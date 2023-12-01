Ехокардіографія

There are 3 techniques for doing echocardiography:

Transthoracic

Transesophageal

Intracardiac

Transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) is the most common echocardiography technique. In TTE, a transducer is placed along the left or right sternal border, at the cardiac apex, at the suprasternal notch (to allow visualization of the aortic valve, left ventricular outflow tract, and descending aorta), or over the subxiphoid region. TTE provides 2- or 3-dimensional tomographic images of most major cardiac structures. TTE is a relatively inexpensive and non-invasive imaging technique for diagnosis of right and left ventricular function and wall motion, chamber size and anatomy, valvular structure function, aortic root structure and intracardiac pressures.

Point of care ultrasonography (POCUS) is a limited TTE (focused on detecting significant pericardial effusion and ventricular dysfunction) that is sometimes done at the bedside of critically ill patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) and emergency department (ED); many intensivists and emergency department physicians have training to do this procedure with portable hand-held machines when experienced radiologists or cardiologists are not available. Portable hand-held machines act as a good screening tool to determine which patients may require more detailed testing. With expanding use by less experienced clinicians, the major limitation is missed diagnoses. As a result, national societies are making recommendations for training in cardiovascular POCUS to facilitate the best use of the diagnostic test. Sites using cardiovascular POCUS should develop standards for use within their practice.

In transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), a transducer on the tip of an endoscope passed into the esophagus and stomach allows visualization of the heart. TEE is used to assess cardiac disorders when transthoracic study is technically difficult, as in patients with obesity or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It reveals better detail of small abnormal structures (eg, endocarditic vegetations or patent foramen ovale) and posterior cardiac structures (eg, left atrium, left atrial appendage, interatrial septum, pulmonary vein anatomy) because they are closer to the esophagus than to the anterior chest wall. TEE can also produce images of the ascending aorta, which arises behind the 3rd costal cartilage; of structures < 3 mm (eg, thrombi, vegetations); and of prosthetic valves.

In intracardiac echocardiography (ICE), a transducer on the tip of a catheter (inserted via the femoral vein and threaded to the heart) allows visualization of cardiac anatomy. ICE can be done during complex structural cardiac (eg, percutaneous closure of atrial septal defects or patent foramen ovale) or electrophysiologic procedures. ICE provides better image quality and decreased procedure time when compared with TEE during these procedures. However, ICE is generally more expensive.