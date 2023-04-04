Вірусний кон'юнктивіт

Conjunctivitis may accompany the common cold and other systemic viral infections (especially measles, but also chickenpox, rubella, and mumps). Localized viral conjunctivitis without systemic manifestations usually results from adenoviruses (up to 90% of viral conjunctivitis) and sometimes enteroviruses or herpes simplex virus (1.3 to 4.8% of viral conjunctivitis).

Epidemic keratoconjunctivitis is a severe form of viral conjunctivitis that is usually caused by adenovirus serotypes Ad 5, 8, 11, 13, 19, and 37. Adenoviruses can also be identified by genotypes. Genotype HAdV-D is associated with conjunctivitis and HAdV-D53 and HAdV-D54 have been associated with epidemic keratoconjunctivitis. Pharyngoconjunctival fever usually results from serotypes Ad 3, 4, and 7. Outbreaks of acute hemorrhagic conjunctivitis, a rare conjunctivitis associated with infection by enterovirus type 70, have occurred in Africa and Asia. Ebola virus and SARS-CoV-2 infections (which are associated with the highly contagious and potentially fatal Ebola hemorrhagic fever and COVID-19, respectively) can manifest with bilateral conjunctival hyperemia, tearing, and systemic symptoms. Caution and appropriate personal protective equipment should be used when examining patients with conjunctivitis, systemic symptoms, and travel from high-risk regions.