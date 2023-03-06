Судомні розлади у новонароджених

The abnormal central nervous system (CNS) electrical discharge may be caused by a

Primary intracranial process (eg, meningitis, ischemic stroke, encephalitis, intracranial hemorrhage, tumor, malformation)

Systemic problem (eg, hypoxia-ischemia, hypoglycemia, hypocalcemia, hyponatremia, other disorders of metabolism)

Seizures resulting from an intracranial process usually cannot be differentiated from seizures resulting from a systemic problem by their clinical features (eg, focal vs generalized).

Hypoxia-ischemia, the most common cause of neonatal seizures, may occur before, during, or after delivery (see Overview of Perinatal Respiratory Disorders). Such seizures may be severe and difficult to treat, but they tend to abate after about 3 to 4 days. When neonatal hypoxia is treated with therapeutic hypothermia (usually whole-body cooling), seizures may be less severe but may recur during rewarming.

Ischemic stroke is more likely to occur in neonates with polycythemia, thrombophilia due to a genetic disorder, or severe hypotension but may occur in neonates without any risk factors. Stroke occurs typically in the middle cerebral artery distribution or, if associated with hypotension, in watershed zones. Seizures resulting from stroke tend to be focal and may cause apnea.

Neonatal infections such as meningitis and sepsis may cause seizures; in such cases, seizures are usually accompanied by other symptoms and signs. Group B streptococci and gram-negative bacteria are common causes of such infections in neonates. Encephalitis due to cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex virus, rubella virus, Treponema pallidum, Toxoplasma gondii, or Zika virus can also cause seizures.

Hypoglycemia is common among neonates whose mothers have diabetes, who are small for gestational age, or who have hypoxia-ischemia or other stresses. Seizures due to hypoglycemia tend to be focal and variable. Prolonged or recurrent hypoglycemia may permanently affect the CNS.

Intracranial hemorrhage, including subarachnoid, intracerebral, and intraventricular hemorrhage, may cause seizures. Intraventricular hemorrhage, which occurs more commonly in preterm infants, results from bleeding in the germinal matrix (an area that is adjacent to the ventricles and that gives rise to neurons and glial cells during development).

Hypernatremia can result from accidental oral or IV sodium chloride overload.

Hyponatremia can result from dilution (when too much water is given orally or IV particularly in the setting of hypovolemia, which, when severe enough, leads to increased antidiuretic hormone [ADH] levels despite the low serum osmolarity [nonosmotic ADH release]) or may follow sodium loss in stool or urine.

Hypocalcemia (serum calcium level < 7.5 mg/dL [< 1.87 mmol/L]) is usually accompanied by a serum phosphorus level of > 3 mg/dL (> 0.95 mmol/L) and can be otherwise asymptomatic. Risk factors for hypocalcemia include prematurity and a difficult birth. Hypocalcemia can also be a manifestation of DiGeorge syndrome (22q11.2 deletion syndrome).

Hypomagnesemia is a rare cause of seizures, which may occur when the serum magnesium level is < 1.4 mEq/L (< 0.7 mmol/L). Hypomagnesemia often occurs with hypocalcemia and should be considered in neonates with hypocalcemia if seizures continue after adequate calcium therapy.

Inborn errors of metabolism (eg, amino or organic aciduria) can cause neonatal seizures. Rarely, pyridoxine dependency causes seizures; however, it must always be considered in neonates with refractory seizures. Pyridoxine dependency is readily treated with pyridoxine.

CNS malformations can also cause seizures.

Maternal recreational substance use (eg, of cocaine, heroin, or diazepam) is an increasingly common problem; seizures can accompany acute withdrawal after birth.

Neonatal seizures may be familial; some have genetic causes. Benign familial neonatal convulsion is a potassium channelopathy inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern. Early infantile epileptic encephalopathy (Ohtahara syndrome) is a rare disorder associated with a variety of mutations.