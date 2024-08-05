Edema is swelling of soft tissues due to increased interstitial fluid. The fluid is predominantly water, but protein and cell-rich fluid can accumulate if there is infection or lymphatic obstruction.

Edema may be generalized or local (eg, limited to a single extremity or part of an extremity). It sometimes appears abruptly; patients say that an extremity suddenly swells. More often, edema develops insidiously, beginning with weight gain, puffy eyes at awakening in the morning, and tight shoes at the end of the day. Slowly developing edema may become massive before patients seek medical care.

Набряк нижньої кінцівки Зображення Peter Skinner/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Edema itself causes few symptoms other than occasionally a feeling of tightness or fullness; other symptoms are usually related to the underlying disorder. Patients with edema due to heart failure (a common cause) often have dyspnea during exertion, orthopnea, and paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea. Patients with edema due to deep venous thrombosis (DVT) often have leg pain.

Набряк калитки Зображення DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Edema due to extracellular fluid volume expansion is often dependent. Thus, in ambulatory patients, edema is in the feet and lower legs; patients requiring bed rest develop edema in the buttocks, genitals, and posterior thighs. Females who lie on only one side may develop edema in the dependent breast. Lymphatic obstruction causes edema distal to the site of obstruction.

Pathophysiology of Edema Edema results from increased movement of fluid from the intravascular to the interstitial space or decreased movement of water from the interstitium into the capillaries or lymphatic vessels. The mechanism involves one or more of the following: Increased capillary hydrostatic pressure

Decreased plasma oncotic pressure

Increased capillary permeability

Obstruction of the lymphatic system As fluid shifts into the interstitial space, intravascular volume is depleted. Intravascular volume depletion activates the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-vasopressin (ADH) system, resulting in renal sodium retention. By increasing osmolality, renal sodium retention triggers water retention by the kidneys and helps maintain plasma volume. Increased renal sodium retention also may be a primary cause of fluid overload and hence edema. Excessive exogenous sodium intake may also contribute. Less often, edema results from decreased movement of fluid out of the interstitial space into the capillaries due to lack of adequate plasma oncotic pressure, as in nephrotic syndrome, protein-losing enteropathy, liver failure, or starvation. Increased capilliary permeability occurs in infections or as the result of toxin or inflammatory damage to the capillary walls. In angioedema, mediators, including mast cell–derived mediators (eg, histamine, leukotrienes, prostaglandins) and bradykinin and complement-derived mediators, cause focal edema. The lymphatic system is responsible for removing protein and white blood cells (along with some water) from the interstitium. Lymphatic obstruction allows these substances to accumulate in the interstitium.

Evaluation of Edema Історія History of present illness should include location and duration of edema and presence and degree of pain or discomfort. Female patients should be asked whether they are pregnant and whether edema seems related to menstrual periods. Having patients with chronic edema keep a log of weight gain or loss is valuable. Review of systems should include symptoms of causative disorders, including dyspnea during exertion, orthopnea, and paroxysmal nocturnal dyspnea (heart failure); alcohol or hepatotoxin exposure, jaundice, and easy bruising (a liver disorder); malaise and anorexia (cancer or a liver or kidney disorder); and immobilization, extremity injury, or recent surgery (DVT). Past medical history should include any disorders known to cause edema, including heart, liver, and kidney disorders and cancer (including any related surgery or radiation therapy). The history should also include predisposing conditions for these causes, including streptococcal infection, recent viral infection (eg, hepatitis), alcohol use disorder, and hypercoagulable disorders. Medication history should include specific questions about medications known to cause edema (see table Some Causes of Edema). Patients are asked about the amount of sodium used in cooking and at the table. Фізикальне обстеження The area of edema is identified and examined for extent, warmth, erythema, and tenderness; symmetry or lack of it is noted. Presence and degree of pitting (visible and palpable depressions caused by pressure from the examiner’s fingers on the edematous area, which displaces the interstitial fluid) are noted. In the general examination, the skin is inspected for jaundice, bruising, and spider angiomas (suggesting a liver disorder). Lungs are examined for dullness to percussion, reduced or exaggerated breath sounds, crackles, rhonchi, and a pleural friction rub. The internal jugular vein height, waveform, and reflux are noted. The heart is palpated for thrills, thrust, parasternal lift, and asynchronous abnormal systolic bulge. Auscultation for loud pulmonic component of second heart sound (P2), third (S3) or fourth (S4) heart sounds, murmurs, and pericardial rub or knock is done; all suggest cardiac origin. The abdomen is inspected, palpated, and percussed for ascites, hepatomegaly, and splenomegaly to check for a liver disorder or heart failure. The kidneys are palpated, and the bladder is percussed. An abnormal abdominal mass, if present, should be palpated. Ознаки небезпеки Certain findings raise suspicion of a more serious etiology of edema: Sudden onset

