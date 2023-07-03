персистуюча легенева гіпертензія новонароджених

In normal fetal circulation, blood entering the right side of the heart has already been oxygenated via the placenta. Because the lungs are not ventilated, only a small amount of blood needs to go through the pulmonary artery. Most blood from the right side of the heart bypasses the lungs through the foramen ovale and ductus arteriosus. Normally, these two structures close shortly after birth. (See also Neonatal Cardiovascular Function.)

In PPHN (previously known as persistent fetal circulation), prenatal stress, postnatal stress, and anatomical differences may result in the persistence of elevated pulmonary vascular resistance after birth. Hypoxemia and acidosis cause the pulmonary arterioles to constrict and the ductus arteriosus to dilate, reversing the usual processes establishing newborn circulation at delivery and resulting in right-to-left shunting through the ductus arteriosus, foramen ovale, or both. This right-to-left shunting bypasses the lungs and causes nonoxygenated or poorly oxygenated blood to be delivered systemically.

The most common causes of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn involve

Perinatal asphyxia or hypoxia

A history of meconium staining of amniotic fluid or meconium in the trachea is common. Hypoxia triggers reversion to or persistence of elevated pulmonary vascular resistance, a normal state in the fetus.

Additional causes include