Зменшення об’єму рідини

History and physical examination

Sometimes serum electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), and creatinine

Rarely plasma osmolality and urine chemistries

Volume depletion is suspected in patients at risk, most often in patients with a history of

Inadequate fluid intake (especially in patients who are comatose or disoriented)

Increased fluid losses

Diuretic therapy

Renal disorders

Adrenal disorders

Diagnosis is usually clinical. If accurate patient weights immediately before and after fluid loss are known, the difference is an accurate estimate of volume loss; for example, pre- and post-workout weights are sometimes used to monitor dehydration in athletes.

When the cause is obvious and easily correctable (eg, acute gastroenteritis in otherwise healthy patients), laboratory testing is unnecessary; otherwise, serum electrolytes, BUN, and creatinine are measured. Plasma osmolality and urine sodium, creatinine, and osmolality are measured when there is suspicion of clinically meaningful electrolyte abnormality that is not clear from results of serum tests and for patients with cardiac or renal disease. When metabolic alkalosis is present, urine chloride is also measured.

Some devices can help assess volume status but are not in widespread use. Point-of-care ultrasonography evaluating inferior vena cava collapse is sometimes used to assess volume status when the severity of volume loss is unclear. Invasive devices such as a central venous catheter or pulmonary artery catheter are rarely used to measure central venous pressure and pulmonary artery occlusion pressure, which are decreased in volume depletion. However, invasive measurement is occasionally necessary for patients for whom even small amounts of added volume may be detrimental, such as those with unstable heart failure or advanced chronic kidney disease.

The following concepts are helpful when interpreting urine electrolyte and osmolality values:

During volume depletion, normally functioning kidneys conserve sodium. Thus, the urine sodium concentration is usually low, < 15 mEq/L (< 15 mmol/L); the fractional excretion of sodium (urine sodium/serum sodium divided by urine creatinine/serum creatinine) is usually < 1%; also, urine osmolality is often high,> 450 mOsm/kg (> 450 mmol/kg).

When metabolic alkalosis is combined with volume depletion, urine sodium concentration may be high because large amounts of bicarbonate are spilled in the urine, obligating the excretion of sodium to maintain electrical neutrality. In this instance, a urine chloride concentration of < 10 mEq/L (< 10 mmol/L) more reliably indicates volume depletion.

Misleadingly high urinary sodium (generally > 20 mEq/L [> 20 mmol/L]) or low urine osmolality can also occur due to renal sodium losses resulting from renal disease, diuretics, or adrenal insufficiency.

Volume depletion frequently increases the BUN and serum creatinine concentrations; the ratio of BUN to creatinine is often > 20:1. Values such as hematocrit often increase in volume depletion but are difficult to interpret unless baseline values are known.