Гострий бронхіт

Clinical evaluation

Sometimes chest x-ray to exclude other disorders

Diagnosis is based on clinical presentation. Microbiologic testing is usually unnecessary. However, patients with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested for SARS-CoV-2. Diagnostic testing for influenza and pertussis should also be considered if there is high clinical suspicion based on exposure and/or clinical features.

Patients who complain of dyspnea should have pulse oximetry to rule out hypoxemia.

Chest x-ray is done if findings suggest serious illness or pneumonia (eg, ill appearance, mental status change, high fever, tachypnea, hypoxemia, crackles, signs of consolidation or pleural effusion). Older patients are the occasional exception, because they may have pneumonia without fever and auscultatory findings, presenting instead with altered mental status and tachypnea.

Sputum Gram stain and culture usually have no role. Nasopharyngeal samples can be tested for influenza and pertussis if these disorders are clinically suspected (eg, for pertussis, persistent and paroxysmal cough after 10 to 14 days of illness, only sometimes with the characteristic whoop and/or retching, exposure to a confirmed case). Testing for Mycoplasma and Chlamydia infection does not affect treatment so is not recommended. Viral panel testing is not usually recommended because results do not affect treatment.

Cough resolves within 2 weeks in 75% of patients; in the other 25%, it may take up to 8 weeks to resolve. Patients with cough that worsens after initial improvement and those with cough that lingers for > 8 weeks should undergo further evaluation, including a chest x-ray. Evaluation for noninfectious causes of chronic cough, including asthma, postnasal drip, and gastroesophageal reflux disease, can usually be made on the basis of the clinical presentation. Differentiation of cough-variant asthma may require pulmonary function testing.