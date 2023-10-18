Поширені прояви ВІЛ-інфекції за системою органів
Syndrome
Cause
Diagnostic Evaluation
Treatment*
Symptoms/Comments
Cardiac
Direct viral damage to cardiac myocytes
Echocardiography
Antiretroviral drugs
Symptoms of heart failure
Gastrointestinal
Candidiasis, CMV, or herpes simplex virus
Esophagoscopy with biopsy of ulcers
Treatment of cause with antiviral and antimicrobial drugs
Dysphagia, anorexia
Gastroenteritis or colitis
Intestinal Salmonella, MAC, Cryptosporidium (cryptosporidiosis), Cyclospora (cyclosporiasis), CMV, microsporidia, Cystoisospora (Isospora) belli (cystoisosporiasis), or Clostridioides difficile
Cultures and stains of stools or biopsy, but determination of cause possibly difficult
Treatment of cause:
Diarrhea, weight loss, abdominal cramping
CMV, Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, or microsporidia
Ultrasonography or endoscopy
Antimicrobial drugs for Cryptosporidium, Cyclospora, and microsporidia
Possibly pain or obstruction
Rectal and perirectal lesions
Proctitis caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae or Chlamydia trachomatis (particularly LGV), HSV, syphilis
Examination
Gram staining and culture
Nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT)
RPR/treponemal antibody test
Biopsy
Treatment of cause
High incidence in women and men who have sex with men via anal receptive sexual intercourse†
Hepatocellular damage due to hepatitis viruses, opportunistic infections, or antiviral drug toxicity
TB, MAC, CMV, or peliosis (bartonellosis),
chronic hepatitis B or chronic hepatitis C, which may be worsened by HIV
Differentiation from hepatitis due to antiretroviral or other drugs
Liver biopsy sometimes necessary
Treatment of cause
Symptoms of hepatitis (eg, anorexia, nausea, vomiting, jaundice)
Genital/Reproductive Tract
Anal and external genital lesions
Herpes simplex virus (HSV)
Genital warts or anal or cervical cancer induced by HPV
Examination
Gram staining and culture
Nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT)
Biopsy
Treatment of cause
High incidence in women and men who have sex with men via anal receptive sexual intercourse†
Pelvic inflammatory disease
Neisseria gonorrhoeae, Chlamydia trachomatis, or other usual pathogens
Possibly increased in severity, atypical presentation, and more difficult to treat in women with HIV
Vaginal candidiasis
Candida spp.
Possibly increased in severity or recurrence in women with HIV
Hematologic
Anemia
Multifactorial:
HIV-induced bone marrow suppression
Immune-mediated peripheral destruction
Anemia of chronic disease
Infections, particularly human parvovirus B-19, disseminated MAC, or histoplasmosis
Cancers
For parvovirus B19 infection, bone marrow examination (to check for multinucleated erythroblasts) or serum or bone marrow PCR
Treatment of cause
Transfusion as needed
Erythropoietin for anemia due to antineoplastic drugs or zidovudine if severity warrants transfusion and erythropoietin level is < 500 mU/L
IVIG for parvovirus
With parvovirus, sometimes acute severe anemia
Immune thrombocytopenia, drug toxicity, HIV-induced bone marrow suppression, immune-mediated peripheral destruction, infections, or cancer
CBC, clotting tests, PTT, peripheral smear, bone marrow biopsy, or von Willebrand factor measurement
Antiretroviral drugs
IVIG for bleeding or preoperatively
Possibly anti-Rho (D) IgG, vincristine, danazol, or interferon
If severe and intractable, splenectomy
Often asymptomatic and may occur in otherwise asymptomatic HIV infection
HIV-induced bone marrow suppression, immune-mediated peripheral destruction, infections, cancer, or drug toxicity
For severe neutropenia (< 500/mcL) plus fever, immediate broad-spectrum antibiotics
If drug-induced, granulocyte or granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factors
—
Neurologic
Mild to severe cognitive impairment with or without motor deficits
