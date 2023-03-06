Типи вірусних захворювань

Categorizing viral infections by the organ system most commonly affected (eg, lungs, gastrointestinal tract, skin, liver, central nervous system, mucous membranes) can be clinically useful, although certain viral disorders (eg, mumps) are hard to categorize. Many specific viruses and the disorders they cause are also discussed elsewhere in THE MANUAL.
Інфекції дихальних шляхів
Деякі респіраторні віруси
Principal Clinical Syndromes
Distribution
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Epidemic influenza viruses A, B, and C and avian influenza viruses
Acute febrile respiratory disease
Acute bronchitis and pneumonia
Global
A and B: Seasonal (winter) epidemics, occasionally pandemic
C: Endemic
A and B: Baloxavir, oseltamivir, or zanamivir
A and B:Influenza vaccine, baloxavir, oseltamivir, or zanamivir
Avian H5N1 and avian H7N9: Poultry-associated
Oseltamivir, zanamivir, and possibly baloxavir
Avoiding contact with saliva, mucous, or feces of infected birds
Parainfluenza viruses 1–4
Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)
Acute bronchitis and pneumonia
1: Local epidemics
1, 2, and 3: Widespread in children
None
Vaccines under investigation
Adenoviruses
Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)
Acute respiratory disease (adults and children)
Acute pharyngoconjunctival fever
Acute follicular conjunctivitis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhagic cystitis
Global
Mostly children
None
Vaccine containing types 4 and 7 for epidemics in military populations
Coronaviruses
Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)
Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)
Local origin becomes widespread
SARS: China; no cases after 2004
MERS: Arabian Peninsula
COVID-19: Global pandemic 2020
SARS: Remdesivir, corticosteroids, anticoagulants
MERS: None
COVID-19: Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, remdesivir, molnupiravir, monoclonal antibodies
MERS: Avoid contact with camels
COVID-19:Vaccines
Orthohantaviruses
Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) (eg, due to Sin Nombre hantavirus, Black Creek Canal virus, Bayou virus, or New York virus)
Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) (eg, Hantaan, Seoul, and Dobrava viruses)
HPS: North, Central, and South America
HFRS: Global
None for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
IV ribavirin for hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome
Rodent control
Respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus
Lower respiratory illness (infants and some adults)
Mild upper respiratory illness (most adults)
Widespread in children
Ribavirin sometimes used in immunocompromised patients
Vaccines (for older adults, pregnant persons), nirsevimab (all infants in first RSV season [if mother not given vaccine during pregnancy])
Palivizumab IM monthly (only for certain infants at high risk of severe disease when nirsevimab is not available)
Rhinoviruses
Acute coryza with or without fever
Global, especially during cold months
None
None
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of infected patients and insect and animal vectors, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.
† Common cold can also be caused by other types of viruses, including coronaviruses, adenoviruses, parainfluenza viruses, enteroviruses (including EV-D68), and human metapneumovirus.
Upper respiratory infections are likely the most common viral infections. Respiratory infections are more likely to cause severe symptoms in infants, the elderly, and patients with a lung or heart disorder. Respiratory viruses are typically spread from person to person by contact with infected respiratory droplets.
Respiratory viruses include the epidemic influenza viruses (A and B), H5N1 and H7N9 avian influenza A viruses, parainfluenza viruses 1 through 4, adenoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus A and B and human metapneumovirus, rhinoviruses, and coronaviruses.
Several coronaviruses cause a respiratory infection that can be severe. In 2002 and 2003, an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) caused a number of deaths mostly in China and Hong Kong. There have been no cases of SARS reported since 2004. In 2012, a novel coronavirus Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) appeared in Saudi Arabia; it can cause severe acute respiratory illness and is often fatal (case fatality rate of 34%). In 2019, another coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) that can cause an acute, sometimes fatal respiratory illness (COVID-19) emerged in Wuhan, China and spread in a worldwide pandemic that has killed millions of people (1).
Шлунково-кишкові інфекції
Gastroenteritis is usually caused by viruses and transmitted from person-to-person by the oral-fecal route.
Age group primarily affected depends on the virus:
Rotavirus: Children
Norovirus: Children and adults
Astrovirus: Usually infants and young children
Adenovirus 40 and 41: Infants
COVID-19: All ages
Local epidemics may occur in children, particularly during colder months.
The main symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea.
No specific treatment is recommended, but supportive care, particularly rehydration, is important.
A rotavirus vaccine that is effective against most pathogenic strains is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age. Hand washing and good sanitation measures can help prevent spread.
