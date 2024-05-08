Коронавіруси та гострі респіраторні синдроми (MERS та SARS)

Coronaviruses are enveloped RNA viruses that cause respiratory illnesses of varying severity from the common cold to fatal pneumonia.

Numerous coronaviruses, first discovered in domestic poultry in the 1930s, cause respiratory, gastrointestinal, liver, and neurologic diseases in animals.

Four coronaviruses (229E, OC43, NL63, and HKU1) most frequently cause symptoms of the common cold. Rarely, severe lower respiratory tract infections, including bronchiolitis and pneumonia, can occur, primarily in infants, older adults, and the immunocompromised.

Three coronaviruses cause much more severe, and sometimes fatal, respiratory infections in humans than other coronaviruses and have caused major outbreaks of deadly pneumonia in the 21st century:

SARS-CoV-2 is the cause of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

MERS-CoV was identified in 2012 as the cause of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

SARS-CoV-1 was identified in 2003 as the cause of an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) that began in China in 2002.

These coronaviruses that cause severe respiratory infections are zoonotic pathogens, which begin in infected animals and are transmitted from animals to people. SARS-CoV-2 has significant person-to-person transmission.

Важкий гострий респіраторний синдром (SARS) SARS is a severe coronavirus infection with a case fatality rate of approximately 15%, but the fatality rate much higher in older adults (1). SARS is an influenza-like illness that occasionally leads to progressively severe respiratory insufficiency. SARS-CoV-1 was first detected in the Guangdong province of China in November 2002 and subsequently spread to 28 additional countries (2). In this outbreak, > 8000 cases were reported worldwide, with 774 deaths (approximately a 10% case fatality rate, increased significantly with age, with a mortality rate > 50% in those > 65 years-old) (3, 4). The SARS-CoV-1 outbreak was the first time that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised against travel to a region. This outbreak subsided, and no new cases have been identified since 2004. The immediate source was presumed to be civet cats, that were being sold for food in a live-animal market and had likely been infected through contact with a bat before they were captured for sale. Bats are frequent hosts of coronaviruses. SARS-CoV-1 is transmitted from person to person by close personal contact. It is thought to be transmitted most readily by respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Diagnosis of SARS is made clinically, and treatment is supportive. Coordination of prompt and rigid infection control practices helped control the 2002 outbreak rapidly. Although no new cases have been reported since 2004, SARS should not be considered eliminated because the causative virus has an animal reservoir from which it conceivably could reemerge.