Significant pain

Shortness of breath

Fever

History of a heart disorder or an abnormal cardiac examination

Hemoptysis, dyspnea, or pleural friction rub

Hepatomegaly, jaundice, ascites, splenomegaly, or hematemesis

Unilateral leg swelling with tenderness Інтерпретація результатів Potential acute life threats, which typically manifest with sudden onset of focal edema, must be identified. Such a presentation suggests acute DVT, soft-tissue infection, or angioedema. Acute DVT may lead to pulmonary embolism (PE), which can be fatal. Soft-tissue infections range from minor to life threatening, depending on factors that include the infecting organism and the patient’s health. Acute angioedema sometimes progresses to involve the airway, with serious consequences. Dyspnea may occur with edema due to heart failure, DVT if PE has occurred, acute respiratory distress syndrome, or angioedema that involves the airways. Generalized, slowly developing edema suggests a chronic heart, kidney, or liver disorder. Although these disorders can also be life threatening, complications tend to take much longer to develop. These factors and other clinical features help suggest the cause (see table Some Causes of Edema). Дослідження For most patients with generalized edema, testing should include complete blood count (CBC), serum electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), creatinine, liver tests, serum protein, and urinalysis (particularly noting the presence of protein and microscopic hematuria). Other tests should be done based on the suspected cause (see table Some Causes of Edema)—eg, brain natriuretic peptide (BNP) for suspected heart failure or D-dimer for suspected pulmonary embolism. Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) can sometimes be useful to evaluate the following: Fluid and volume status (evaluating jugular venous pressure, inferior vena cava, B-lines, pleural effusions)

Left ventricular ejection fraction

Right ventricular abnormalities (eg, increased right ventricular pressure or size or impaired function) secondary to disorders such as pulmonary embolism or right ventricular failure Patients with isolated lower-extremity swelling should usually have venous obstruction excluded by ultrasound.

Treatment of Edema Specific causes are treated. Patients with sodium retention often benefit from restriction of dietary sodium. Patients with heart failure should eliminate salt in cooking and at the table and avoid prepared foods with added salt. Patients with advanced cirrhosis or nephrotic syndrome often require more severe sodium restriction (≤ 1 g/day). Potassium salts are often substituted for sodium salts to make sodium restriction tolerable; however, care should be taken, especially in patients receiving potassium-sparing diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, or angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) and in those with a kidney disorder because potentially fatal hyperkalemia can result. People with conditions involving sodium retention may also benefit from loop or thiazide diuretics. However, diuretics should not be given only to improve the appearance caused by edema. When diuretics are used, potassium wasting can be dangerous in some patients; potassium-sparing diuretics (eg, amiloride, triamterene, spironolactone, eplerenone) inhibit sodium reabsorption in the distal nephron and collecting duct. When used alone, they modestly increase sodium excretion. Both triamterene and amiloride have been combined with a thiazide to prevent potassium wasting. An ACE inhibitor–thiazide combination also reduces potassium wasting. Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors (eg, canagliflozin, dapagliflozin, empagliflozin) lower serum glucose in patients with diabetes but also induce diuresis by increasing natriuresis and glycosuria without significantly affecting serum electrolytes (1, 2, 3, 4). They can be used in patients with heart failure or nephrotic syndrome with or without diabetes. Довідкові матеріали щодо лікування 1. Anker SD, Butler J, Filippatos G, et al: Empagliflozin in heart failure with a preserved ejection fraction. N Engl J Med 385(16):1451–1461, 2021. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2107038 2. Cowie MR, Fisher M: SGLT2 inhibitors: mechanisms of cardiovascular benefit beyond glycaemic control. Nat Rev Cardiol 17(12):761–772, 2020. doi: 10.1038/s41569-020-0406-8 3. Heerspink HJL, Stefánsson BV, Correa-Rotter R, et al: Dapagliflozin in patients with chronic kidney disease. N Engl J Med 383(15):1436–1446, 2020. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2024816 4. Packer M, Anker SD, Butler J, et al: Cardiovascular and renal outcomes with empagliflozin in heart failure. N Engl J Med 383(15):1413–1424, 2020. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2022190

Geriatrics Essentials: Edema In older adults, use of medications that treat causes of edema (particularly heart failure) requires special caution, such as the following: Starting doses low and evaluating patients thoroughly when the dose is changed

Monitoring for orthostatic hypotension if diuretics, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor blockers, or beta-blockers are used

Frequently testing for hypokalemia or hyperkalemia

Not stopping calcium channel blockers because of pedal edema, which is benign Logging daily weight helps immensely in monitoring clinical improvement or deterioration.