Екзантематозні інфекції
Деякі екзантематозні віруси
Major Clinical Syndromes
Prevalence and Distribution
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Rubeola virus
Encephalomyelitis
Central nervous system involvement (rare)
Global
Prevalence increasing due to decrease in vaccination
None; if < 72 hrs post-exposure, vaccine; if < 6 days, immune globulins
Vaccines
Rubella virus
Birth defects due to infection during pregnancy
Global prior to vaccine
None
Vaccines
Human parvovirus B19
Erythema infectiosum (fifth disease)
Rash (red rash on cheeks more common in children), malaise, arthritis (polyarthropathy more common in adults)
Hydrops fetalis (infection during pregnancy)
Anemia (transient aplastic crisis in immunocompromised hosts or patients with hemoglobinopathies)
Global; sporadic outbreaks
IV immune globulin (for severe anemia)
None
Human herpesvirus type 6
Roseola infantum (exanthem subitum)
Global
Affects young children
None
None
Varicella-zoster virus
Before vaccine, almost global in children, occasionally in adults
Acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir; varicella vaccine within 3 days post-exposure; or varicella-zoster immunoglobulin
Immune globulins, vaccine
Common in adults, resulting from reactivation of latent virus
Acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir; see chickenpox for post-exposure treatment
Vaccine
Pox viruses
Smallpox (variola virus)
Natural disease eradicated
Cidofovir†
Smallpox vaccine up to 4 days after exposure
Vaccine
Cidofovir†
Global outbreak in 2022
Cidofovir, tecovirimat, vaccinia immune globulin
Vaccines
Alphaviruses (some)
Chikungunya disease (acute febrile illness followed by more chronic polyarthritis)
Transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes
Africa, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, the Americas
None
None
Mayaro disease (a dengue-like disease)
Mosquito-borne
South America, Central America, Caribbean
None
None
Ross River virus disease (epidemic polyarthritis)
Aedes mosquitoes
Australia, Papua New Guinea, South Pacific
None
None
Molluscum contagiosum virus
Molluscum contagiosum papules
Genital (adults)
Exposed skin (children)
More severe (patients with late-stage HIV)
Cryotherapy, curettage
None
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of infected patients and insect and animal vectors, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.
† Based on animal studies.
Some viruses cause only skin lesions (as in molluscum contagiosum); others also cause systemic manifestations or lesions elsewhere in the body.
Transmission is typically from person to person; alphaviruses have a mosquito vector.
Печінкові інфекції
Вірусний гепатит
Principal Syndromes
Prevalence and Distribution
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Hepatitis A (acute)
Global, often epidemic
None
Immune globulin, vaccine
Hepatitis B (acute and chronic)
Global
Interferon, other antivirals, including nucleoside analogs (eg, entecavir) and nucleotide analogs (eg, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate)
Screening for hepatitis B surface antigen
Vaccine, hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG)
Hepatitis C (acute and chronic)
Global
Interferon, ribavirin, direct-acting antivirals (eg, protease inhibitors, nucleotide analog inhibitors, nonstructural protein 5A [NS5A] inhibitors)
Screening for hepatitis C
Hepatitis D (delta)
Endemic pockets in several countries
People who inject illicit drugs at relatively high risk
Can infect only in the presence of hepatitis B
Interferon
None
Outbreaks
Genotypes 1 and 2: Developing countries
Genotypes 3 and 4: Europe; transmitted by eating undercooked pork products
Severe during pregnancy
None
Vaccine (not available in United States)
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of body fluids of infected patients, aseptic precautions, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.
At least 5 specific viruses (hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses) can cause hepatitis; each causes a specific type of hepatitis. Hepatitis D virus can infect only when hepatitis B is present. Transmission is from person to person by contact with infected blood or body secretions or by the fecal-oral route for hepatitis A and E (genotypes 1 and 2).
Other viruses can affect the liver as part of their disease process. Common examples are cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and yellow fever virus. Less common examples are echovirus, coxsackievirus, and herpes simplex, rubeola, rubella, and varicella viruses.
