Загальні відомості про арбовірусні, аренавірусні та філовірусні інфекції

Arbovirus (arthropod-borne virus) is defined as any virus that is transmitted to humans and/or other vertebrates by certain species of blood-feeding arthropods, mostly insects (flies and mosquitoes) and arachnids (ticks). Arbovirus is a descriptive term based on transmission by vectors with particular characteristics. It is not part of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses classification of viruses (ie, it is not a species, genus, or family), which is based on the nature and structure of the viral genome.

Families in the current classification system that have some arbovirus members include

Peribunyaviridae

Flaviviridae

Orthomyxoviridae (eg, thogotoviruses)

Sedorreoviridae (eg, orbiviruses)

Togaviridae (alphaviruses)

(See International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses: Current ICTV Taxonomy Release.)

Цінні поради та підводні камені

Most viruses associated with hemorrhagic fevers are classified in the families Arenaviridae and Filoviridae. However, some arboviruses, such as some flaviviruses (yellow fever, dengue viruses) and some Bunyaviridae (Rift Valley fever virus, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, severe fever with thrombocytopenia virus, the hantaviruses), may be associated with hemorrhagic symptoms.

Arboviruses number > 250 and are distributed worldwide; at least 80 cause human disease. Most arboviruses are transmitted by mosquitoes, but some are transmitted by ticks, and one (Oropouche virus) is transmitted by midges. Birds are often reservoirs for arboviruses, which are transmitted by mosquitoes to horses, other domestic animals, and humans. Other reservoirs for arboviruses include arthropods and vertebrates (often rodents, monkeys, and humans).

These viruses may spread to humans from nonhuman reservoirs, but most arboviral diseases are not transmissible by humans, perhaps because the typical viremia is inadequate to infect the arthropod vector. Exceptions include dengue, yellow fever, Zika virus infection, and chikungunya disease, which can be transmitted from person to person via mosquitoes. When human-to-human transmission occurs, it can be by blood transfusion, organ transplantation, sexual contact, and from mother to child during birth depending on the specific virus involved. Human-to-human transmission of most arboviruses through casual, everyday contact has not been documented.

Zika virus can be transmitted during sexual activity, whether the infected individual is asymptomatic or symptomatic.

Some infections (eg, West Nile virus infection, Colorado tick fever, dengue, Zika virus) have been shown to spread by blood transfusion or organ donation.

The Arenaviridae includes lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus, Lassa fever virus, Mopeia virus, Tacaribe virus, Junin virus, Lujo virus, and Machupo virus; all are transmitted by rodents and thus are not arboviruses. Lassa fever virus can be transmitted from person to person.

The Filoviridae consists of 2 genera: Ebolavirus (consisting of 5 species) and Marburgvirus (consisting of 2 species). The specific vectors of these viruses have not been confirmed, but fruit bats are the prime candidates; thus, Filoviridae are not arboviruses. Human-to-human transmission of Ebola virus and Marburg virus occurs readily.

Many of these infections are asymptomatic. When symptomatic, they generally begin with a minor nonspecific flu-like illness that may evolve to one of a few syndromes (see table Arbovirus, Arenavirus, and Filovirus Diseases). These syndromes include lymphadenopathy, rashes, aseptic meningitis, encephalitis, arthralgias, arthritis, and noncardiogenic pulmonary edema. Many cause fever and bleeding tendencies (hemorrhagic fever). Decreased synthesis of vitamin K–dependent coagulation factors, disseminated intravascular coagulation, and altered platelet function contribute to bleeding.

Laboratory diagnosis often involves viral cultures, polymerase chain reaction, electron microscopy, and antigen and antibody detection methods where available.

Таблиця Арбовірусні, аренавірусні та філовірусні інфекції Таблиця

Лікування Supportive care

Sometimes ribavirin Treatment for most of these infections is supportive. In hemorrhagic fevers, bleeding may require phytonadione (vitamin K1). Transfusion of packed red blood cells or fresh frozen plasma may also be necessary. Aspirin and other NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) are contraindicated because of antiplatelet activity. For advanced cases of hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) may be needed. Ribavirin is recommended for hemorrhagic fever caused by arenaviruses or bunyaviruses including Lassa fever, Rift Valley fever, and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. Ribavirin dosing should be adjusted as needed if hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome is present. Antiviral treatment for other syndromes has not been adequately studied. Ribavirin has not been effective in animal models of filovirus and flavivirus infections. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 2 medications to treat Ebola virus disease caused by Zaire Ebola virus in adults and children: a combination of three monoclonal antibodies (atoltivimab/maftivimab/odesivimab) and a single monoclonal antibody (ansuvimab).