Direct virus-induced brain damage
HIV RNA level in CSF
CT or MRI to check for brain atrophy (nonspecific)
Antiretroviral drugs, which may reverse damage and improve function, although low levels of cognitive dysfunction commonly persist, even in treated patients
Progression to dementia uncommon in treated patients
Ascending paralysis
Guillain-Barré syndrome or CMV polyradiculopathy
Spinal cord MRI
CSF testing
Treatment of CMV polyradiculopathy
Supportive care for Guillain-Barré syndrome
Neutrophilic pleocytosis in patients with CMV polyradiculopathy, possibly simulating bacterial meningitis
Acute or subacute focal encephalitis
Toxoplasma gondii (toxoplasmosis)
CT or MRI to check for ring-enhancing lesions, especially in basal ganglia
Antibody testing of CSF (sensitive but not specific)
PCR testing to check for T. gondii DNA in CSF
Brain biopsy (rarely indicated)
Pyrimethamine, folinic acid, sulfadiazine, and possibly sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim, SMX-TMP, Cotrimoxazole (clindamycin if allergic to sulfa—see Toxoplasmosis: Treatment of patients with AIDS or other immunocompromising conditions)
Often lifelong maintenance therapy
Primary prophylaxis with clindamycin and pyrimethamine or sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim, SMX-TMP, Cotrimoxazole (as for Pneumocystis pneumonia) indicated for patients with a CD4 count of < 100/mcL and previous toxoplasmosis or positive antibodies; can be stopped if CD4 counts increase to > 200/mcL for ≥ 3 months in response to antiretroviral therapy
Subacute encephalitis
Less often, herpes simplex virus or varicella-zoster virus
CSF PCR
Response to treatment
Antiviral drugs
With CMV, often delirium, cranial nerve palsies, myoclonus, seizures, and progressively impaired consciousness at presentation
Often responds rapidly to treatment
Myelitis or polyradiculopathy
CMV
Spinal cord MRI
CSF PCR
Antiviral drugs
Simulates Guillain-Barré syndrome
Progressive encephalitis of white matter only
Progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy due to reactivation of latent JC virus infection
HIV
Brain MRI
CSF testing
Antiretroviral drugs to reverse the immunodeficiency (no drugs are effective for JC virus)
Usually fatal within a few months
May respond to antiretroviral drugs
Coccidioidomycosis, Cryptococcus (cryptococcosis), Histoplasma (histoplasmosis), or Mycobacterium tuberculosis
CT or MRI
CSF stains, antigen tests, PCR, and cultures
Treatment of cause
Outcomes improved by early treatment
Direct effects of HIV or CMV or antiviral drug toxicity
History
Sensory and motor testing
Treatment of cause or withdrawal of toxic drugs
Very common
Not quickly reversible
Ophthalmologic
Retinitis
CMV or VZV
Direct retinoscopy
Specific anti-CMV or anti-VZV drugs
Requires examination by specialist
VZV causes acute retinal necrosis in some patients with end-stage HIV
Oral
Oral candidiasis
Immunosuppression by HIV
Examination
Systemic antifungals
Possibly painless in early stages
Mpox (formerly monkeypox) virus
Examination
PCR of fluid from vesicles
Antiviral drugs
Painful, vesicular rash can begin in mouth then spread
High incidence in men who have sex with men†
Intraoral ulcers
Herpes simplex virus or aphthous stomatitis
For aphthous ulcers, intralesional or systemic corticosteroids and systemic montelukast and thalidomide
For herpes, acyclovir
May be severe and result in undernutrition
Mixed oral bacterial flora
Examination
Improved hygiene and nutrition
Antibiotics
May be severe, with bleeding, swelling, and tooth loss
Painless intraoral mass
Kaposi sarcoma, lymphoma, or tumors induced by HPV
Biopsy
Treatment of neoplasm
—
Painless white filiform patches on the sides of the tongue (oral hairy leukoplakia)
Examination
Acyclovir
Usually asymptomatic
Pulmonary
Subacute (occasionally acute) pneumonia
Mycobacteria
Fungi such as P. jirovecii, C. neoformans, H. capsulatum, Coccidioides immitis, or Aspergillosis
Pulse oximetry
Chest x-ray
