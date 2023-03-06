Серцево-судинне обстеження

Vital signs include

Blood pressure

Heart rate and rhythm

Respiratory rate

Temperature

Additional data often obtained along with vital signs include patient weight and peripheral oxygen saturation (SpO2).

Blood pressure (BP) is measured in both arms and, for suspected congenital cardiac disorders or peripheral vascular disorders, in both legs. The bladder of an appropriately sized cuff encircles 80% of the limb’s circumference, and the bladder’s width is 40% of the circumference. When measured by auscultation, the first sound heard as the mercury column falls is systolic pressure; disappearance of the sound is diastolic pressure (5th-phase Korotkoff sound). Up to a 15 mm Hg pressure differential between the right and left arms is normal; a greater differential suggests a vascular abnormality (eg, dissecting thoracic aorta) or a peripheral vascular disorder. Leg pressure is usually 20 mm Hg higher than arm pressure. In many clinical settings, blood pressure is measured using an automated device. To obtain an accurate blood pressure measurement, the patient should

Be seated in a chair (not on the examination table) for > 5 minutes, feet on floor, back supported

Have the limb supported at heart level with no clothing covering the area of cuff placement

Abstain from exercising, consuming caffeine, or smoking for at least 30 minutes before the measurement is taken

Вимірювання артеріального тиску Зображення JIM VARNEY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Heart rate and rhythm are assessed by palpating the carotid or radial pulse, by using a pulse oximeter or automated blood pressure cuff with that function, or, if arrhythmia is suspected, by cardiac auscultation; some heartbeats during arrhythmias may be audible but do not generate a palpable pulse.

Respiratory rate, if abnormal, may indicate cardiac decompensation or a primary lung disorder. The rate increases in patients with heart failure or anxiety and decreases or becomes intermittent in patients who are moribund. Shallow, rapid respirations may indicate pleuritic pain.

Temperature may be elevated by acute rheumatic fever or cardiac infection (eg, endocarditis). After a myocardial infarction, low grade fever is very common. Other causes are sought only if fever persists > 72 hours.

Weight is collected at each clinic visit with the patient on a standing scale and, ideally, while wearing a similar amount of clothing. In patients with heart failure, weight gain may indicate hypervolemia, while weight loss may indicate cardiac cachexia (unintentional, non-edematous weight loss of > 5% within the last 12 months—1). History and additional findings from the physical examination (jugular veins, lung and extremity examinations) are required to determine whether weight changes are related to changes in volume status and/or amount of muscle or fat.

Peripheral arterial oxygen saturation (SpO2) is obtained. Pulse oximetry measures the oxygen saturation of hemoglobin in arterial blood (SpO2) and serves as a rapid, noninvasive estimation of tissue oxygenation. Pulse oximetry is obtained by using a probe attached to a finger or earlobe. Overall consensus is that SpO2 ≥ 95% is normal, whereas values < 95% suggest hypoxemia. A notable exception to this cutoff value is in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); in these patients, the target SpO2 can be 88 to 92%. When hypoxemia is present, potential cardiac etiologies include pulmonary edema in patients with heart failure and right-to-left intracardiac shunts (a patent foramen ovale in patients with pulmonary hypertension, congenital heart disease including tetralogy of Fallot).

Кісточково-плечовий індекс (КПІ) The ankle-brachial index (ABI) is the ratio of systolic blood pressure (BP) in the ankle to that in the arm. With the patient recumbent, the ankle blood pressure is measured in both the dorsalis pedis and posterior tibial artery, and the arm blood pressure is measured in both arms at the brachial artery. The index is calculated for each lower extremity by dividing the higher of the dorsalis pedis or posterior tibial pressure in that extremity by the higher of the 2 brachial artery systolic pressures. This ratio is normally > 1. A Doppler probe may be used to measure blood pressure at the ankle if the pedal pulses are not easily palpable. A low (≤ 0.90) ankle-brachial index suggests peripheral arterial disease, which can be classified as mild (index 0.71 to 0.90), moderate (0.41 to 0.70), or severe (≤ 0.40). A high index (> 1.30) may indicate noncompressible leg vessels, as may occur in conditions that are associated with blood vessel calcification, for example, diabetes, end-stage renal disease, and Mönckeberg arteriosclerosis. A high index may suggest that further vascular studies are needed (toe-brachial index or arterial duplex studies).

Ортостатичні зміни Blood pressure and heart rate are measured with the patient supine, seated, and standing; a 1-minute interval is needed between each change in position. Orthostatic hypotension is typically defined as a decrease in systolic blood pressure of > 20 mm Hg or diastolic blood pressure > 10 mm Hg and a change in heart rate of > 20 beats per minute within 3 minutes of standing; the difference in blood pressure tends to be a little greater in older patients due to loss of vascular elasticity. The patient should be asked about symptoms of cerebral hypoperfusion, including lightheadedness or vision changes. However, the sensitivity of these measurements to detect hypovolemia (eg, secondary to blood loss) is low. Causes of abnormal orthostatic vital signs include hypovolemia, baroreflex dysfunction (eg, due to neurodegenerative disorders such as autonomic neuropathies, peripheral neuropathies, older age) and, less commonly, valvular disease (eg, aortic stenosis), heart failure, or arrhythmias. Certain medications (eg, diuretics, vasodilators) can also contribute to abnormal orthostatic vital signs (2).

Парадоксальний пульс Normally during inspiration, systolic arterial blood pressure can decrease as much as 10 mm Hg, and pulse rate increases to compensate. An exaggeration of this normal response with a greater decrease in systolic blood pressure or weakening of the pulse during inspiration is considered pulsus paradoxus. Pulsus paradoxus occurs in Cardiac tamponade (commonly)

Constrictive pericarditis

Restrictive cardiomyopathy

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (occasionally)

Severe asthma

Severe pulmonary embolism

Hypovolemic shock (rarely) Blood pressure decreases during inspiration because negative intrathoracic pressure increases venous return and hence right ventricular (RV) filling; as a result, the interventricular septum bulges slightly into the left ventricular (LV) outflow tract, decreasing cardiac output and thus BP. This mechanism (and the drop in systolic BP) is exaggerated in disorders that cause high negative intrathoracic pressure (eg, asthma) or that restrict RV filling (eg, cardiac tamponade, cardiomyopathy) or outflow (eg, pulmonary embolism). Pulsus paradoxus is quantified by inflating a BP cuff to just above systolic BP and deflating it very slowly (eg, ≤ 2 mm Hg/heartbeat). The pressure is noted when Korotkoff sounds are first heard (at first, only during expiration) and when Korotkoff sounds are heard continuously. The difference between the pressures is the “amount” of pulsus paradoxus.