Типи вірусних захворювань

ЗаLaura D Kramer, PhD, Wadsworth Center, New York State Department of Health
Переглянуто/перевірено бер. 2023

    Categorizing viral infections by the organ system most commonly affected (eg, lungs, gastrointestinal tract, skin, liver, central nervous system, mucous membranes) can be clinically useful, although certain viral disorders (eg, mumps) are hard to categorize. Many specific viruses and the disorders they cause are also discussed elsewhere in THE MANUAL.

    (See also Overview of Viruses.)

    Інфекції дихальних шляхів

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі респіраторні віруси

    Principal Clinical Syndromes

    Distribution

    Specific Therapy

    Specific Prevention*

    Epidemic influenza viruses A, B, and C and avian influenza viruses

    Influenza

    Acute febrile respiratory disease

    Acute bronchitis and pneumonia

    Croup

    Global

    A and B: Seasonal (winter) epidemics, occasionally pandemic

    C: Endemic

    A and B: Baloxavir, oseltamivir, or zanamivir

    A and B:Influenza vaccine, baloxavir, oseltamivir, or zanamivir

    Avian H5N1 and avian H7N9: Poultry-associated

    Oseltamivir, zanamivir, and possibly baloxavir

    Avoiding contact with saliva, mucous, or feces of infected birds

    Parainfluenza viruses 1–4

    Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)

    Acute bronchitis and pneumonia

    Croup

    1: Local epidemics

    1, 2, and 3: Widespread in children

    None

    Vaccines under investigation

    Adenoviruses

    Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)

    Acute respiratory disease (adults and children)

    Acute pharyngoconjunctival fever

    Epidemic keratoconjunctivitis

    Viral pneumonia

    Acute follicular conjunctivitis

    Diarrhea

    Hemorrhagic cystitis

    Global

    Mostly children

    None

    Vaccine containing types 4 and 7 for epidemics in military populations

    Coronaviruses

    Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

    Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)

    COVID-19

    Local origin becomes widespread

    SARS: China; no cases after 2004

    MERS: Arabian Peninsula

    COVID-19: Global pandemic 2020

    SARS: Remdesivir, corticosteroids, anticoagulants

    MERS: None

    COVID-19: Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir, remdesivir, molnupiravir, monoclonal antibodies

    MERS: Avoid contact with camels

    COVID-19:Vaccines

    Orthohantaviruses

    Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) (eg, due to Sin Nombre hantavirus, Black Creek Canal virus, Bayou virus, or New York virus)

    Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) (eg, Hantaan, Seoul, and Dobrava viruses)

    HPS: North, Central, and South America

    HFRS: Global

    None for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

    IV ribavirin for hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome

    Rodent control

    Respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus

    Lower respiratory illness (infants and some adults)

    Mild upper respiratory illness (most adults)

    Widespread in children

    Ribavirin sometimes used in immunocompromised patients

    Vaccines (for older adults, pregnant persons), nirsevimab (all infants in first RSV season [if mother not given vaccine during pregnancy])

    Palivizumab IM monthly (only for certain infants at high risk of severe disease when nirsevimab is not available)

    Rhinoviruses

    Common cold

    Acute coryza with or without fever

    Global, especially during cold months

    None

    None

    * Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of infected patients and insect and animal vectors, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.

    † Common cold can also be caused by other types of viruses, including coronaviruses, adenoviruses, parainfluenza viruses, enteroviruses (including EV-D68), and human metapneumovirus.

    Upper respiratory infections are likely the most common viral infections. Respiratory infections are more likely to cause severe symptoms in infants, the elderly, and patients with a lung or heart disorder. Respiratory viruses are typically spread from person to person by contact with infected respiratory droplets.

    Respiratory viruses include the epidemic influenza viruses (A and B), H5N1 and H7N9 avian influenza A viruses, parainfluenza viruses 1 through 4, adenoviruses, respiratory syncytial virus A and B and human metapneumovirus, rhinoviruses, and coronaviruses.

