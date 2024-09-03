Легенева гіпертензія

Treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is rapidly evolving. Medications target 5 aberrant pathways implicated in the development of PAH:

Endothelin pathway

Nitric oxide pathway

Prostacyclin pathway

Activin receptor signaling pathway

Inflammatory pathway

The endothelin pathway is targeted by bosentan, ambrisentan, and macitentan, which are oral endothelin-receptor antagonists (ERAs).

The nitric oxide pathway is targeted by sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil, which are oral phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitors. Riociguat, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator, also acts via the nitric oxide pathway.

The prostacyclin pathway is targeted by IV epoprostenol, a prostacyclin analog, which improves function and lengthens survival even in patients who are unresponsive to a vasodilator during catheterization (1). Disadvantages are the need for continuous central catheter infusion and frequent, troubling adverse effects, including flushing, diarrhea, and bacteremia due to the indwelling central catheter. Prostacyclin analogs that are inhaled, taken orally, or given subcutaneously or IV (iloprost and treprostinil) are available. Selexipag is an orally bioavailable small molecule that activates the prostacyclin I2 receptor and lowers mortality and morbidity rates (2).

The activin receptor signaling pathway has recently been implicated in pulmonary hypertension and is targeted by sotatercept, an activin signaling inhibitor. Dysregulation of this pathway is characterized by elevated levels of serum and pulmonary activin A, activin B, follistatin, follistatin-like 3 and reduced levels of inhibin-alpha in pulmonary arterial hypertension (3). These proteins, which are members of the transforming growth factor beta (TGF-beta) superfamily, have been implicated in pulmonary vascular remodeling and are helpful in predicting mortality in PAH.

BMPR2 is the most common gene mutation in patients with heritable PAH and in idiopathic PAH. The BMPR2 gene encodes for the BMP protein, which is also a member of the TGF-beta superfamily. Sotatercept helps restore the balance between anti-proliferation (BMP) and pro-proliferation (activin) signaling pathways that is dysregulated in patients with PAH related to BMP signaling. When added to background therapy for pulmonary hypertension, sotatercept reduced pulmonary vascular resistance in a dose-dependent manner. This change was driven by a reduction in mean pulmonary artery pressures rather than pulmonary artery wedge pressure or cardiac output. This finding was consistent among all background therapy (including prostacyclin infusion therapy) subgroups (4). In a phase 3 trial of sotatercept or placebo added to standard of care background therapy, patients who received sotatercept demonstrated significant improvement in the 6-minute walk test at 24 weeks. Patients randomized to sotatercept also demonstrated significant improvement in pulmonary vascular resistance, NT-proBNP levels, quality of life, risk of death, and World Health Organization (WHO) functional class (5).

The inflammatory pathway is targeted by seralutinib, a small-molecule kinase inhibitor that treats the pulmonary artery smooth muscle cell hypertrophy and proliferation as well as perivascular inflammation that occurs in PAH. Seralutinib is a potent inhibitor of derived growth factor receptor alpha and beta, colony stimulating factor 1 receptor, and mast/stem cell growth factor receptor kit (6). In a phase 2 trial, when seralutinib was administered to patients with PAH functional class II or III (see table Functional Status of Patients With Pulmonary Hypertension), there was a significant reduction in the pulmonary vascular resistance (7).

Таблиця Функціональний стан пацієнтів з легеневою гіпертензією Таблиця

Guidelines for the initial approach to therapy recommend vasoactive testing in the catheterization laboratory. If patients are vasoreactive, they should be treated with a calcium channel blocker. Patients who are not vasoreactive should be treated based on their functional class (see table Functional Status of Patients With Pulmonary Hypertension). Patients who are WHO functional class IV with high-risk findings such as chest pain or syncope should be started on combination therapy with an intravenous or subcutaneous prostacyclin plus ambrisentan (ERA) and tadalafil (PDE5) (8). Patients with WHO functional class IV without high-risk features should be started on combination therapy with ambrisentan and tadalafil or macitentan (ERA) and tadalafil. (9, 10).

With rare exception, combination therapy is generally preferred in patients with Group 1 and Group 4 pulmonary hypertension and is supported by a growing body of evidence. For example, in a randomized trial comparing the efficacy of monotherapy with oral ambrisentan 10 mg and oral tadalafil 40 mg to combination therapy of these same 2 medications all taken once daily, combination therapy significantly reduced NT-proBNP levels and increased 6-minute walk distances and the percentage of satisfactory clinical responses (11). Also, adverse clinical outcomes (death, hospitalization, disease progression, or poor long-term outcome) were fewer with combination therapy than with monotherapy. This example supports targeting multiple pathways by beginning treatment of PAH with combination therapy. However, phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors cannot be combined with riociguat (a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulant) because both medication classes increase cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) levels, and the combination can lead to dangerous hypotension. Patients with severe right heart failure who are at high risk of sudden death may benefit from early therapy with an intravenous or subcutaneous prostacyclin analog-containing combination regimen (typically in combination with a PDE5 inhibitor and an ERA).

The SERAPHIN study demonstrated a significant reduction in morbidity and mortality with the use of macitentan, which could be delivered alone or as background therapy for PAH (primarily phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors) (12). In the PATENT-1 trial, riociguat increased 6-minute walk distance, decreased pulmonary vascular resistance, and improved functional class when used as sequential combination therapy in patients receiving an endothelin-receptor antagonist or prostacyclin analog (as well as when used as monotherapy) (13). The FREEDOM-EV study found that adding oral treprostinil to baseline monotherapy with an ERA or PDE5 inhibitor was more effective than placebo in reducing clinical worsening, reducing NT-proBNP, improving functional class, and improving 6-minute walk distance (14).

Morbidity and mortality are lower with selexipag (a prostacyclin pathway agonist) than with placebo when selexipag is combined with a PDE 5 inhibitor, an ERA, or both (15, 16). However, studies suggest that initial triple-therapy combining macitentan, tadalafil, and selexipag does not improve pulmonary vascular resistance or hemodynamics more than initial double therapy with macitentan and tadalafil alone (9). In certain clinical scenarios in patients with idiopathic, heritable, drug- or toxin-induced, or systemic rheumatic disease associated PAH, adding selexipag is recommended for patients receiving dual oral ERA/PDE5 inhibitor therapy (17).

Selected subgroups are sometimes treated differently. Prostacyclin analogs, endothelin-receptor antagonists, and guanylate cyclase stimulators have been studied primarily in idiopathic PAH; however, these medications can be used cautiously (attending to drug metabolism and drug-drug interactions) in patients with PAH due to systemic rheumatic disease, HIV, or portopulmonary hypertension. Vasodilators should be avoided in patients with PAH due to pulmonary veno-occlusive disease due to the risk of catastrophic pulmonary edema (18).

Lung transplantation offers the only hope of cure but has high morbidity because of rejection (bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome) and infection. The 5-year survival rate is 50% (19). Lung transplantation is reserved for patients with class IV disease (defined as dyspnea associated with minimal activity, leading to bed-to-chair limitations) or complex congenital heart disease in whom all therapies have failed and who meet other health criteria to be a transplant candidate.

Adjunctive therapies to treat heart failure, including diuretics, are necessary for many patients. Most patients should receive warfarin unless contraindicated.