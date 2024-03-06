Фенілкетонурія (ФКУ)

Routine neonatal screening

Phenylalanine levels

(See also the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics Therapeutic Committee's 2013 diagnosis and management guidelines for phenylalanine hydroxylase deficiency.)

In the United States and many other countries, all neonates are screened for phenylketonuria 24 to 48 hours after birth with one of several blood tests; abnormal results are confirmed by directly measuring phenylalanine levels. In classic PKU, neonates often have phenylalanine levels > 20 mg/dL (1.2 mM/L). Those with partial deficiencies typically have levels < 8 to 10 mg/dL while on a normal diet (levels > 6 mg/dL require treatment); distinction from classic PKU requires a mutation analysis identifying mild mutations in the gene or, less often, liver phenylalanine hydroxylase activity assay showing activity between 5% and 15% of normal.

BH4 deficiency is distinguished from other forms of PKU by elevated concentrations of biopterin or neopterin in urine, blood, cerebrospinal fluid, or all 3; genetic testing also can be used. Recognition is important, and the urine biopterin profile should be determined routinely at initial diagnosis because standard PKU treatment does not prevent neurologic damage.

Children in families with a positive family history can be diagnosed prenatally by using direct mutation studies after chorionic villus sampling or amniocentesis.