Неврологічні інфекції
Деякі віруси, які викликають неврологічне захворювання
Principal Syndromes
Prevalence and Distribution
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Polioviruses
Poliomyelitis (acute flaccid paralysis)
Aseptic meningitis
Global
Incidence now low because of vaccine
None
Vaccines: Live (oral), killed (injected)
Alphaviruses (some), mosquito-borne
Western equine encephalitis
North and South America
None
Vaccine available to protect equines
Investigational vaccine used in at-risk laboratory workers
Eastern equine encephalitis
North America, South America (Madariaga virus)
None
Vaccine available to protect equines
Investigational vaccine used in laboratory workers at risk
Venezuelan equine encephalitis
Gulf states to South America
None
Vaccine available for equines
Investigational vaccine used in laboratory workers at risk
Flaviviruses (some), mosquito-borne
Japanese encephalitis
Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, China, India, Philippines, eastern former Soviet Union
None
Vaccine
Murray Valley encephalitis
Australia, New Guinea
None
None
St. Louis encephalitis
North and South America
None
None
Africa, Middle East, southern France, former Soviet Union, India, Indonesia, United States, Mexico, Canada, South America (Argentina, Brazil)
None
Screening blood and blood products for the virus
Vaccine available for equines
Flaviviruses (some), tick-borne
Powassan encephalitis
Canada, northeastern and upper midwestern United States
None
None
Tick-borne encephalitis
Eastern and Central Europe, Balkans, former Soviet Union
Outbreaks that coincide with periods of tick activity
None
Vaccine
Orthobunyaviruses (some), mosquito-borne
California encephalitis and related types (eg, La Crosse encephalitis)
Probably worldwide
Common in midwestern, western and eastern United States
Symptomatic infection primarily in children
None
None
Mammarenaviruses (some)
Lymphocytic choriomeningitis
United States, Europe, possibly elsewhere
Chief reservoir: House mouse
Primarily in adults during autumn and winter
None
None
Rabies virus
Global
None
Vaccine
Postexposure rabies immune globulin
Vaccinate pets
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of contaminated food and water and arthropod and animal vectors, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.
Most cases of encephalitis are caused by viruses. Many of these viruses are transmitted to humans by blood-sucking arthropods, mainly mosquitoes and ticks; these viruses are called arboviruses (arthropod-borne viruses). For such infections, prevention includes avoiding mosquito and tick bites.
Геморагічна лихоманка
Деякі віруси, які викликають геморагічну лихоманку
Principal Syndromes
Distribution
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Flaviviruses (some)
Former Soviet Union (Siberia)
None
None
India, China (Nanjianyin virus)
None
None
Africa, Central and South America
None
Yellow fever vaccine for travelers to endemic areas and for populations experiencing an outbreak
Tropics and subtropics, global
None
Dengue vaccine for certain people with previous dengue infection
Orthohantaviruses (some)
Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome due to Hantaan, Puumala, Dobrava (Belgrade), or Seoul virus
Global
Ribavirin
None
Filoviruses
Lake Victoria Marburg virus disease
Africa
None
None
Sudan Ebola virus disease
Africa, Sumatra
None
No vaccines approved to date; existing Zaire Ebola vaccines are not effective against the Sudan strain
Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease
Uganda
None
None
Zaire Ebola virus disease
Africa
Monoclonal antibody cocktails (FDA approved; compassionate use/expanded access)
rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine approved in United States, used in the Democratic Republic of Congo outbreaks
Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo vaccine in use in the Democratic Republic of Congo
Reston ebolavirus disease
Philippines
None
None
Mammarenaviruses (some)
Bolivian hemorrhagic fever (due to Machupo virus)
Argentinian hemorrhagic fever (due to Junin virus)
Venezuelan hemorrhagic fever (due to Guanarito virus)
Brazilian hemorrhagic fever (due to Sabia virus)
South America, Africa (only Lassa fever)
Ribavirin
Convalescent plasma for all except Lassa fever
Vaccine for Argentinian hemorrhagic fever
Lujo virus disease
Zambia
None
None
Orthonairovirus
Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever
Tick-borne; former Soviet Union, western Pakistan, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe
Ribavirin
Vaccine (efficacy unknown)
Phleboviruses (some)
Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome
Tick-borne; China, Korea, Japan
None
None
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of the means of transmission, routine hygiene measures and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.
Certain viruses cause fever and a bleeding tendency. (See also Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections.)
Transmission may involve mosquitoes, ticks, or contact with infected animals (eg, rodents, monkeys, bats) and people. Prevention involves avoiding the means of transmission.