    Several coronaviruses cause a respiratory infection that can be severe. In 2002 and 2003, an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) caused a number of deaths mostly in China and Hong Kong. There have been no cases of SARS reported since 2004. In 2012, a novel coronavirus Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) appeared in Saudi Arabia; it can cause severe acute respiratory illness and is often fatal (case fatality rate of 34%). In 2019, another coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) that can cause an acute, sometimes fatal respiratory illness (COVID-19) emerged in Wuhan, China and spread in a worldwide pandemic that has killed millions of people (1).

    Шлунково-кишкові інфекції

    Gastroenteritis is usually caused by viruses and transmitted from person-to-person by the oral-fecal route.

    Age group primarily affected depends on the virus:

    • Rotavirus: Children

    • Norovirus: Children and adults

    • Astrovirus: Usually infants and young children

    • Adenovirus 40 and 41: Infants

    • COVID-19: All ages

    Local epidemics may occur in children, particularly during colder months.

    The main symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea.

    No specific treatment is recommended, but supportive care, particularly rehydration, is important.

    A rotavirus vaccine that is effective against most pathogenic strains is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule by Age. Hand washing and good sanitation measures can help prevent spread.

    Екзантематозні інфекції

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі екзантематозні віруси

    Major Clinical Syndromes

    Prevalence and Distribution

    Specific Therapy

    Specific Prevention*

    Rubeola virus

    Measles

    Encephalomyelitis

    Central nervous system involvement (rare)

    Global

    Prevalence increasing due to decrease in vaccination

    None; if < 72 hrs post-exposure, vaccine; if < 6 days, immune globulins

    Vaccines

    Rubella virus

    German measles

    Birth defects due to infection during pregnancy

    Global prior to vaccine

    None

    Vaccines

    Human parvovirus B19

    Erythema infectiosum (fifth disease)

    Rash (red rash on cheeks more common in children), malaise, arthritis (polyarthropathy more common in adults)

    Hydrops fetalis (infection during pregnancy)

    Anemia (transient aplastic crisis in immunocompromised hosts or patients with hemoglobinopathies)

    Global; sporadic outbreaks

    IV immune globulin (for severe anemia)

    None

    Human herpesvirus type 6

    Roseola infantum (exanthem subitum)

    Global

    Affects young children

    None

    None

    Varicella-zoster virus

    Chickenpox

    Before vaccine, almost global in children, occasionally in adults

    Acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir; varicella vaccine within 3 days post-exposure; or varicella-zoster immunoglobulin

    Immune globulins, vaccine

    Herpes Zoster (shingles)

    Common in adults, resulting from reactivation of latent virus

    Acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir; see chickenpox for post-exposure treatment

    Vaccine

    Pox viruses

    Smallpox (variola virus)

    Natural disease eradicated

    Cidofovir†

    Smallpox vaccine up to 4 days after exposure

    Vaccine

    Cidofovir†

    Mpox (formerly called monkeypox)

    Global outbreak in 2022

    Cidofovir, tecovirimat, vaccinia immune globulin

    Vaccines

    Alphaviruses (some)

    Chikungunya disease (acute febrile illness followed by more chronic polyarthritis)

    Transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes

    Africa, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, the Americas

    None

    None

    Mayaro disease (a dengue-like disease)

    Mosquito-borne

    South America, Central America, Caribbean

    None

    None

    Ross River virus disease (epidemic polyarthritis)

    Aedes mosquitoes

    Australia, Papua New Guinea, South Pacific

    None

    None

    Molluscum contagiosum virus

    Molluscum contagiosum papules

    Genital (adults)

    Exposed skin (children)

    More severe (patients with late-stage HIV)

    Cryotherapy, curettage

    None

    * Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of infected patients and insect and animal vectors, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.

    † Based on animal studies.

    Some viruses cause only skin lesions (as in molluscum contagiosum); others also cause systemic manifestations or lesions elsewhere in the body.

    Transmission is typically from person to person; alphaviruses have a mosquito vector.

