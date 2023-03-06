Типи вірусних захворювань

Таблиця Деякі респіраторні віруси Таблиця

Upper respiratory infections are likely the most common viral infections. Respiratory infections are more likely to cause severe symptoms in infants, the elderly, and patients with a lung or heart disorder. Respiratory viruses are typically spread from person to person by contact with infected respiratory droplets.

Respiratory viruses include the epidemic influenza viruses (A and B), H5N1 and H7N9 avian influenza A viruses, parainfluenza viruses 1 through 4, adenoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus A and B and human metapneumovirus, rhinoviruses, and coronaviruses.

Several coronaviruses cause a respiratory infection that can be severe. In 2002 and 2003, an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) caused a number of deaths mostly in China and Hong Kong. There have been no cases of SARS reported since 2004. In 2012, a novel coronavirus Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) appeared in Saudi Arabia; it can cause severe acute respiratory illness and is often fatal (case fatality rate of 34%). In 2019, another coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) that can cause an acute, sometimes fatal respiratory illness (COVID-19) emerged in Wuhan, China and spread in a worldwide pandemic that has killed millions of people (1).