Неонатальний сепсис

Дивитися таблицю: Рекомендовані дози окремих парентеральних антибіотиків для новонароджених.

In early-onset sepsis, initial therapy should include ampicillin plus an aminoglycoside (see table Recommended Dosages of Select Aminoglycosides for Neonates). Cefotaxime may be added to or substituted for the aminoglycoside if meningitis caused by a gram-negative organism is suspected. Antibiotics may be changed as soon as an organism is identified.

In late-onset sepsis, previously well infants admitted from the community with presumed late-onset sepsis should also receive therapy with ampicillin plus gentamicin or ampicillin plus cefotaxime. If gram-negative meningitis is suspected, ampicillin, cefotaxime, and an aminoglycoside may be used. In late-onset hospital-acquired sepsis, initial therapy should include vancomycin (active against methicillin-resistant S. aureus; see table Vancomycin Dosage for Neonates) plus an aminoglycoside. If P. aeruginosa is prevalent in the nursery, ceftazidime, cefepime, or piperacillin/tazobactam may be used in addition to, or instead of, an aminoglycoside depending on local susceptibilities.

For neonates previously treated with a full 7- to 14-day aminoglycoside course who need retreatment, a different aminoglycoside or a 3rd-generation cephalosporin should be considered.

If coagulase-negative staphylococci are suspected (eg, an indwelling catheter has been in place for > 72 hours) or are isolated from blood or other normally sterile fluid and considered a pathogen, initial therapy for late-onset sepsis should include vancomycin. However, if the organism is sensitive to nafcillin, cefazolin or nafcillin should replace vancomycin. Removal of the presumptive source of the organism (usually an indwelling intravascular catheter) may be necessary to cure the infection because coagulase-negative staphylococci may be protected by a biofilm (a covering that encourages adherence of organisms to the catheter).

Because Candida may take 2 to 3 days to grow in blood culture, empiric initiation of amphotericin B deoxycholate therapy and removal of the infected catheter before cultures confirm yeast infection may be lifesaving.