    Печінкові інфекції

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Вірусний гепатит

    Principal Syndromes

    Prevalence and Distribution

    Specific Therapy

    Specific Prevention*

    Hepatitis A (acute)

    Global, often epidemic

    None

    Immune globulin, vaccine

    Hepatitis B (acute and chronic)

    Global

    Interferon, other antivirals, including nucleoside analogs (eg, entecavir) and nucleotide analogs (eg, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate)

    Screening for hepatitis B surface antigen

    Vaccine, hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG)

    Hepatitis C (acute and chronic)

    Global

    Interferon, ribavirin, direct-acting antivirals (eg, protease inhibitors, nucleotide analog inhibitors, nonstructural protein 5A [NS5A] inhibitors)

    Screening for hepatitis C

    Hepatitis D (delta)

    Endemic pockets in several countries

    People who inject illicit drugs at relatively high risk

    Can infect only in the presence of hepatitis B

    Interferon

    None

    Hepatitis E

    Outbreaks

    Genotypes 1 and 2: Developing countries

    Genotypes 3 and 4: Europe; transmitted by eating undercooked pork products

    Severe during pregnancy

    None

    Vaccine (not available in United States)

    * Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of body fluids of infected patients, aseptic precautions, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.

    At least 5 specific viruses (hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E viruses) can cause hepatitis; each causes a specific type of hepatitis. Hepatitis D virus can infect only when hepatitis B is present. Transmission is from person to person by contact with infected blood or body secretions or by the fecal-oral route for hepatitis A and E (genotypes 1 and 2).

    Other viruses can affect the liver as part of their disease process. Common examples are cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and yellow fever virus. Less common examples are echovirus, coxsackievirus, and herpes simplex, rubeola, rubella, and varicella viruses.

    Неврологічні інфекції

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі віруси, які викликають неврологічне захворювання

    Principal Syndromes

    Prevalence and Distribution

    Specific Therapy

    Specific Prevention*

    Polioviruses

    Poliomyelitis (acute flaccid paralysis)

    Aseptic meningitis

    Global

    Incidence now low because of vaccine

    None

    Vaccines: Live (oral), killed (injected)

    Alphaviruses (some), mosquito-borne

    Western equine encephalitis

    North and South America

    None

    Vaccine available to protect equines

    Investigational vaccine used in at-risk laboratory workers

    Eastern equine encephalitis

    North America, South America (Madariaga virus)

    None

    Vaccine available to protect equines

    Investigational vaccine used in laboratory workers at risk

    Venezuelan equine encephalitis

    Gulf states to South America

    None

    Vaccine available for equines

    Investigational vaccine used in laboratory workers at risk

    Flaviviruses (some), mosquito-borne

    Japanese encephalitis

    Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, China, India, Philippines, eastern former Soviet Union

    None

    Vaccine

    Murray Valley encephalitis

    Australia, New Guinea

    None

    None

    St. Louis encephalitis

    North and South America

    None

    None

    West Nile virus disease

    Africa, Middle East, southern France, former Soviet Union, India, Indonesia, United States, Mexico, Canada, South America (Argentina, Brazil)

    None

    Screening blood and blood products for the virus

    Vaccine available for equines

    Flaviviruses (some), tick-borne

    Powassan encephalitis

    Canada, northeastern and upper midwestern United States

    None

    None

    Tick-borne encephalitis

    Eastern and Central Europe, Balkans, former Soviet Union

    Outbreaks that coincide with periods of tick activity

    None

    Vaccine

    Orthobunyaviruses (some), mosquito-borne

    California encephalitis and related types (eg, La Crosse encephalitis)

    Probably worldwide

    Common in midwestern, western and eastern United States

    Symptomatic infection primarily in children

    None

    None

    Mammarenaviruses (some)

    Lymphocytic choriomeningitis

    United States, Europe, possibly elsewhere

    Chief reservoir: House mouse

    Primarily in adults during autumn and winter

    None

    None

    Rabies virus

    Rabies

    Global

    None

    Vaccine

    Postexposure rabies immune globulin

    Vaccinate pets

    * Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of contaminated food and water and arthropod and animal vectors, routine hygiene measures, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.

    Most cases of encephalitis are caused by viruses. Many of these viruses are transmitted to humans by blood-sucking arthropods, mainly mosquitoes and ticks; these viruses are called arboviruses (arthropod-borne viruses). For such infections, prevention includes avoiding mosquito and tick bites.

