Електрокардіографія

The QRS complex represents ventricular depolarization.

The Q wave is the initial downward deflection; normal Q waves last < 0.05 second in all leads except V1 to V3, in which any Q wave is considered abnormal, indicating past or current infarction.

The R wave is the first upward deflection; criteria for normal height or size are not absolute, but taller R waves may be caused by ventricular hypertrophy. A 2nd upward deflection in a QRS complex is designated R′.

The S wave is the 2nd downward deflection if there is a Q wave and the first downward deflection if not.

The QRS complex may be R alone, QS (no R), QR (no S), RS (no Q), or RSR′, depending on the ECG lead, vector, and presence of heart disorders.

Normally, the QRS interval is 0.07 to 0.10 second. An interval of 0.10 to 0.11 second is considered incomplete bundle branch block or a nonspecific intraventricular conduction delay, depending on QRS morphology. An interval ≥ 0.12 second is considered complete bundle branch block or an intraventricular conduction delay.

Normally, the QRS axis is 90° to −30°. An axis of −30° to −90° is considered left axis deviation and occurs in left anterior fascicular block (−60°) and inferior myocardial infarction.

An axis of 90° to 180° is considered right axis deviation; it occurs in any condition that increases pulmonary pressures and causes right ventricular hypertrophy (cor pulmonale, acute pulmonary embolism, pulmonary hypertension), and it sometimes occurs in right bundle branch block or left posterior fascicular block.