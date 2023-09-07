Некротичний ентероколіт

The exact etiology of necrotizing enterocolitis is not clear. However, the increased permeability and immature immune function of the immature intestinal tract are predisposing factors. It is believed that an ischemic insult damages the intestinal lining, leading to increased intestinal permeability and leaving the intestine susceptible to bacterial invasion. NEC rarely occurs before enteral feedings have begun and is less common among breastfed infants. However, once feedings are begun, ample substrate is present for proliferation of luminal bacteria, which can penetrate the damaged intestinal wall, producing hydrogen gas. The gas may collect within the intestinal wall (pneumatosis intestinalis) or enter the portal veins. Dysbiosis (alteration of the intestinal microbiome), such as that which occurs after treatment with antibiotics or acid-suppressing medications, may also be a contributing factor because it increases potentially pathogenic bacteria.

The initial ischemic insult may result from vasospasm of the mesenteric arteries, which can be caused by an anoxic insult triggering the primitive diving reflex that markedly diminishes intestinal blood flow. Intestinal ischemia may also result from low blood flow during an exchange transfusion, during sepsis, or from the use of hyperosmolar formulas. Similarly, congenital heart disease with reduced systemic blood flow or arterial oxygen desaturation may lead to intestinal hypoxia/ischemia and predispose to NEC.

NEC may occur as clusters of cases or as outbreaks in neonatal intensive care units. Some clusters appear to be associated with specific organisms (eg, Klebsiella, Escherichia coli, coagulase-negative staphylococci, Pseudomonas, Clostridioides difficile), but often no specific pathogen is identified.

Ускладнення некротичного ентероколіту Necrosis begins in the mucosa and may progress to involve the full thickness of the intestinal wall, causing intestinal perforation with subsequent peritonitis and often free intra-abdominal air. Perforation occurs most commonly in the terminal ileum; the colon and the proximal small bowel are involved less frequently. Sepsis occurs in 20 to 30% of infants with NEC (1), and, in one series, death occurred in about 5% of infants > 1500 g but in > 20% of infants < 1500 g with NEC (2). Intestinal strictures are the most common long-term complication of NEC, occurring in 10 to 36% of infants who survive the initial event (3). Strictures typically manifest within 2 to 3 months of an NEC episode. Strictures are most commonly noted in the colon, especially on the left side. Short bowel syndrome develops in about 10% of infants with NEC.