    Геморагічна лихоманка

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі віруси, які викликають геморагічну лихоманку

    Principal Syndromes

    Distribution

    Specific Therapy

    Specific Prevention*

    Flaviviruses (some)

    Omsk hemorrhagic fever

    Former Soviet Union (Siberia)

    None

    None

    Kyasanur Forest disease

    India, China (Nanjianyin virus)

    None

    None

    Yellow fever

    Africa, Central and South America

    None

    Yellow fever vaccine for travelers to endemic areas and for populations experiencing an outbreak

    Dengue fever

    Tropics and subtropics, global

    None

    Dengue vaccine for certain people with previous dengue infection

    Orthohantaviruses (some)

    Hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome due to Hantaan, Puumala, Dobrava (Belgrade), or Seoul virus

    Global

    Ribavirin

    None

    Filoviruses

    Lake Victoria Marburg virus disease

    Africa

    None

    None

    Sudan Ebola virus disease

    Africa, Sumatra

    None

    No vaccines approved to date; existing Zaire Ebola vaccines are not effective against the Sudan strain

    Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease

    Uganda

    None

    None

    Zaire Ebola virus disease

    Africa

    Monoclonal antibody cocktails (FDA approved; compassionate use/expanded access)

    Ebola vaccines :

    rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine approved in United States, used in the Democratic Republic of Congo outbreaks

    Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo vaccine in use in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Reston ebolavirus disease

    Philippines

    None

    None

    Mammarenaviruses (some)

    Lassa fever

    Bolivian hemorrhagic fever (due to Machupo virus)

    Argentinian hemorrhagic fever (due to Junin virus)

    Venezuelan hemorrhagic fever (due to Guanarito virus)

    Brazilian hemorrhagic fever (due to Sabia virus)

    South America, Africa (only Lassa fever)

    Ribavirin

    Convalescent plasma for all except Lassa fever

    Vaccine for Argentinian hemorrhagic fever

    Lujo virus disease

    Zambia

    None

    None

    Orthonairovirus

    Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever

    Tick-borne; former Soviet Union, western Pakistan, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Eastern Europe

    Ribavirin

    Vaccine (efficacy unknown)

    Phleboviruses (some)

    Severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome

    Tick-borne; China, Korea, Japan

    None

    None

    * Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of the means of transmission, routine hygiene measures and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.

    Certain viruses cause fever and a bleeding tendency. (See also Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections.)

    Transmission may involve mosquitoes, ticks, or contact with infected animals (eg, rodents, monkeys, bats) and people. Prevention involves avoiding the means of transmission.

    Шкірні інфекції або інфекції слизових оболонок

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі віруси, які викликають повторні або хронічні ураження шкіри або слизових оболонок

    Principal Syndromes

    Prevalence

    Specific Therapy

    Specific Prevention*

    Herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2)

    Herpes labialis

    Herpetic gingivostomatitis

    Dermatitis

    Keratoconjunctivitis

    Encephalitis

    Vulvovaginitis

    Neonatal disseminated disease

    Labial: Recurrent;

    HSV-1 infection in an estimated two thirds of the global population < 50 years

    Gingivostomatitis: Frequent in infants and children

    Acyclovir, famciclovir, valacyclovir, penciclovir

    Neonatal infection: Treatment of maternal infection; suppressive therapy beginning at 36 weeks of gestation if patients have a history of recurrent HSV; cesarean delivery if lesions or prodromal symptoms are present at time of delivery

    Human papillomavirus

    Warts (verrucae)

    Genital warts

    Cervical cancer, vulvar cancer, vaginal cancer, anal cancer, and oropharyngeal cancer

    Global

    Common, often recurrent

    Cryotherapy, laser, surgical excision, interferon (possibly for genital), podophyllin (genital), imiquimod

    HPV vaccines for up to 9 subtypes of human papillomavirus (HPV) most commonly associated with cancers and genital warts

    Condoms provide partial protection

    * Nonspecific precautions (eg, routine hygiene measures, use of appropriate personal protective equipment, and safe-sex practices) are also recommended.

    Transmission of herpes simplex virus infection and human papillomavirus is by person-to-person contact.

    Some viruses cause skin or mucosal lesions that recur and may become chronic.

