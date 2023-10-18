skip to main content
Поширені прояви ВІЛ-інфекції за системою органів

Syndrome

Cause

Diagnostic Evaluation

Treatment*

Symptoms/Comments

Cardiac

Cardiomyopathy

Direct viral damage to cardiac myocytes

Echocardiography

Antiretroviral drugs

Symptoms of heart failure

Gastrointestinal

Esophagitis

Candidiasis, CMV, or herpes simplex virus

Esophagoscopy with biopsy of ulcers

Treatment of cause with antiviral and antimicrobial drugs

Dysphagia, anorexia

Gastroenteritis or colitis

Intestinal Salmonella, MAC, Cryptosporidium (cryptosporidiosis), Cyclospora (cyclosporiasis), CMV, microsporidia, Cystoisospora (Isospora) belli (cystoisosporiasis), or Clostridioides difficile

Cultures and stains of stools or biopsy, but determination of cause possibly difficult

Treatment of cause:

  • Antibiotics for Salmonella, MAC, and C. difficile

  • TMP/SMX for Cyclospora

  • Antimicrobial drugs for Cystoisospora and microsporidia

  • Antiviral drugs for CMV

Diarrhea, weight loss, abdominal cramping

Cholecystitis or cholangitis

CMV, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, or microsporidia

Ultrasonography or endoscopy

Antiviral drugs for CMV

Antimicrobial drugs for Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, and microsporidia

Possibly pain or obstruction

Rectal and perirectal lesions

Proctitis caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae or Chlamydia trachomatis (particularly LGV), HSV, syphilis

Examination

Gram staining and culture

Nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT)

RPR/treponemal antibody test

Biopsy

Treatment of cause

High incidence in women and men who have sex with men via anal receptive sexual intercourse†

Hepatocellular damage due to hepatitis viruses, opportunistic infections, or antiviral drug toxicity

TB, MAC, CMV, or peliosis (bartonellosis),

chronic hepatitis B or chronic hepatitis C, which may be worsened by HIV

Differentiation from hepatitis due to antiretroviral or other drugs

Liver biopsy sometimes necessary

Treatment of cause

Symptoms of hepatitis (eg, anorexia, nausea, vomiting, jaundice)

Genital/Reproductive Tract

Anal and external genital lesions

Herpes simplex virus (HSV)

Genital warts or anal or cervical cancer induced by HPV

Mpox (formerly monkeypox) virus

Examination

Gram staining and culture

Nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT)

Biopsy

Treatment of cause

High incidence in women and men who have sex with men via anal receptive sexual intercourse†

Pelvic inflammatory disease

Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Chlamydia trachomatis, or other usual pathogens

See Pelvic inflammatory disease: Diagnosis

See Pelvic inflammatory disease: Treatment

Possibly increased in severity, atypical presentation, and more difficult to treat in women with HIV

Vaginal candidiasis

Candida spp.

See Candidal vaginitis: Diagnosis

See Candidal vaginitis: Treatment

Possibly increased in severity or recurrence in women with HIV

Hematologic

Anemia

Multifactorial:

HIV-induced bone marrow suppression

Immune-mediated peripheral destruction

Anemia of chronic disease

Infections, particularly human parvovirus B-19, disseminated MAC, or histoplasmosis

Cancers

See Evaluation of Anemia

For parvovirus B19 infection, bone marrow examination (to check for multinucleated erythroblasts) or serum or bone marrow PCR

Treatment of cause

Transfusion as needed

Erythropoietin for anemia due to antineoplastic drugs or zidovudine if severity warrants transfusion and erythropoietin level is < 500 mU/L

IVIG for parvovirus

With parvovirus, sometimes acute severe anemia

Thrombocytopenia

Immune thrombocytopenia, drug toxicity, HIV-induced bone marrow suppression, immune-mediated peripheral destruction, infections, or cancer

CBC, clotting tests, PTT, peripheral smear, bone marrow biopsy, or von Willebrand factor measurement

Antiretroviral drugs

IVIG for bleeding or preoperatively

Possibly anti-Rho (D) IgG, vincristine, danazol, or interferon

If severe and intractable, splenectomy

Often asymptomatic and may occur in otherwise asymptomatic HIV infection

Neutropenia

HIV-induced bone marrow suppression, immune-mediated peripheral destruction, infections, cancer, or drug toxicity

See Neutropenia: Diagnosis

For severe neutropenia (< 500/mcL) plus fever, immediate broad-spectrum antibiotics

