac arrest or syncope or a family history of such when the affected people do not have structural heart disease.
Initial diagnosis of Brugada syndrome is based on a characteristic ECG pattern, the type 1 Brugada ECG pattern (see figure Type 1 Brugada ECG Pattern). The type 1 Brugada ECG pattern has prominent ST elevation in V1 and V2 (sometimes involving V3) that causes the QRS complex in these leads to resemble right bundle branch block. The ST segment is coved and descends to an inverted T-wave. Only a spontaneous type 1 pattern is considered diagnostic for Brugada syndrome according to the Shanghai Brugada syndrome score (1).
Lesser degrees of these patterns (type 2 and type 3 Brugada ECG patterns) are not considered diagnostic. The type 2 and type 3 patterns may change to a type 1 pattern spontaneously, with fever, or in response to medications. The latter is the basis of a challenge diagnostic test usually using IV ajmaline, procainamide, flecainide or pilsicainide. Scores have been developed to aid in diagnosing Brugada syndrome in borderline cases (1). In such cases, the diagnosis of Brugada syndrome is considered possible. Application of clinical, family history, and genetic criteria is the required to establish the diagnosis (1).
The role of electrophysiologic testing is currently debated. Inducible ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation with programmed ventricular stimulation limited to 2 extra stimuli received a class IIa indication for patients who are asymptomatic with a spontaneous type 1 Brugada ECG pattern for risk stratification (2) but is not part of the Shanghai diagnostic scoring system (1). Genetic testing is usually recommended but has a yield of approximately 20% (3).
The diagnosis of Brugada syndrome includes considering, and ruling out, other disorders that produce similar cardiac findings, including hypothermia, hypocalcemia, right bundle branch block, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, acute pulmonary embolism, and left anterior descending coronary artery of conus branch of the right coronary artery occlusion (1).
ЕКГ-картина синдрому Бругада 1-го типу
Prominent J-point elevation to a coved ST segment, leading to an inverted T-wave in leads V1 and V2.
Treatment of Brugada Syndrome
Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator
Screening of family members
Patients with a spontaneous or provoked type 1 Brugada syndrome ECG pattern and recent unexplained syncope, sustained VT, or cardiac arrest should typically have an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) (1).
When frequent ICD discharges need to be suppressed, quinidine, which blocks the transient outward potassium current that may be increased in Brugada syndrome, may be efficacious. IV isoproterenol has also been used if the cause of the frequently recurrent arrhythmias appears transient and reversible (2). In patients refractory to such therapy, catheter ablation of the arrhythmogenic substrate may be considered (3).
Best treatment of Brugada syndrome in patients diagnosed based on ECG changes and family history but who do not have syncope or arrhythmia is unclear, although they do have increased risk of sudden death. Scoring systems have been developed to aid in determining if an ICD is appropriate therapy in such patients (4).
Prevention of Brugada Syndrome Arrhythmias
It is important to avoid factors that can trigger arrhythmias. Patients should monitor their temperature during infectious illness and take antipyretic therapy for fever. When possible, clinicians should stop any predisposing medications and prescribe alternatives. Patients should avoid substances, particularly cocaine and excessive alcohol, that are arrhythmogenic in Brugada syndrome (for an up-to-date list, see www.brugadadrugs.org).
Brugada syndrome is a genetic disorder causing characteristic ECG changes and an increased risk of ventricular arrhythmias causing syncope and sometimes sudden cardiac death at a relatively young age.
Risk factors for symptomatic arrhythmias include fever and numerous medications and other substances (eg, alcohol, cocaine).
Diagnosis is by ECG, sometimes with provocative testing.
An implantable cardioverter-defibrillator may be required.
www.brugadadrugs.org: Aims to provide up-to-date information on safe medication use in Brugada syndrome