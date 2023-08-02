Загальні відомості про тривожні розлади

Anxiety disorders are characterized by persistent and excessive fear and anxiety and the dysfunctional behavioral changes a patient may use to mitigate these feelings. Anxiety disorders are differentiated from one another based on the specific objects or situations that induce the fear, anxiety, and associated behavioral changes.

Everyone periodically experiences fear and anxiety.

Fear is an emotional, physical, and behavioral response to an immediately recognizable external threat (eg, an intruder, a car spinning on ice).

Anxiety is a distressing, unpleasant emotional state of nervousness and uneasiness; its causes are less clear. Anxiety is less tied to the exact timing of a threat; it can be anticipatory before a threat, persist after a threat has passed, or occur without an identifiable threat.

People often experience both fear and anxiety as changes in their body (eg, sweating, nausea) and their behaviors (eg, avoidance, anger). Often, people are aware of these physical and behavioral changes without clearly identifying that they are anxious or fearful.

Adaptive anxiety can help motivate people to prepare, practice, and rehearse; it can also encourage appropriate caution in potentially dangerous situations. When anxiety causes dysfunction and undue distress, however, it is considered maladaptive and, thus, a psychiatric disorder.

Anxiety disorders are more common than any other class of psychiatric disorder, with about one third of people meeting criteria for an anxiety disorder at some point in their lifetime (1, 2). Anxiety disorders tend to be underdiagnosed, however, and can be associated with suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition, Text Revision (DSM-5-TR) lists the various anxiety disorders in order of the typical age of onset (3):

Separation anxiety and selective mutism tend to arise during childhood, whereas the other disorders listed above generally develop in adulthood.

Substance-induced/medication-induced anxiety disorder and anxiety due to another medical condition should always be considered when people present with significant anxiety.

Other disorders that often present with prominent anxiety include acute stress disorder, adjustment disorders, and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Because they are deemed to arise out of traumatic or stressful experiences, they are grouped separately in the DSM-5-TR.

Anxiety disorders tend to be highly comorbid with other medical and psychiatric conditions. Depression, substance use disorders, personality disorders, and other anxiety disorders are particularly common comorbidities, as are cardiovascular disease, asthma, migraines, and arthritis. Because anxiety disorders often precede other psychiatric comorbidities, early and effective treatment of the anxiety disorder can prevent or mitigate their development.

Symptoms and Signs of Anxiety Disorders Anxiety disorders tend to differ from usual and normal anxiety by being persistent (> 6 months), excessive, debilitating, and uncomfortable. Anxiety disorders can induce a broad range of physical symptoms, including (1): Gastrointestinal: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Pulmonary: Shortness of breath, choking

Autonomic: Dizziness, faintness, sweats, hot and cold flashes

Cardiac: Palpitations, accelerated heart rate

Musculoskeletal: Muscle tension, chest pain or tightness A panic or worry diary can be a useful tool for recording symptoms, both because retrospective anxiety reports can be vague and because treatment strategies often depend on details.