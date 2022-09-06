Легеневий набряк

Clinical evaluation showing severe dyspnea and pulmonary crackles

Chest x-ray

Sometimes serum brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) or N-terminal-pro BNP (NT-pro-BNP)

ECG, cardiac markers, and other tests for etiology as needed

A COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) exacerbation can mimic pulmonary edema due to LV failure or even that due to biventricular failure if cor pulmonale is present. Pulmonary edema may be the presenting symptom in patients without a history of cardiac disorders, but COPD patients with such severe symptoms usually have a history of COPD, although they may be too dyspneic to relate it.

Chest X-Ray of a Patient with Pulmonary Edema Зображення © 2017 Elliot K. Fishman, MD.

A chest x-ray, done immediately, is usually diagnostic, showing marked interstitial edema. Bedside measurement of serum BNP/NT-proBNP levels (elevated in pulmonary edema; normal in COPD exacerbation) is helpful if the diagnosis is in doubt.

ECG, pulse oximetry, and blood tests (cardiac markers, electrolytes, BUN [blood urea nitrogen], creatinine and, for severely ill patients, arterial blood gas [ABG] measurements) are done.

Echocardiography may be helpful to determine the cause of the pulmonary edema (eg, myocardial infarction, valvular dysfunction, hypertensive heart disease, dilated cardiomyopathy) and may influence the choice of therapies.

Hypoxemia can be severe. Carbon dioxide retention is a late, ominous sign of secondary hypoventilation.