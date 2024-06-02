Синдром Бругада

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Family history

Provocative testing to induce characteristic ECG changes

Genetic testing

Diagnosis should be considered in patients with unexplained cardiac arrest or syncope or a family history of such when the affected people do not have structural heart disease.

Initial diagnosis of Brugada syndrome is based on a characteristic ECG pattern, the type 1 Brugada ECG pattern (see figure Type 1 Brugada ECG Pattern). The type 1 Brugada ECG pattern has prominent ST elevation in V1 and V2 (sometimes involving V3) that causes the QRS complex in these leads to resemble right bundle branch block. The ST segment is coved and descends to an inverted T-wave. Only a spontaneous type 1 pattern is considered diagnostic for Brugada syndrome according to the Shanghai Brugada syndrome score (1).

Lesser degrees of these patterns (type 2 and type 3 Brugada ECG patterns) are not considered diagnostic. The type 2 and type 3 patterns may change to a type 1 pattern spontaneously, with fever, or in response to medications. The latter is the basis of a challenge diagnostic test usually using IV ajmaline, procainamide, flecainide or pilsicainide. Scores have been developed to aid in diagnosing Brugada syndrome in borderline cases (1). In such cases, the diagnosis of Brugada syndrome is considered possible. Application of clinical, family history, and genetic criteria is the required to establish the diagnosis (1).

The role of electrophysiologic testing is currently debated. Inducible ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation with programmed ventricular stimulation limited to 2 extra stimuli received a class IIa indication for patients who are asymptomatic with a spontaneous type 1 Brugada ECG pattern for risk stratification (2) but is not part of the Shanghai diagnostic scoring system (1). Genetic testing is usually recommended but has a yield of approximately 20% (3).

The diagnosis of Brugada syndrome includes considering, and ruling out, other disorders that produce similar cardiac findings, including hypothermia, hypocalcemia, right bundle branch block, arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, acute pulmonary embolism, and left anterior descending coronary artery of conus branch of the right coronary artery occlusion (1).

ЕКГ-картина синдрому Бругада 1-го типу