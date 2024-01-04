Рестриктивна кардіоміопатія

ECG, chest x-ray, and echocardiography

MRI

Sometimes left and right heart catheterization, including cardiac biopsy

Laboratory tests and biopsy of other organ systems as needed

Restrictive cardiomyopathy should be considered in patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction, particularly when a systemic disorder known to lead to restrictive cardiomyopathy has already been diagnosed. However, the underlying disorder may not be obvious on presentation.

ECG, chest x-ray, and echocardiography are required.

The ECG is usually nonspecifically abnormal, showing ST-segment and T-wave abnormalities and sometimes low voltage. Pathologic Q waves, not due to previous myocardial infarction, sometimes occur. Left ventricular hypertrophy due to compensatory myocardial hypertrophy or abnormalities of conduction, including AV block, sometimes occurs.

On chest x-ray, the heart size is often normal or small but can be enlarged in late-stage amyloidosis or hemochromatosis.

Echocardiography shows normal left ventricular ejection fraction. Tissue Doppler imaging frequently suggests elevated LV filling pressures, and strain imaging can show impaired longitudinal contraction despite the normal ejection fraction. Other common findings include dilated atria and myocardial hypertrophy.

In amyloidosis an unusually bright echo pattern from the myocardium may be observed. Technetium-99m pyrophosphate cardiac imaging is also useful in differentiating immunoglobulin light chain (AL) from transthyretin (ATTR) cardiac amyloid. Strongly positive scans are specific for ATTR amyloid. Weakly positive scans may occur with AL amyloid, recent myocardial infarction, or significant chronic kidney disease. Because scan results are not always specific, AL amyloid should be ruled out using serum light chain and urine/serum immunofixation studies. Identifying the type of amyloid has implications for treatment, genetic counseling, and overall prognosis (1).

If the diagnosis is still in doubt, MRI can show abnormal myocardial texture in disorders with myocardial infiltration (eg, by amyloid or iron). MRI as well as cardiac CT can detect pericardial thickening, which can help diagnose pericardial constriction, which can clinically mimic restrictive cardiomyopathy.

Cardiac FDG PET (fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography) assessment may be useful to identify inflammatory myocardial disorders such as cardiac sarcoidosis, which may manifest similarly to other causes of restrictive cardiomyopathy.

If a definitive diagnosis is not evident after noninvasive testing, invasive work-up with cardiac catheterization and endomyocardial biopsy should be considered. Catheterization detects high atrial pressure in restrictive cardiomyopathy with a prominent y descent and an early diastolic dip followed by a high diastolic plateau in the ventricular pressure curve. Diastolic pressure is usually a few mm Hg higher in the left ventricle than in the right, in contrast to constrictive pericarditis where pressure in the ventricles is equal. Biopsy can detect endocardial fibrosis and thickening, myocardial infiltration by iron, myocardial infiltration by amyloid, chronic myocardial fibrosis, or in the case of Fabry disease, inclusions in vascular endothelial cytoplasm. Coronary angiography is normal, except when amyloidosis affects epicardial coronary arteries.

Laboratory tests and biopsies of other organ systems for the most common causes of restrictive cardiomyopathy (eg, fat pad biopsy for amyloidosis, iron tests or liver biopsy for hemochromatosis) should be done.