Загальні відомості про аритмії

The passage of ions across the myocyte cell membrane is regulated through specific ion channels that cause cyclical depolarization and repolarization of the cell, called an action potential. The action potential of a working myocyte begins when the cell is depolarized from its diastolic −90 mV transmembrane potential to a potential of about −50 mV. At this threshold potential, voltage-dependent fast sodium channels open, causing rapid depolarization mediated by sodium influx down its steep concentration gradient. The fast sodium channel is rapidly inactivated and sodium influx stops, but other time- and voltage-dependent ion channels open, allowing calcium to enter through slow calcium channels (a depolarizing event) and potassium to leave through potassium channels (a repolarizing event).

Потенціал дії в серцевій тканині Зображення © Springer Science+Business Media

At first, these 2 processes are balanced, maintaining a positive transmembrane potential and prolonging the plateau phase of the action potential. During this phase, calcium entering the cell is responsible for electromechanical coupling and myocyte contraction. Eventually, calcium influx ceases, and potassium efflux increases, causing rapid repolarization of the cell back to the −90 mV resting transmembrane potential. While depolarized, the cell is resistant (refractory) to a subsequent depolarizing event. Initially, a subsequent depolarization is not possible (absolute refractory period), and after partial but incomplete repolarization, a subsequent depolarization is possible but occurs slowly (relative refractory period).

There are 2 general types of cardiac tissue:

Fast-channel tissues

Slow-channel tissues

Fast-channel tissues (working atrial and ventricular myocytes, His-Purkinje system) have a high density of fast sodium channels and action potentials characterized by

Little or no spontaneous diastolic depolarization (and thus very slow rates of pacemaker activity)

Very rapid initial depolarization rates (and thus rapid conduction velocity)

Loss of refractoriness coincident with repolarization (and thus short refractory periods and the ability to conduct repetitive impulses at high frequencies)

Slow-channel tissues (SA and AV nodes) have a low density of fast sodium channels and action potentials characterized by

More rapid spontaneous diastolic depolarization (and thus more rapid rates of pacemaker activity)

Slow initial depolarization rates (and thus slow conduction velocity)

Loss of refractoriness that is delayed after repolarization (and thus long refractory periods and the inability to conduct repetitive impulses at high frequencies)

Normally, the SA node has the most rapid rate of spontaneous diastolic depolarization, so its cells produce spontaneous action potentials at a higher frequency than other tissues. Thus, the SA node is the dominant automatic tissue (pacemaker) in a normal heart. If the SA node does not produce impulses, tissue with the next highest automaticity rate, typically the AV node, functions as the pacemaker. Sympathetic stimulation increases the discharge frequency of pacemaker tissue, and parasympathetic stimulation decreases it.

There is an inward sodium/potassium current, termed the "funny current," that travels through a hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide-gated channel (HCN-channel) in sinus node cells that accounts for a large part of their automaticity. Inhibition of this current prolongs the time it takes to achieve critical spontaneous depolarization of pacemaker cells, and thus lowers the heart rate.