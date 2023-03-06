Аускультація серця

Diastolic sounds include the following:

2nd, 3rd, and 4th heart sounds (S2, S3, and S4)

Diastolic knocks

Mitral valve sounds

Unlike systolic sounds, diastolic sounds are low-pitched; they are softer in intensity and longer in duration. Except for S2, these sounds are usually abnormal in adults, although an S3 may be physiologic up to age 40 and during pregnancy.

S2 occurs at the beginning of diastole, due to aortic and pulmonic valve closure. Aortic valve closure (A2) normally precedes pulmonic valve closure (P2) unless the former is late or the latter is early. Aortic valve closure is late in left bundle branch block or aortic stenosis; pulmonic valve closure is early in some forms of preexcitation phenomena. Delayed pulmonic valve closure may result from increased blood flow through the right ventricle (eg, in atrial septal defect of the common secundum variety) or complete right bundle branch block. Increased right ventricular flow in atrial septal defect also abolishes the normal respiratory variation in aortic and pulmonic valve closure, producing a fixed split S2. Left-to-right shunts with normal right ventricular volume flow (eg, in membranous ventricular septal defects) do not cause fixed splitting. A single S2 may occur when the aortic valve is regurgitant, severely stenotic, or atretic (in truncus arteriosus when there is a common valve).

Діастолічні тони серця Натисніть для відтворення Split Second Heart Sound in Left Bundle Branch Block Sound is that of paradoxical splitting, ie, S1–P2–A2 at rest ("out") and S1–S2 with inspiration ("in"). Left bundle bra ... прочитати більше Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD. Натисніть для відтворення Split Second Heart Sound in Right Bundle Branch Block Sound is that of wide splitting, ie, S1–A2–P2 at rest ("out") with an even wider A2–P2 interval with inspiration ("in") ... прочитати більше Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD. Натисніть для відтворення Split Second Heart Sound With Atrial Septal Defect Sound is that of fixed second heart sound (S2) splitting, ie, S1–A2–P2 at rest ("out") and with inspiration ("in"). Spl ... прочитати більше Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD. Натисніть для відтворення Third Heart Sound Sound is that of S1–S2–S3. Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD. Натисніть для відтворення Fourth Heart Sound Sound is that of S4–S1–S2. Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD. Натисніть для відтворення Summation Gallop Sound is that of S4–S1–S2–S3 in rapid succession. Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD. Натисніть для відтворення Діастолічний удар A diastolic knock is a loud third heart sound (S3) caused by constrictive pericarditis. Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD. Натисніть для відтворення Mitral Valve Opening Snap Sound is that of S1–A2–OS with a relatively long A2–OS interval. The opening snap (OS), most commonly caused by mitral ... прочитати більше Recording provided by Jules Constant, MD.

S3 occurs in early diastole, when the ventricle is dilated and noncompliant. It occurs during passive diastolic ventricular filling and usually indicates serious ventricular dysfunction in adults; in children, it can be normal, sometimes persisting even to age 40. S3 also may be normal during pregnancy. Right ventricular S3 is heard best (sometimes only) during inspiration (because negative intrathoracic pressure augments right ventricular filling volume) with the patient supine. Left ventricular S3 is best heard during expiration (because the heart is nearer the chest wall) with the patient in the left lateral decubitus position.

S4 is produced by augmented ventricular filling, caused by atrial contraction, near the end of diastole. It is similar to S3 and heard best or only with the bell of the stethoscope. During inspiration, right ventricular S4 increases and left ventricular S4 decreases. S4 is heard much more often than S3 and indicates a lesser degree of ventricular dysfunction, usually diastolic. S4 is absent in atrial fibrillation (because the atria do not contract) but is almost always present in active myocardial ischemia or soon after myocardial infarction.

S3, with or without S4, is usual in significant systolic left ventricular dysfunction; S4 without S3 is usual in diastolic left ventricular dysfunction.

A summation gallop occurs when S3 and S4 are present in a patient with tachycardia, which shortens diastole so that the 2 sounds merge. Loud S3 and S4 may be palpable at the apex when the patient is in the left lateral decubitus position.

A diastolic knock occurs at the same time as S3, in early diastole. It is not accompanied by S4 and is a louder, thudding sound, which indicates abrupt arrest of ventricular filling by a noncompliant, constricting pericardium.

An opening snap (OS) may occur in early diastole in mitral stenosis or, rarely, in tricuspid stenosis. Mitral opening snap is very high pitched, brief, and heard best with the diaphragm of the stethoscope. The more severe mitral stenosis is (ie, the higher the left atrial pressure), the closer the opening snap is to the pulmonic component of S2. Intensity is related to the compliance of the valve leaflets: The snap sounds loud when leaflets remain elastic, but it gradually softens and ultimately disappears as sclerosis, fibrosis, and calcification of the valve develop. Mitral opening snap, although sometimes heard at the apex, is often heard best or only at the lower left sternal border.