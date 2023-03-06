Знайомство із кардіологічним пацієнтом

Symptoms or the physical examination may suggest a cardiovascular disorder. For confirmation, selected noninvasive and invasive cardiac tests are usually done.
A thorough history is fundamental; it cannot be replaced by testing. The history must include a thorough systems review because many symptoms apparently occurring in other systems (eg, dyspnea, indigestion) are often caused by cardiac disease. A family history is taken because many cardiac disorders (eg, coronary artery disease, systemic hypertension, bicuspid aortic valve, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, mitral valve prolapse) have a heritable basis.
Serious cardiac symptoms include chest pain or discomfort, dyspnea, weakness, fatigue, palpitations, light-headedness, sense of an impending faint, syncope , and edema. These symptoms commonly occur in more than one cardiac disorder and in noncardiac disorders.
The general cardiovascular examination and cardiac auscultation are discussed elsewhere. Despite the ever-increasing use of cardiac imaging, bedside examination remains useful as it is always available and can be repeated as often as desired without the cost of a formal imaging test. Clinician-operated bedside devices, such as the sphygmomanometer and the stethoscope, have long been a part of the physical examination. Point-of-care ultrasonography done by the clinician at the bedside is becoming an extension of the physical examination.