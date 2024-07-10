Загальні відомості про зупинку дихання

Decreased respiratory effort is caused by central nervous system (CNS) impairment due to one of the following:

CNS disorder

Adverse effect of medications or illicit drugs

Metabolic disorder

Obesity

Mechanical defects

CNS disorders that affect the brain stem (eg, stroke, infection, tumor) or cervical spine (eg, spinal cord injury) can cause hypoventilation (2, 3). Disorders that increase intracranial pressure usually cause hyperventilation initially, but hypoventilation may develop if the brain stem is compressed (4).

Medications that decrease respiratory effort include opioids and sedative-hypnotics (eg, barbiturates, alcohol, benzodiazepines). This decreased respiratory effort can also increase the dead space ventilation (expressed as dead space to tidal volume ratio [V D /V T ]) and prolong liberation from mechanical ventilation for patients with a diminished tidal volume in a critical care setting or postoperatively (5).

Combinations of these medications further increase the risk of respiratory depression (6). Overdose (iatrogenic, intentional, or unintentional) of opioids or sedative-hypnotics typically causes respiratory depression, although a lower dose may decrease respiratory effort in patients who are more sensitive to the effects of these medications (eg, older adults, deconditioned patients, patients with chronic respiratory insufficiency or obstructive sleep apnea). Respiratory arrest due to illicit drug use, especially use of opioids (eg, heroin, fentanyl), is a common cause of out-of-hospital respiratory arrest. In hospitalized patients, the risk for opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD) is most common in the immediate postoperative recovery period but persists throughout a hospital stay and may affect almost 50% of postoperative patients (7). OIRD can lead to catastrophic outcomes such as severe brain damage or death (8).

Gabapentinoids (gabapentin, pregabalin) may cause serious breathing difficulties in patients using opioids or other medications that depress the CNS (eg, sedatives), older adults, or patients who have underlying respiratory impairment such as patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) (9).

Metabolic disorders that cause CNS depression due to severe hypoglycemia or hypotension ultimately compromise respiratory effort. For example, hypoglycemia may lead to a range of CNS effects, such as obtundation, or coma; confusion, or unusual behavior; and occasionally could manifest by dizziness, tremors, or seizures.

Obesity hypoventilation syndrome (OHS) is a condition that commonly occurs in patients with obesity and restrictive ventilatory defects (10). The exact cause is not known; however, research studies in rodent models suggest leptin mediated mechanisms. Leptin is a hormone essential for breathing regulation and may be related to changes in CO2 levels (11). OHS may result from excessive weight gain and leptin deficiency or resistance, leading to increased respiratory workload and reduced ventilation due to chemoreceptor blunting.

Mechanical defects or abnormalities in the chest wall (eg, kyphoscoliosis, extreme obesity) and respiratory muscle dysfunction (eg, due to phrenic nerve damage or neuromuscular disorders) can contribute to decreased respiratory effort and failure (5).