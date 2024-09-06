Фібриляція передсердь

In patients with heart failure or other hemodynamic compromise directly attributable to new-onset atrial fibrillation, restoration of normal sinus rhythm is indicated to improve cardiac output (1). In other cases, conversion of atrial fibrillation to normal sinus rhythm is optimal, but the antiarrhythmic medications that are capable of doing so (class Ia, Ic, III) have a risk of adverse effects and may increase mortality. Conversion to sinus rhythm does not eliminate the need for chronic anticoagulation.

For acute conversion, synchronized cardioversion or medications can be used.

Before conversion is attempted, the ventricular rate should be controlled to < 120 beats/minute, and most patients should be anticoagulated (for criteria and methods, see Prevention of thromboembolism) because conversion of atrial fibrillation, regardless of the method used, transiently increases the risk of thromboembolism.

Synchronized cardioversion (200 joules biphasic, followed by 300 and 360 joules biphasic as needed) converts atrial fibrillation to normal sinus rhythm in approximately 90% of patients, although recurrence rate is high (2). Efficacy and maintenance of sinus rhythm after the procedure is improved with use of class Ia, Ic, or III antiarrhythmic medications during the 24 to 48 hours before the procedure. Cardioversion is more effective in patients with shorter duration of atrial fibrillation, lone atrial fibrillation, or atrial fibrillation with a reversible cause; it is less effective when the left atrium is enlarged (> 5 cm) or if a significant underlying structural heart disorder is present.

Medications for conversion of atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm include class Ia (procainamide, quinidine, disopyramide), class Ic (flecainide, propafenone), and class III (amiodarone, dofetilide, dronedarone, ibutilide, sotalol, vernakalant) antiarrhythmics (see table Antiarrhythmic Medications). A meta-analysis reported 4-hour, medication-specific cardioversion rates ranging from approximately 25% to 65%; the most effective agents were IV vernakalant, IV flecainide, IV propafenone, oral flecainide, and IV ibutilide (3). Excepting amiodarone and sotalol, which also slow ventricular response rate to atrial fibrillation, these medications should not be used until the rate has been controlled.

The converting medications with oral formulations are also used for long-term maintenance of sinus rhythm (with or without previous cardioversion). A Cochrane review found antiarrhythmic medication efficacy ranged from 33% to 57%, with amiodarone being most effective (4). Nevertheless, antiarrhythmic medication for this purpose was associated with more adverse events, including mortality. For paroxysmal atrial fibrillation that occurs only or almost only at rest or during sleep when vagal tone is high, medications with vagolytic effects (eg, disopyramide) may be particularly effective. Exercise-induced atrial fibrillation may be better prevented with a beta-blocker.

For certain patients with recurrent paroxysmal atrial fibrillation who also can identify its onset by symptoms, some clinicians provide a single oral loading dose of flecainide (300 mg for patients ≥ 70 kg, otherwise 200 mg) or propafenone (600 mg for patients ≥ 70 kg, otherwise 450 mg) that patients carry and self-administer when palpitations develop (“pill-in-the-pocket” approach) (5). This approach must be limited to patients who have no sinoatrial or AV node dysfunction, bundle branch block, QT prolongation, Brugada syndrome, or structural heart disease. Its major hazard (estimated at 1%) is the possibility of converting atrial fibrillation to a slowish atrial flutter that conducts 1:1 in the 200 to 240 beat/minute range (5). This potential complication can be reduced in frequency by coadministration of an AV nodal–suppressing medication (eg, a beta-blocker or a nondihydropyridine calcium antagonist).

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), and aldosterone blockers may attenuate the myocardial fibrosis that provides a substrate for atrial fibrillation, but the role of these medications in routine atrial fibrillation treatment has yet to be defined.