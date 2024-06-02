Набряк диску зорового нерва

Clinical evaluation

Immediate neuroimaging

The degree of disk swelling can be quantified by comparing the plus lens numbers needed to focus an ophthalmoscope on the most elevated portion of the disk and on the unaffected portion of the retina. Swelling can also be quantified by measuring nerve fiber layer thickness using optical coherence tomography (OCT); OCT is done to quantify the degree of papilledema so that changes can be monitored.

Differentiating papilledema due to elevated intracranial pressure from other causes of a swollen optic disk, such as optic neuritis, ischemic optic neuropathy, hypotony (intraocular pressure ≤ 5 mm Hg), central retinal vein occlusion, uveitis, or pseudo swollen disks (eg, optic nerve drusen), requires a thorough ophthalmologic evaluation.

B-scan ultrasonography, OCT, and fundus autofluorescence are the best diagnostic tools for the pseudo disk edema of optic nerve drusen. If papilledema is suspected clinically, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the brain with gadolinium contrast or computed tomography (CT) with contrast is done immediately to exclude causes such as an intracranial mass. MR venogram or CT venogram is often done to rule out a dural venous sinus thrombosis.

Lumbar puncture with measurement of CSF pressure and analysis of CSF should be done if a mass lesion has been ruled out. Lumbar puncture in patients with intracranial mass lesions can result in brain stem herniation. If no mass is seen on MRI, the opening pressure is elevated and other causes of raised intracranial pressure have been ruled out, the diagnosis is idiopathic intracranial hypertension (IIH), which is the most common cause of raised intracranial pressure.