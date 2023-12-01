Катетеризація серця

Right heart catheterization is commonly used to measure

Right atrial pressure

Right ventricular pressure

Pulmonary artery pressure

Pulmonary artery occlusion pressure (PAOP—see figure Diagram of the Cardiac Cycle)

The most frequent indications for right heart catheterization are to assess hemodynamics, diagnose pulmonary hypertension, guide therapy, and assess need for cardiac transplantation or mechanical cardiac support (eg, a ventricular assist device).

PAOP approximates left atrial and left ventricular end-diastolic pressure. In seriously ill patients, PAOP helps assess volume status and, with simultaneous measurements of cardiac output, can help guide therapy.

Right heart catheterization is also useful for assessing cardiac filling pressures, pulmonary vascular resistance, tricuspid or pulmonic valve function, intracardiac shunts, and right ventricular pressure.

Right heart pressure measurements may help in the diagnosis of cardiomyopathy, constrictive pericarditis, and cardiac tamponade when noninvasive testing is nondiagnostic, and it is an essential part of the assessment for cardiac transplantation or mechanical cardiac support (eg, use of a ventricular assist device).

The procedure is done via femoral, subclavian, internal jugular, or antecubital vein puncture. A catheter is passed into the right atrium, through the tricuspid valve, into the right ventricle, and across the pulmonary valve into the pulmonary artery.

Selective catheterization of the coronary sinus can also be done.

Hemodynamic assessment via right heart catheterization during exercise is increasingly being done as part of the workup for dyspnea of uncertain etiology. The test can be done at the same time as cardiopulmonary exercise testing, called invasive cardiopulmonary exercise testing. This is considered the standard for diagnosis of cardiac limitation to exercise but is currently available at relatively few centers. An exercise right heart catheterization should be considered in patients at intermediate pretest probability for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction if the diagnosis is uncertain after an initial evaluation. An increase in the PAOP > 25 mm Hg confirms the diagnosis when patients have signs and symptoms of heart failure irrespective of left ventricular ejection fraction.