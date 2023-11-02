Нейрофіброматоз

Most patients with NF1 are asymptomatic. Some present with neurologic symptoms or bone deformities. In > 90%, characteristic skin lesions are apparent at birth or develop during infancy.

Café-au-lait lesions are medium-brown (café-au-lait), freckle-like macules, distributed most commonly over the trunk, pelvis, and flexor creases of elbows and knees. Although children who do not have neurofibromatosis may have 2 or 3 café-au-lait spots, children who have NF1 have ≥ 6 such macules and often many more. These macules are > 5 mm in affected prepubertal children and > 15 mm in postpubertal patients (see table Diagnosing Neurofibromatosis).

Cutaneous neurofibromas, which arise along small peripheral nerves, are common. During late childhood, these cutaneous tumors of various sizes and shapes appear, ranging in number from several to thousands. They may appear skin-colored or have a pink or tan discoloration and are usually asymptomatic.

Plexiform neurofibromas can develop and have a tendency to grow to large sizes, causing irregularly thickened, distorted structures, sometimes with grotesque deformities that can impinge on nerves and other structures. Plexiform neurofibromas can also involve cranial nerves, typically the 5th, 9th, and 10th.

Neurologic symptoms vary, depending on location and number of neurofibromas. Larger neurofibromas may press on their nerve of origin and cause distal paresthesia, pain, and sensory loss or weakness, depending on the function of the nerve that is involved. Neurofibromas that form along spinal nerve roots, especially where the nerve roots are contained by bone, can compress the nerve roots and cause radicular pain, weakness, or widespread sensory loss in that nerve distribution. Plexiform neurofibromas that compress cranial nerves cause deficits typical of those nerves.

Шкірні прояви нейрофіброматозу 1 типу Neurofibromas and Café-au-Lait Spots This photo shows multiple neurofibromas (raised pink or tan nodules) and café-au-lait spots (flat brownish spots) on the back of a patient with neurofibromatosis. DR HAROUT TANIELIAN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Нейрофіброми This photo shows multiple neurofibromas (tan nodules) on a patient with neurofibromatosis. MEDICIMAGE / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Skin Manifestations in Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1) This photo shows axillary freckle-like macules in NF1. © Springer Science+Business Media Neurofibromatosis (Neurofibromas) The back and arms of this 69-year-old man are covered with small neurofibromas, and there is a café-au-lait spot just medial to his right scapula. By permission of the publisher. From Bird T, Sumi S: Atlas of Clinical Neurology. Edited by RN Rosenberg. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2002.

Bone abnormalities include

Fibrous dysplasia

Subperiosteal bone cysts

Vertebral scalloping

Scoliosis

Thinning of the long-bone cortex

Pseudarthrosis

Absence of the greater wing of the sphenoid bone (posterior orbital wall), with consequent pulsating exophthalmos

Neurofibromatosis (Skeletal Anomalies) Сховати деталі In this photo, the patient’s left arm has a plexiform neuroma extending from the deltoid proximal humerus to the hand. Her humerus is affected by multiple midshaft fractures associated with thinning of bone cortex and pseudoarthrosis. She also has scoliosis, short stature, and enlargement of the lumbar intraspinal canal caused by anterior meningocele. By permission of the publisher. From Kotagal S, Bicknese A, Eswara M: Atlas of Clinical Neurology. Edited by RN Rosenberg. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2002.

An optic glioma and Lisch nodules (iris hamartomas) occur in some patients. Optic gliomas are typically asymptomatic and do not require treatment unless they progressively increase in size.

Patients with NF1 can also have changes in their arterial walls that may lead to Moyamoya syndrome (stenosis or occlusion of arteries in and around the circle of Willis with formation of small collateral arteries) or intracranial aneurysms.

Some children have cognitive deficits, learning disorders, and slightly larger heads.

Neurofibromatosis (Lisch Nodules) Сховати деталі Lisch nodules of the iris are hyperpigmented melanotic hamartomas. By permission of the publisher. From Kotagal S, Bicknese A, Eswara M: Atlas of Clinical Neurology. Edited by RN Rosenberg. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2002.

Children and adolescents with NF1 may have childhood chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia) and rhabdomyosarcoma. Pheochromocytomas may occur at any age.

Malignant tumors are much less common but still more common than in the general population; they include supratentorial or brain stem gliomas and transformation of plexiform neurofibromas to malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors. These tumors may develop at any age.