If drug-induced, granulocyte or granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factors

Neurologic

Mild to severe cognitive impairment with or without motor deficits

Direct virus-induced brain damage

HIV RNA level in CSF

CT or MRI to check for brain atrophy (nonspecific)

Antiretroviral drugs, which may reverse damage and improve function, although low levels of cognitive dysfunction commonly persist, even in treated patients

Progression to dementia uncommon in treated patients

Ascending paralysis

Guillain-Barré syndrome or CMV polyradiculopathy

Spinal cord MRI

CSF testing

Treatment of CMV polyradiculopathy

Supportive care for Guillain-Barré syndrome

Neutrophilic pleocytosis in patients with CMV polyradiculopathy, possibly simulating bacterial meningitis

Acute or subacute focal encephalitis

Toxoplasma gondii (toxoplasmosis)

CT or MRI to check for ring-enhancing lesions, especially in basal ganglia

Antibody testing of CSF (sensitive but not specific)

PCR testing to check for T. gondii DNA in CSF

Brain biopsy (rarely indicated)

Pyrimethamine, folinic acid, sulfadiazine, and possibly sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim, SMX-TMP, Cotrimoxazole (clindamycin if allergic to sulfa—see Toxoplasmosis: Treatment of patients with AIDS or other immunocompromising conditions)

Often lifelong maintenance therapy

Primary prophylaxis with clindamycin and pyrimethamine or sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim, SMX-TMP, Cotrimoxazole (as for Pneumocystis pneumonia) indicated for patients with a CD4 count of < 100/mcL and previous toxoplasmosis or positive antibodies; can be stopped if CD4 counts increase to > 200/mcL for ≥ 3 months in response to antiretroviral therapy

Subacute encephalitis

CMV

Less often, herpes simplex virus or varicella-zoster virus

CSF PCR

Response to treatment

Antiviral drugs

With CMV, often delirium, cranial nerve palsies, myoclonus, seizures, and progressively impaired consciousness at presentation

Often responds rapidly to treatment

Myelitis or polyradiculopathy

CMV

Spinal cord MRI

CSF PCR

Antiviral drugs

Simulates Guillain-Barré syndrome

Progressive encephalitis of white matter only

Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy due to reactivation of latent JC virus infection

HIV

Brain MRI

CSF testing

Antiretroviral drugs to reverse the immunodeficiency (no drugs are effective for JC virus)

Usually fatal within a few months

May respond to antiretroviral drugs

Subacute meningitis

Coccidioidomycosis, Cryptococcus (cryptococcosis), Histoplasma (histoplasmosis), or Mycobacterium tuberculosis

CT or MRI

CSF stains, antigen tests, PCR, and cultures

Treatment of cause

Outcomes improved by early treatment

Peripheral neuropathy

Direct effects of HIV or CMV or antiviral drug toxicity

History

Sensory and motor testing

Treatment of cause or withdrawal of toxic drugs

Very common

Not quickly reversible

Ophthalmologic

Retinitis

CMV or VZV

Direct retinoscopy

Specific anti-CMV or anti-VZV drugs

Requires examination by specialist

VZV causes acute retinal necrosis in some patients with end-stage HIV

Oral

Oral candidiasis

Immunosuppression by HIV

Examination

Systemic antifungals

Possibly painless in early stages

Mpox (formerly monkeypox) infections

Mpox (formerly monkeypox) virus

Examination

PCR of fluid from vesicles

Antiviral drugs

Painful, vesicular rash can begin in mouth then spread

High incidence in men who have sex with men†

Intraoral ulcers

Herpes simplex virus or aphthous stomatitis

Examination

For aphthous ulcers, intralesional or systemic corticosteroids and systemic montelukast and thalidomide

For herpes, acyclovir

May be severe and result in undernutrition

Periodontal disease

Mixed oral bacterial flora

Examination

Improved hygiene and nutrition

Antibiotics

May be severe, with bleeding, swelling, and tooth loss

Painless intraoral mass

Kaposi sarcoma, lymphoma, or tumors induced by HPV

Biopsy

Treatment of neoplasm

Painless white filiform patches on the sides of the tongue (oral hairy leukoplakia)

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)

Examination

Acyclovir

Usually asymptomatic

Pulmonary

Subacute (occasionally acute) pneumonia

Mycobacteria

Fungi such as P. jirovecii, C. neoformans, H. capsulatum, Coccidioides immitis, or Aspergillosis