    Мультисистемні захворювання

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі віруси, які викликають мультисистемні захворювання

    Principal Syndromes

    Distribution and Prevalence

    Specific Therapy

    Specific Prevention*

    Coxsackieviruses

    Hand-foot-and-mouth disease

    Herpangina

    Epidemic pleurodynia

    Aseptic meningitis

    Meningoencephalitis

    Neonatal sepsis

    Myocarditis

    Pericarditis

    Acute febrile respiratory disease (children)

    Paralysis

    Fever and exanthem

    Varies with types

    Most people infected

    Increased during warm months in temperate climates and year round in the tropics and in children

    Person-to-person spread usually via the fecal-oral route

    None

    None

    Echoviruses† and high-numbered enteroviruses

    Acute flaccid myelitis

    Aseptic meningitis

    Fever and exanthem

    Hand-foot-and-mouth disease

    Meningoencephalitis

    Neonatal sepsis

    Paralysis

    Myocarditis

    Pericarditis

    As for coxsackieviruses

    None

    None

    Cytomegalovirus

    Congenital defects (cytomegalic inclusion disease)

    Hepatitis (cytomegalovirus mononucleosis)

    In immunocompromised patients (including those with late-stage HIV): Retinitis, gastrointestinal disorders, central nervous system disorders, pneumonia

    Global

    Congenital

    Common among immunocompromised patients

    Ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet, cidofovir, sometimes immune globulin (eg, in organ transplant recipients with pneumonia)

    Ganciclovir, valganciclovir, foscarnet, letermovir

    * Nonspecific precautions (eg, adequate sanitation, hand washing, and use of appropriate personal protective equipment) are also recommended.

    † Echovirus types 10, 21, 22, and 28 have been reclassified; these numbers are no longer used. More recently described enteroviruses have been designated as types 68 to 72.

    Enteroviruses, which include coxsackieviruses and echoviruses, can cause various multisystem syndromes, as can cytomegaloviruses.

    Transmission of enteroviruses is usually by direct contact with respiratory secretions or stool.

    Неспецифічна гарячкова хвороба

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі віруси, які викликають неспецифічне гостре гарячкове захворювання

    Principal Syndromes

    Distribution

    Specific Therapy*

    Specific Prevention†

    Colorado tick fever virus (coltivirus)

    Colorado tick fever, with leukopenia and thrombocytopenia

    Western United States, Canada

    None

    None

    Flaviviruses (some)

    Zika

    Mosquito-borne; congenital infection in babies infected in utero causing microcephaly; Guillain-Barré syndrome

    Africa, Asia, Americas, the Pacific Islands

    None

    Precautions to prevent mosquito bites

    Precautions to reduce sexual transmission: abstain from sex or use of condoms during times of risk and for duration of pregnancies

    Screening blood and blood products for the virus

    Phleboviruses (some)

    Heartland virus (HRTV)

    Tick-borne; midwestern and eastern Unites States

    None

    None

    Phlebotomus (sandfly) fever

    Mediterranean basin, Balkans, Middle East, Pakistan, India, China, eastern Africa, Panama, Brazil

    None

    None

    Rift Valley fever

    Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen

    None

    Vaccine for livestock

    Human vaccine under investigation

    Orthomyxoviruses

    Bourbon virus

    Tick-borne; midwestern and southern United States

    None

    None

    Orthobunyaviruses

    Oropouche

    Mosquito and midge-borne; South America; Central America, The Caribbean

    None

    Precautions to prevent mosquito and midge bites

    * Treatment is usually supportive.

    † Nonspecific precautions (eg, avoidance of the means of transmission, routine hygiene measures, use of appropriate personal protective equipment, screening of bone marrow used for transplantation) are also recommended.

    Some viruses cause nonspecific symptoms, including fever, malaise, headaches, and myalgia. Transmission is usually by an arthropod vector. (See also Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Infections.)

    Rift Valley fever is usually transmitted through contact with blood, body fluids, or tissues of infected animals, mainly livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats, buffalo, and camels. Transmission can also be through bites from infected mosquitos (see Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Rift Valley Fever Transmission). Rift Valley fever rarely progresses to ocular disorders, meningoencephalitis, or a hemorrhagic form (which has a 50% mortality rate).

    Довідковий матеріал

    1. 1. Mahase E: Coronavirus covid-19 has killed more people than SARS and MERS combined, despite lower case fatality rate. BMJ 368:m641, 2020. doi: 10.1136/bmj.m641

