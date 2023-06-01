Хвороба Чикунгунья

Chikungunya disease is suspected in patients who live in or have traveled to endemic areas if they develop sudden fever and arthralgias.

Chikungunya virus RNA can be detected using RT-PCR. Serologic testing for virus specific IgM can be done for those presenting more than 7 days following onset of symptoms.

Dengue and Zika viruses are transmitted by the same mosquitoes and have similar clinical features as chikungunya disease and should be considered (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): Chikungunya Virus). It is important to rule out dengue virus infection, because proper clinical management of dengue can improve outcome.