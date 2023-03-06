Фебрильні судоми

Antipyretic therapy

Supportive therapy if seizures last < 5 minutes

Antiseizure medications and sometimes intubation if seizures last ≥ 5 minutes

All children require antipyretic therapy because lowering the temperature can help prevent another febrile seizure during the immediate illness and makes it easier to stop febrile status epilepticus. However, giving an antipyretic at the beginning of a febrile illness has not been shown to prevent a febrile seizure.

Treatment of febrile seizures is supportive if seizures last < 5 minutes.

Seizures lasting ≥ 5 minutes may require medications to end them, with careful monitoring of circulatory and respiratory status. Intubation may be necessary if response is not immediate and the seizure persists or if antiseizure therapy leads to apnea.

Medication is usually IV, with a short-acting benzodiazepine (eg, lorazepam 0.05 to 0.1 mg/kg IV over 2 to 5 minutes repeated every 5 to 10 minutes for up to 3 doses). Fosphenytoin 15 to 20 mg PE (phenytoin equivalents)/kg IV may be given over 15 to 30 minutes if the seizure persists.

If IV access is not available or the child is in a prehospital setting and older than 2 years, diazepam rectal gel or intranasal midazolam may be given.

Phenobarbital, valproate, or levetiracetam can also be used to treat a persistent seizure.

Some clinicians prescribe rectal diazepam for children with recurrent febrile seizures (see Prevention of Febrile Seizures) to be given by the parents at home for a prolonged febrile seizure.

(See also new guidelines for the management of febrile seizures in Japan [2017].)