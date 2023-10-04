Гіперосмолярний гіперглікемічний стан (ГГС)

Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state is a metabolic complication of diabetes mellitus characterized by severe hyperglycemia, extreme dehydration, hyperosmolar plasma, and altered consciousness. It most often occurs in type 2 diabetes, often in the setting of physiologic stress. Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state is diagnosed by severe hyperglycemia and plasma hyperosmolality and absence of significant ketosis. Treatment is IV saline solution and insulin. Complications include coma, seizures, and death.
(See also Diabetes Mellitus and Complications of Diabetes Mellitus.)
Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (previously referred to as hyperglycemic hyperosmolar nonketotic coma [HHNK] and nonketotic hyperosmolar syndrome [NKHS]) is a complication of type 2 diabetes mellitus and has an estimated mortality rate of up to 20%, which is significantly higher than the mortality for diabetic ketoacidosis (currently < 1%).
It usually develops after a period of symptomatic hyperglycemia in which fluid intake is inadequate to prevent extreme dehydration due to the hyperglycemia-induced osmotic diuresis.
Precipitating factors include
Acute infections and other medical conditions
Medications that impair glucose tolerance (glucocorticoids) or increase fluid loss (diuretics)
Nonadherence to diabetes treatment
Serum ketones are not present because the amount of insulin present in most patients with type 2 diabetes is adequate to suppress ketogenesis. Because symptoms of acidosis are not present, most patients endure a significantly longer period of osmotic diuresis (high solute concentrations from glucose in the renal tubules, leading to excess water loss). This causes more severe dehydration before presentation, and thus plasma glucose (> 600 mg/dL [> 33.3 mmol/L]) and osmolality (> 320 mOsm/L) are typically much higher than in diabetic ketoacidosis.
Symptoms and Signs of Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic State
The primary symptom of hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state is altered consciousness, varying from confusion or disorientation to coma, usually as a result of extreme dehydration with or without prerenal azotemia, hyperglycemia, and hyperosmolality. In contrast to diabetic ketoacidosis, focal or generalized seizures and transient hemiplegia may occur.
Diagnosis of Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic State
Blood glucose level
Serum osmolarity
Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state is initially suspected when a markedly elevated glucose level is found in a fingerstick specimen obtained in the course of a workup of altered mental status. If measurements have not already been obtained, urine should be tested for ketones and the following should be measured in a blood sample:
Serum electrolytes
Blood urea nitrogen (BUN)
Creatinine
Glucose
Ketones
Plasma osmolality
Serum potassium levels are usually normal, but sodium may be low or high, depending on volume deficits.
Hyperglycemia may cause dilutional hyponatremia, so measured serum sodium is corrected by adding 1.6 mEq/L (1.6 mmol/L) for each 100 mg/dL (5.6 mmol/L) elevation of serum glucose over 100 mg/dL (5.6 mmol/L).
BUN and serum creatinine levels are markedly increased.
Arterial pH is usually > 7.3, but occasionally mild metabolic acidosis develops due to lactate accumulation.
The fluid deficit can exceed 10 L, and acute circulatory collapse is a common cause of death. Widespread thrombosis is a frequent finding on autopsy and in some cases bleeding may occur as a consequence of disseminated intravascular coagulation. Other complications include aspiration pneumonia, acute renal failure, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Treatment of Hyperosmolar Hyperglycemic State
IV 0.9% saline
Correction of any hypokalemia
IV insulin (as long as serum potassium is ≥ 3.3 mEq/L [≥ 3.3 mmol/L])
Treatment consists of IV saline, correction of hypokalemia, and IV insulin (1, 2).
Treatment is 0.9% (isotonic) saline solution; 1000 mL is given in the first hour.
Smaller boluses (500 mL) can be given if there is risk for exacerbation of heart failure or volume overload. Additional boluses may be needed for patients who are hypotensive.
After the first hour, intravenous fluids should be adjusted based on hemodynamic and electrolyte status but should generally be continued at a rate of 250 to 500 mL/hour.
A corrected sodium should be calculated. If the corrected sodium is < 135 mEq/L (< 135 mmol/L), then isotonic saline can be continued. If the corrected sodium is normal or elevated, then 0.45% saline (half normal) should be used.
Dextrose should be added once the glucose level reaches 250 to 300 mg/dL (13.9 to 16.7 mmol/L).
The rate of infusion of IV fluids should be adjusted depending on blood pressure, cardiac status, and the balance between fluid input and output.
Insulin is given at 0.1 unit/kg IV bolus followed by a 0.1 unit/kg/hour infusion after the first liter of saline has been infused and hypokalemia has been corrected. Hydration alone can sometimes precipitously decrease plasma glucose, so insulin dose may need to be reduced. A too-quick reduction in osmolality can lead to cerebral edema. Occasional patients with insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes with hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state require larger insulin doses. Once plasma glucose reaches 300 mg/dL (16.7 mmol/L), insulin infusion should be reduced to basal levels (1 to 2 units/hour) until rehydration is complete and the patient is able to eat.
Target plasma glucose is between 250 and 300 mg/dL (13.9 to 16.7 mmol/L). After recovery from the acute episode, patients are usually switched to adjusted doses of subcutaneous insulin.
Potassium replacement is similar to that in diabetic ketoacidosis: 40 mEq/hour for serum potassium < 3.3 mEq/L (< 3.3 mmol/L); 20 to 30 mEq/hour for serum potassium between 3.3 and 4.9 mEq/L (3.3 and 4.9 mmol/L); and none for serum potassium ≥ 5 mEq/L (≥ 5 mmol/L).
Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування
1. Gosmanov AR, Gosmanova EO, Kitabchi AE. Hyperglycemic Crises: Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Hyperglycemic Hyperosmolar State. In: Feingold KR, Anawalt B, Blackman MR, et al., eds. Endotext. South Dartmouth (MA): MDText.com, Inc.; May 9, 2021.
2. French EK, Donihi AC, Korytkowski MT: Diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic syndrome: review of acute decompensated diabetes in adult patients. BMJ 365:l1114, 2019. doi: 10.1136/bmj.l1114
Ключові моменти
Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (HHS) is a metabolic complication of diabetes mellitus characterized by severe hyperglycemia, extreme dehydration, hyperosmolar plasma, and altered consciousness.
HHS can occur if infections, nonadherence, and certain medications trigger marked glucose elevation, dehydration, and altered consciousness in patients with type 2 diabetes.
Patients have adequate insulin present to prevent ketoacidosis.
The fluid deficit can exceed 10 L; treatment is 0.9% saline solution IV plus insulin infusion.
Target plasma glucose in acute treatment is between 250 and 300 mg/dL (13.9 to 16.7 mmol/L).
Give potassium replacement depending on serum potassium levels.