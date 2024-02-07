Гострий інфаркт міокарда (ІМ)

Cardiac biomarkers (serum biomarkers of myocardial cell injury) are

Cardiac enzymes (eg, CK-MB [creatine kinase MB isoenzyme])

Cell contents (eg, troponin I, troponin T, myoglobin)

These biomarkers are released into the bloodstream after myocardial cell necrosis. The biomarkers appear at different times after injury, and levels decrease at different rates. Sensitivity and specificity for myocardial cell injury vary significantly among these biomarkers. Assays that measure cardiac troponins (cTn), which have been in use for many years, are sensitive and specific. Newer, highly sensitive assays of cardiac troponin (hs-cTn) that are also very precise are preferred. These assays can reliably measure cTn levels (T or I) as low as 0.003 to 0.006 ng/mL (3 to 6 pg/mL); some research assays go as low as 0.001 ng/mL (1 pg/mL).

The less sensitive cTn tests were unlikely to detect cardiac troponins except in patients who had an acute cardiac disorder. Thus, a "positive" cTn test (ie, above the limit of detection) was very specific. However, hs-cTn tests can detect small amounts of troponin in many healthy people. Thus, troponin levels detected with hs-cTn tests need to be referenced to the normal range, and are defined as "elevated" only when higher than 99% of the reference population. Furthermore, although an elevated troponin level indicates myocardial cell injury, it does not indicate the cause of the damage (although any troponin elevation increases the risk of adverse outcomes in many disorders). In addition to acute coronary syndromes, many other cardiac and non-cardiac disorders can elevate cardiac troponin levels (see table Causes of Elevated Troponin Levels); not all elevated levels detected with hs-cTn represent myocardial infarction, and not all myocardial necrosis results from an acute coronary syndrome event even when the etiology is ischemic. However, by detecting lower levels of troponin, hs-cTn assays enable earlier identification of MI than other assays, and have replaced other cardiac biomarker tests in many centers.

Patients suspected of having a myocardial infarction should have a hs-cTn assay done on presentation and 2 to 3 hours later. Troponin should be measured at 0 and 6 hours if a standard cTn assay is used.

All laboratory tests should be interpreted in the context of the pre-test disease probability (see also Understanding Medical Tests and Test Results). This is especially relevant for the hs-cTn assay, given the very high sensitivity of this test, but applies to all assays of cTn.

An hs-cTn assay must be interpreted based on the patient's pre-test probability of disease, which is estimated clinically based on:

Risk factors for ACS

Symptoms

ECG

A high pre-test probability plus an elevated troponin level detected with an hs-cTn assay is highly suggestive of myocardial infarction, whereas a low pre-test probability plus a normal hs-cTn assay result is unlikely to represent myocardial infarction (1). Diagnosis is more challenging when test results are discordant with pre-test probability, in which case serial hs-cTn assays often help. A patient with low pre-test probability and an initially slightly elevated troponin level detected with hs-cTn that remains stable on repeat testing probably has non-ACS cardiac disease (eg, heart failure, stable coronary artery disease). However, if the repeat level rises significantly (ie, > 20 to 50%), the likelihood of myocardial infarction becomes much higher. If a patient with high pre-test probability has a normal troponin level detected with hs-cTn level that rises > 50% on repeat testing, myocardial infarction is likely; continued normal levels (often including at 6 hours and beyond when suspicion is high) suggest the need to pursue an alternate diagnosis.