Pulse oximetry

Chest x-ray

Skin tests (sometimes false-negative because of anergy)

Bronchoscopy with special stains and cultures of bronchial lavage specimens sometimes necessary

Treatment of cause

Possibly cough, tachypnea, and chest discomfort at presentation

Mild hypoxia or increased alveolar-arterial oxygen gradient possibly occurring before evidence of pneumonia on x-ray

Acute (occasionally subacute) pneumonia

Typical bacterial pathogens or Haemophilus, Pseudomonas, Nocardia, or Rhodococcus

In patients with known or suspected HIV and pneumonia, exclusion of opportunistic or unusual pathogens

Treatment of cause

Possibly cough, tachypnea, and chest discomfort at presentation

Tracheobronchitis

Candida spp. or herpes simplex virus (HSV)

Treatment of cause

Possibly cough, tachypnea, and chest discomfort at presentation

Subacute or chronic pneumonia or mediastinal adenopathy

Kaposi sarcoma or B-cell lymphoma

Chest CT

Bronchoscopy

Treatment of cause

Possibly cough, tachypnea, and chest discomfort at presentation

Renal

Nephrotic syndrome or renal insufficiency

Direct viral damage, resulting in focal glomerulosclerosis

Renal biopsy

Antiretroviral drugs or ACE inhibitors possibly useful

Increased incidence in African Americans and patients with a low CD4 count

Tubular dysfunction (glucosuria, proteinuria)

Some antiviral drugs

Urinalysis and/or blood tests

Dose reduction or discontinuation of the antiviral drug

Skin

Herpes zoster

Varicella-zoster virus (VZV)

Clinical evaluation

PCR-based testing

DNA testing on scrapings from vesicular skin lesions that have not yet crusted

Culture (best if done on unroofed and recently ruptured vesicles)

Acyclovir or related drugs

Common

Possible prodrome of mild to severe pain or tingling before skin lesions

PCR-based testing is most sensitive

Herpes simplex ulcers

Herpes simplex virus (HSV)

Clinical evaluation

PCR-based testing of ulcer

HSV culture of ulcer

Antiviral drugs if lesions are severe, extensive, persistent, or disseminated

Atypical lesions of herpes simplex are extensive, severe, or persistent

PCR-based testing is most sensitive

Scabies

Sarcoptes scabiei

Clinical evaluation and scrapings

See Scabies: Treatment

Possibly severe hyperkeratotic lesions

Vesicular painful rash

Mpox (formerly monkeypox) virus

Examination

PCR of fluid from vesicles, pustules, and/or dry crusts

Antiviral drugs

Rash can spread

Lymphadenopathy is common

Violaceous or red papules or nodules

Kaposi sarcoma or bartonellosis

Biopsy

Antiretroviral drugs and treatment of cause

Centrally umbilicated skin lesions

Cryptococcosis or molluscum contagiosum

See Molluscum contagiosum: Diagnosis and Cryptococcosis: Diagnosis

Cryptococcosis: Treatment

May be the presenting sign of cryptococcemia

Systemic

Sepsis and septic shock due to nosocomial gram-negative bacillary and staphylococcal infections, disseminated opportunistic infections

Gram-negative bacilli, Staphylococcus aureus, Candida spp., Salmonella, M. tuberculosis, MAC, or H. capsulatum

Blood cultures

Bone marrow examination

Treatment of cause

Wasting syndrome (substantial weight loss)

Multifactorial, including AIDS, AIDS-related opportunistic infections, AIDS-related cancers, and/or AIDS-induced hypogonadism

Defined as weight loss of > 10% of body weight

Antiretroviral drugs (the primary treatment for this syndrome)

Treatment of underlying infections; treatment of AIDS-induced hypogonadism when indicated

Measures to improve appetite and caloric intake

CBC = complete blood count; CMV = cytomegalovirus; CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; HPV = human papillomavirus; HSV = herpes simplex virus; IVIG = IV immune globulin; MAC = Mycobacterium avium complex; Mpox = monkeypox; PCR = polymerase chain reaction; PTT = partial thromboplastin time; TMP/SMX = trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole/; TB = tuberculosis; VZV =varicella-zoster virus

* Antiretroviral drugs are always part of the treatment plan. They are listed in this treatment section only when there is no more specific treatment.

† These diagnoses are surrogates of behaviors that increase the risk of HIV infection; when present, these diagnoses should prompt HIV testing.