Skin tests (sometimes false-negative because of anergy)
Bronchoscopy with special stains and cultures of bronchial lavage specimens sometimes necessary
Treatment of cause
Possibly cough, tachypnea, and chest discomfort at presentation
Mild hypoxia or increased alveolar-arterial oxygen gradient possibly occurring before evidence of pneumonia on x-ray
Acute (occasionally subacute) pneumonia
Typical bacterial pathogens or Haemophilus, Pseudomonas, Nocardia, or Rhodococcus
In patients with known or suspected HIV and pneumonia, exclusion of opportunistic or unusual pathogens
Treatment of cause
Possibly cough, tachypnea, and chest discomfort at presentation
Tracheobronchitis
Candida spp. or herpes simplex virus (HSV)
—
Treatment of cause
Possibly cough, tachypnea, and chest discomfort at presentation
Subacute or chronic pneumonia or mediastinal adenopathy
Kaposi sarcoma or B-cell lymphoma
Chest CT
Bronchoscopy
Treatment of cause
Possibly cough, tachypnea, and chest discomfort at presentation
Renal
Nephrotic syndrome or renal insufficiency
Direct viral damage, resulting in focal glomerulosclerosis
Renal biopsy
Antiretroviral drugs or ACE inhibitors possibly useful
Increased incidence in African Americans and patients with a low CD4 count
Tubular dysfunction (glucosuria, proteinuria)
Some antiviral drugs
Urinalysis and/or blood tests
Dose reduction or discontinuation of the antiviral drug
—
Skin
Varicella-zoster virus (VZV)
PCR-based testing
DNA testing on scrapings from vesicular skin lesions that have not yet crusted
Culture (best if done on unroofed and recently ruptured vesicles)
Acyclovir or related drugs
Common
Possible prodrome of mild to severe pain or tingling before skin lesions
PCR-based testing is most sensitive
Herpes simplex ulcers
PCR-based testing of ulcer
HSV culture of ulcer
Antiviral drugs if lesions are severe, extensive, persistent, or disseminated
Atypical lesions of herpes simplex are extensive, severe, or persistent
PCR-based testing is most sensitive
Sarcoptes scabiei
Clinical evaluation and scrapings
Possibly severe hyperkeratotic lesions
Vesicular painful rash
Examination
PCR of fluid from vesicles, pustules, and/or dry crusts
Antiviral drugs
Rash can spread
Lymphadenopathy is common
Violaceous or red papules or nodules
Kaposi sarcoma or bartonellosis
Biopsy
Antiretroviral drugs and treatment of cause
—
Centrally umbilicated skin lesions
Cryptococcosis or molluscum contagiosum
See Molluscum contagiosum: Diagnosis and Cryptococcosis: Diagnosis
May be the presenting sign of cryptococcemia
Systemic
Sepsis and septic shock due to nosocomial gram-negative bacillary and staphylococcal infections, disseminated opportunistic infections
Gram-negative bacilli, Staphylococcus aureus, Candida spp., Salmonella, M. tuberculosis, MAC, or H. capsulatum
Blood cultures
Bone marrow examination
Treatment of cause
—
Wasting syndrome (substantial weight loss)
Multifactorial, including AIDS, AIDS-related opportunistic infections, AIDS-related cancers, and/or AIDS-induced hypogonadism
Defined as weight loss of > 10% of body weight
Antiretroviral drugs (the primary treatment for this syndrome)
Treatment of underlying infections; treatment of AIDS-induced hypogonadism when indicated
Measures to improve appetite and caloric intake
—
CBC = complete blood count; CMV = cytomegalovirus; CSF = cerebrospinal fluid; HPV = human papillomavirus; HSV = herpes simplex virus; IVIG = IV immune globulin; MAC = Mycobacterium avium complex; Mpox = monkeypox; PCR = polymerase chain reaction; PTT = partial thromboplastin time; TMP/SMX = trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole/; TB = tuberculosis; VZV =varicella-zoster virus
* Antiretroviral drugs are always part of the treatment plan. They are listed in this treatment section only when there is no more specific treatment.
† These diagnoses are surrogates of behaviors that increase the risk of HIV infection; when present, these diagnoses should prompt HIV testing.