Аневризми грудної аорти

Control of hypertension and other comorbidities

Endovascular stent grafting or open surgical repair

Immediate control of hypertension is essential.

Medical management with optimal control of hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, and respiratory disease is the appropriate treatment until surgery is indicated. Treatment is endovascular stent grafting when anatomically possible and open surgical repair for more complex aneurysms.

Ruptured TAAs, if untreated, are universally fatal. They require immediate intervention, as do leaking aneurysms and those that cause acute dissection or acute valvular regurgitation.

Transcatheter-placed endovascular stent grafts (endografts) for descending TAAs and thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysms (TAAAs) are a less invasive alternative to open surgery.

Surgery involves a median sternotomy (for ascending and aortic arch aneurysms) or left thoracotomy or thoracoretroperitoneal exposure (for descending and TAAs) and replacement with a synthetic graft. With emergency open surgery, the mortality rate at 1 month is approximately 30 to 50% (1). Patients who survive have a high incidence of serious complications (eg, renal failure, respiratory failure, severe neurologic damage).

Elective surgery is indicated for aneurysms that are

Large

Rapidly enlarging (> 0.5 cm/year)

Causing bronchial compression

Causing aortobronchial or aortoesophageal fistulas

Symptomatic

Traumatic

Mycotic

Aneurysms of the ascending aorta are generally considered large if the diameter is > 5.5 cm or twice the native size of the ascending aorta or if the aortic size index (aortic diameter in relation to body surface area) is ≥ 2.75 cm/m2. In the descending aorta, aneurysms are generally considered large if they are > 6 cm. In patients with Marfan syndrome, large aneurysms are those that are ≥ 4.5 to 5 cm in any location.

Treatment of mycotic aneurysms is aggressive antimicrobial therapy directed at the specific pathogen. Generally, these aneurysms must also be surgically repaired.

Although open surgical repair of an intact TAA improves outcome, mortality rate may still exceed 7% at 30 days (2). The mortality rate is lower with endovascular stent grafts, although life-long surveillance is still required (3). Risk of death increases greatly if aneurysms are complicated (eg, located in the aortic arch or thoracoabdominal aorta) or if patients are older or have coronary artery disease, symptoms, or preexisting renal insufficiency. Perioperative complications (eg, stroke, spinal injury, acute renal failure) occur in about 10 to 20% (4).

Asymptomatic aneurysms that do not meet criteria for elective surgical or endovascular repair are treated with aggressive blood pressure control using a beta-blocker and other antihypertensives if necessary. Smoking cessation is essential. Dyslipidemia, diabetes, and respiratory diseases should all be treated.

Patients require frequent follow-ups to check for symptoms and serial CT or ultrasound every 6 to 12 months. Imaging frequency depends on aneurysm size.