Шкірні інфекції або інфекції слизових оболонок
Деякі віруси, які викликають повторні або хронічні ураження шкіри або слизових оболонок
Principal Syndromes
Prevalence
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Herpes labialis
Herpetic gingivostomatitis
Dermatitis
Keratoconjunctivitis
Encephalitis
Vulvovaginitis
Neonatal disseminated disease
Labial: Recurrent;
HSV-1 infection in an estimated two thirds of the global population < 50 years
Gingivostomatitis: Frequent in infants and children
Acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir, penciclovir
Neonatal infection: Treatment of maternal infection; suppressive therapy beginning at 36 weeks of gestation if patients have a history of recurrent HSV; cesarean delivery if lesions or prodromal symptoms are present at time of delivery
Human papillomavirus
Warts (verrucae)
Cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, vaginal cancer, anal cancer, and oropharyngeal cancer
Global
Common, often recurrent
Cryotherapy, laser, surgical excision, interferon (possibly for genital), podophyllin (genital), imiquimod
HPV vaccines for up to 9 subtypes of human papillomavirus (HPV) most commonly associated with cancers and genital warts
Condoms provide partial protection
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, routine hygiene measures, use of appropriate personal protective equipment, and safe-sex practices) are also recommended.
Transmission of herpes simplex virus infection and human papillomavirus is by person-to-person contact.
Some viruses cause skin or mucosal lesions that recur and may become chronic.
Мультисистемні захворювання
Деякі віруси, які викликають мультисистемні захворювання
Principal Syndromes
Distribution and Prevalence
Specific Therapy
Specific Prevention*
Coxsackieviruses
Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)
Paralysis
Fever and exanthem
Varies with types
Most people infected
Increased during warm months in temperate climates and year round in the tropics and in children
Person-to-person spread usually via the fecal-oral route
None
None
Echoviruses† and high-numbered enteroviruses
Fever and exanthem
Paralysis
As for coxsackieviruses
None
None
Cytomegalovirus
Congenital defects (cytomegalic inclusion disease)
Hepatitis (cytomegalovirus mononucleosis)
In immunocompromised patients (including those with late-stage HIV): Retinitis, gastrointestinal disorders, central nervous system disorders, pneumonia
Global
Congenital
Common among immunocompromised patients
Ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet, cidofovir, sometimes immune globulin (eg, in organ transplant recipients with pneumonia)
Ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet, letermovir
* Nonspecific precautions (eg, adequate sanitation, hand washing, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.
† Echovirus types 10, 21, 22, and 28 have been reclassified; these numbers are no longer used. More recently described enteroviruses have been designated as types 68 to 72.
Enteroviruses, which include coxsackieviruses and echoviruses, can cause various multisystem syndromes, as can cytomegaloviruses.
Transmission of enteroviruses is usually by direct contact with respiratory secretions or stool.
Неспецифічна гарячкова хвороба
Деякі віруси, які викликають неспецифічне гостре гарячкове захворювання
Principal Syndromes
Distribution
Specific Therapy*
Specific Prevention†
Colorado tick fever virus (coltivirus)
Colorado tick fever, with leukopenia and thrombocytopenia
Western United States, Canada
None
None
Flaviviruses (some)
Mosquito-borne; congenital infection in babies infected in utero causing microcephaly; Guillain-Barré syndrome
Africa, Asia, Americas, the Pacific Islands
None
Precautions to prevent mosquito bites
Precautions to reduce sexual transmission: abstain from sex or use of condoms during times of risk and for duration of pregnancies
Screening blood and blood products for the virus
Phleboviruses (some)
Heartland virus (HRTV)
Tick-borne; midwestern and eastern Unites States
None
None
Phlebotomus (sandfly) fever
Mediterranean basin, Balkans, Middle East, Pakistan, India, China, eastern Africa, Panama, Brazil
None
None
Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
None
Vaccine for livestock
Human vaccine under investigation
Orthomyxoviruses
Bourbon virus
Tick-borne; midwestern and southern United States
None
None
Orthobunyaviruses
Oropouche
Mosquito and midge-borne; South America; Central America, The Caribbean
None
Precautions to prevent mosquito and midge bites
* Treatment is usually supportive.
† Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of the means of transmission, routine hygiene measures, use of appropriate personal protective equipment, screening of bone marrow used for transplantation) are also recommended.
Some viruses cause nonspecific symptoms, including fever, malaise, headaches, and myalgia. Transmission is usually by an arthropod vector. (See also Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections.)
Rift Valley fever is usually transmitted through contact with blood, body fluids, or tissues of infected animals, mainly livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats, buffalo, and camels. Transmission can also be through bites from infected mosquitos (see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Rift Valley Fever Transmission). Rift Valley fever rarely progresses to ocular disorders, meningoencephalitis, or a hemorrhagic form (which has a 50% mortality rate).
Довідковий матеріал
