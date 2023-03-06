Дитячі спазми

Intramuscular adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)

Oral corticosteroids

Vigabatrin (especially for tuberous sclerosis complex)

Infantile spasms are not responsive to typical antiseizure medications.

The standard therapies for infantile spasms can be any one of the following.

ACTH can be given daily IM as either high-dose (150 units/m2) ACTH or low-dose (20 units/m2) ACTH. The Pediatric Epilepsy Research Consortium (PERC) recommends the higher dose, given for 2 weeks and then tapered down every 3 days until 29 days of treatment are completed. If low-dose therapy is tried and has not stopped spasms within 2 weeks, the higher dose is used.

Corticosteroids (eg, oral prednisone) are given for 4 to 7 weeks. A regimen recommended by PERC uses oral prednisolone as follows:

Days 1 to 14: 10 mg 4 times a day

Days 15 to 19: 10 mg 3 times a day

Days 20 to 24: 10 mg 2 times a day

Days 25 to 29: 10 mg once a day

Vigabatrin is the drug of choice when the spasms are caused by tuberous sclerosis complex. It is also often used in children with an established preexisting serious brain injury or malformation and in those who do not tolerate or respond to ACTH. Dosage of oral vigabatrin is 25 mg/kg 2 times a day, increased gradually over about a week up to 75 mg/kg 2 times a day if needed. There is insufficient evidence that any other antiseizure medication or the ketogenic diet is effective.

In some patients with resistant spasms or with focal cortical malformation, epilepsy surgery can eliminate seizures.

There is evidence that the more quickly effective therapy is initiated, the better the neurodevelopmental outcome, particularly when no cause is identified.