skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Загальні відомості про вільноживучих амеб

ЗаChelsea Marie, PhD, University of Virginia;
William A. Petri, Jr, MD, PhD, University of Virginia School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено груд. 2022

    Free-living amebas are protozoa that live independently in soil or water and do not require a human or animal host. They rarely cause disease, in contrast to the parasitic ameba Entamoeba histolytica, which is a common cause of intestinal infection (amebiasis). Pathogenic free-living amebas are of the genera Acanthamoeba, Balamuthia, Naegleria, and Sappinia.

    Three major syndromes occur:

    Acanthamoeba and Balamuthia can also cause skin lesions or disseminated disease in immunocompromised people.

    Acanthamoeba amebic keratitis is limited to the eyes and treated topically. Granulomatous encephalitis and primary amebic meningoencephalitis are usually fatal, but some patients treated with miltefosine in combination with other drugs have survived.

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.